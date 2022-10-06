ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Deutsche Bank private banking head foresees more deposit rate increases -report

Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eeGL0_0iO0zZGy00

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) head of private banking, Lars Stoy, expects deposit interest rates to increase further after the European Central Bank turned to raising rates, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted the executive as saying on Thursday.

"A few weeks ago, we at Deutsche Bank began to raise the deposit rates for our customers," the newspaper cited him as saying. "But I assume that further steps will follow next year, for the Deutsche Bank brand as well as Postbank."

Competition among banks for deposits will increase again, Stoy told the newspaper. "We are already thinking about deposit campaigns."

Following up on a large July rate hike, the ECB last month raised its deposit rate to 0.75% from zero, the highest level since 2011, with moves promised for the next several meetings.

Reporting by Sabine Wollrab; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Fed's net income turned negative in September, but it was no surprise

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's net income turned negative in September, minutes from its most recent policy meeting showed, although the largely technical development - previously flagged by its staff - will not affect the U.S. central bank's ability to conduct monetary policy and does not threaten its financial position.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Banking#Interest Rates#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#The European Central Bank#Postbank#Ecb
Reuters

U.S. may block Russian aluminum imports -source

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as it charts possible responses to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine, a person briefed on the conversations told Reuters.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Reuters

UK government: no spending cuts, no reverse on tax cuts

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's new government said on Wednesday it would not reverse its vast tax cuts or reduce public spending as it sought to stand firm in the face of yet more turmoil in financial markets and concerns over its change in economic policy.
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Sept FOMC showed agreement on higher rates for longer

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers agreed they needed to move to a more restrictive policy stance - and then maintain that for some time - in order to meet the U.S. central bank's goal of lowering inflation, a readout of last month's two-day meeting showed on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

622K+
Followers
359K+
Post
289M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy