The Saline Police Department arrested a man suspected in a homicide being investigated by the Sylvania, Ohio Police department. Saline Police arrested the 31-year-old man Saturday on the 1700 block of Sycamore Court at the home of relatives. Saline Police were assisted by Michigan State Police. The suspect surrendered peacefully and was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, according to a police department news release. The suspect was in Saline staying with relatives while the homicide was investigated, police said.

SALINE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO