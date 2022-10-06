Read full article on original website
Chicopee hit with new $65.2 million federal mandate to improve sewage treatment: $4.5 million grant awarded to fund 1st phase
CHICOPEE – The city’s sewer department has been hit with another gigantic bill from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, this time calling it to pay $65.2 million to reduce the amount of nitrogen it is dumping into the Connecticut River in its treated wastewater. The project to upgrade...
All Hampden County real estate sales from Oct. 2-8
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 2 to Oct 8. There were 87 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,764-square-foot home on Grayson Drive in Springfield that sold for $275,000.
Section of Route 116 down to one lane
AMHERST -- A section of Route 116 traversing Plum Brook will be down to one lane Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon to install a new pedestrian bridge across the brook. The section affected is from Mount Holyoke Drive southward to Pomeroy Lane. The public works department is advising motorists...
C&S Wholesale Grocers warehouse in Hatfield sold for $15.8 million
HATFIELD — The vacant C&S Wholesale Grocers South warehouse at 142 Elm St. sold last month for $15.5 million, according to a deed on file at the Hampshire Registry of Deeds. C&S has made a retrenchment after its one-time customer Stop & Shop in 2021 opened its own distribution center in Manchester, Connecticut. Last year, C&S laid off 175 employees from its Suffield, Connecticut, location, citing Stop & Shop’s decision to do its own distribution.
10 least expensive homes sold in Hampden County Oct. 2-8
A condo in Springfield that sold for $41,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Hampden County between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8. In total, 73 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $302,422, $207 per square foot.
Northampton’s 96-year-old King & Cushman insurance agency sold to Virginia company
NORTHAMPTON — The Hilb Group insurance agency purchased Northampton’s King & Cushman Agency, King & Cushman recently announced in a letter to customers. The Hilb Group, of Richmond, Virginia, said the deal was finalized back in July. Agency principal Scott King and his team will join the Hilb...
Marriott Springfield at Tower Square reopening soon after $50M rehab
SPRINGFIELD — At Marriott Springfield Downtown the televisions connect seamlessly with travelers’ Netflix accounts, the beer and wine dispensers in the concierge lounge are “tap and take,” purchasable with a room key card, and phone chargers plug into the sofas in the combined lobby-bar-restaurant. “It’s the...
Worcester Housing Authority launching free meal delivery program
As rising grocery prices leave some Worcester residents uncertain if they’ll be able to afford their next meal, the Worcester Housing Authority (WHA) is stepping in. The WHA announced Monday that it is launching a new pilot program, Food Matters, that will deliver 12 free meals per month to over 1,000 residents.
3 Worcester restaurants place on Yelp’s 100 best in New England
Three Worcester restaurants have ranked on Yelp’s list of the top 100 eateries in New England. Shawarma Palace placed the highest at number 18 on the list. Fatima’s Cafe placed 27th and Belmont Vegetarian placed 82nd. Shawarma Palace, located downtown at 20 Franklin St., opened in 2014 by...
UMass Chan chancellor asks Worcester to change name of Plantation Street
UMass Chan Medical School is petitioning Worcester City Council to change something in the city it says serves as a reminder of the painful history of slavery in America. The school is requesting the city change the names of Plantation Street, Plantation Parkway and Plantation Terrace, according to the agenda for Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
Holyoke serves up tastes from around the world at Paper City Food Festival
An international menu from Southern-style food for the soul to delicious Spanish dishes and from Middle Eastern treats to American favorites such as pizza and hot dogs awaits those planning to nosh their way through the second annual Paper City Food Festival on Saturday. Organized by Invertir Holyoke and the...
Historical Society returns to Southwick cemetery for 10th annual Spirit Walk
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Historical Society will host its 10th annual Spirit Walk tours of the Old Southwick Cemetery 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. The tour of the old cemetery will feature prominent Southwick residents playing the roles of historical figures in town as they tell the tales of their lives and tribulations through living in historic Southwick while standing next to the character’s grave site.
Baystate Children’s Hospital emergency department nears capacity amid spike in respiratory illness; parents urged to check first with pediatricians
Children’s hospitals and their emergency departments across the country, including Baystate Children’s Hospital in Springfield, are experiencing an “unprecedented spike” in early cases of respiratory illness that are filling their emergency beds to capacity. Baystate’s Sadowsky Family Pediatric Emergency Department reports being near capacity, after a...
Doughnuts & Draughts café in Worcester abruptly closes
A popular downtown Worcester café abruptly announced its closure on Tuesday. Doughnuts & Draughts, located on the corner of Main Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard posted to its Facebook page on Tuesday announcing that it was now permanently closed. “We are sorry to say as of Oct...
Students, staff at Westfield’s Abner Gibbs surprise retiring principal with ‘clap-out’
WESTFIELD — Abner Gibbs Elementary School staff and students, led by new Principal Erika Masciadrelli, staged a surprise clap-out for retiring principal Kathleen O’Donnell behind the school on Oct. 11. All of the students and teachers gathered to say goodbye, and gave “Mrs. O” a card with all...
Worcester furniture store Rotmans going out of business after more than 60 years
A long-time Worcester business is closing its doors. Rotmans Furniture, Mattress & Accessory, which opened in Worcester in 1956, is going out of business, store manager Barbara Kane confirmed Tuesday. Steve Rotman, the current CEO, inherited the business from his parents Murray and Ida Rotman. “Our founder has run the...
Garden Notes: Oct. 12, 2022
STOCKBRIDGE - Berkshire Botanical Garden presents the following upcoming programs. Sunday, Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., “Seed Saving.” This workshop, led by garden writers and horticulturists Lee Buttala and Shanyn Siegel, teaches gardeners everything they need to know in order to harvest and collect seed that they can then sow in the seasons ahead. This half-day workshop begins inside with a presentation on the rudiments of how plants create seed. The workshop will include a review of basic collecting and cleaning practices for dry- and wet-fruited plants. After the presentation, attendees will head out into the garden to identify and collect ripe seed. The class then heads back inside where attendees will “get seedy” and learn to thresh and winnow dry-fruited species and how to clean and prepare wet-fruited seeds for future use. Participants will walk away from the class not only with seeds in hand, but with a knowledge of how to isolate, identify and collect seed of some of their favorite species and varieties of plants. Cost $20 members, $25 nonmembers; Sunday, Oct. 16, 2 to 5 p.m., “EcoPrinting with Nade Studios.” Join textile artist Maggie Pate for an introduction to eco-printing. Capture a moment in time with this seasonal workshop using a mix of summer flowers and fall foliage. Students will leave with a luscious 100 percent silk charmeuse scarf that they will design and eco-print during the class. Cost is $125 members, $150 nonmembers. Please note that financial aid is available for all BBG classes. Contact Director of Education Bridgette Stone at bstone@berkshirebotanical.org; Thursday, Oct. 20, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Join in for an evening of storytelling. With a theme of “Harvests and Hope,” storytellers will share experiences of finding human connection through nature connection. From gardens, fields and forests, these stories are sure to inspire and entertain. Interested in sharing a story? Please reach out to bstone@berkshirebotanical.org. Hosted by local writer and storyteller Sheela Clary. Cost is $12 members, $15 nonmembers; Friday, Oct. 21, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Join us for an hour outdoors in the glorious colors and landscape of fall in the Berkshires. Through a process of sitting, resting, walking, sensing, sharing, and reflecting, you are invited to witness beauty and connect with the natural world at this moment of the foliage’s fiery display. This event culminates with a guided contemplation of the “inner harvest.” All adults (18-plus) are welcome, and no experience with mindfulness or meditation is required to attend. Please wear comfortable clothing, outdoor walking shoes and layers for warmth. Please bring a blanket, mat or camping chair for moments of stillness and quiet practice. Cost $12 members, $15 nonmembers. For more information, or to register, visit www.berkshirebotanical.org. Botanical Garden is located at 5 West Stockbridge Road.
East Longmeadow man among 4 sentenced in tobacco trafficking conspiracy
Four men have been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Springfield by Judge Mark G. Mastroianni for their roles in a conspiracy to traffic in contraband tobacco and evade taxes. Ravinder Arora, 60, of East Longmeadow, was sentenced on Oct. 7 to one year probation and restitution to be determined...
GoFundMe raises money for family of Chicopee man killed by car doing 70
A GoFundMe is raising money for the “soulmate” of a Chicopee man killed while crossing the street near Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street on Saturday to help her “during these unthinkable times.”. Nickolas Weichel, 34, died at the scene of the crash after police said...
Holyoke St. Pat’s Parade Committee names Catherine McEvady the 2022 Thomas F. Rohan Award Recipient
HOLYOKE – The St. Patrick’s Parade Committee named Catherine McEvady the 65th Thomas F. Rohan Award Recipient. The award honors a longtime member who has made “significant contributions” to the parade’s and association’s success. The Rohan Award honors the parade’s first grand marshal. Brynn...
