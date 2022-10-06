Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Oregon trucker shot in North Carolina fighting for his life in hospital
GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) — On October 3, there was a deadly shooting across the country in North Carolina that involved Vasyl Nesvit, a 26-year-old Gresham man. Family and friends say he’s a truck driver and, by unfortunate chance, wound up in the crosshairs of a dispute while seeking shelter at a truck stop.
Lake Mead water crisis is exposing volcanic rock from eruptions 12 million years ago
Lake Mead’s falling water level has exposed several shocking things in recent months — previously sunken boats, old war ships and human remains. Now scientists are reporting a new discovery on Lake Mead’s dry bed: rocks laced with volcanic ash that rained down on southern Nevada during explosive eruptions roughly 12 million years ago.
Ex-Angels employee gets 22 years in Skaggs overdose death
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. Eric Kay didn’t react when U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means read the sentence. Kay faced at least 20 years in prison on one of the two counts. There was no reaction from Skaggs’ widow and mother or members of Kay’s family. One of Kay’s sons testified on his behalf. The 27-year-old Skaggs choked to death on his vomit with a toxic mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone in his system.
