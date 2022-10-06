Stepping Down: Rev. Debbie Funke retiring after nearly 30 years at Manhattan Presbyterian Church

Read full article on original website
Billings friends, family remember Bozeman teacher
A Bozeman high school teacher passed away after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to work last week. Kelly Fulton has close ties to Billings.
Fuel Fitness president resigns 'immediately' after Butte, Helena gym closures
Michael Burks stated in a news release he resigned as president and removed himself for the day-to-day operations of the company.
Tragedy Near the Gulch: Body of an Overdue Montana Hunter Found
This was not a case of foul play or the inability to fend off an animal attack. But there is likely little comfort in that for friends and family of a man who was probably doing something that he loved all his life. In what is being attributed to health issues, the Montana hunting community lost one of its own this week.
Bozeman Has 2nd Retail Shooting This Year. Is It Time To Worry?
For the second time in just over two months, another shooting has taken place at a Bozeman retail location. Bozeman Police were called to Wal-Mart off of 7th Avenue on Sunday evening after a man fired a pistol at another man in the store's parking lot. The incident took place right around 8:34 pm according to court reports.
Hunter found dead near Bozeman
Volunteers with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue found a hunter dead near the Truman Gulch trailhead outside of Bozeman early Wednesday.
Bozeman teacher dies of injuries following bike crash
A Bozeman High School teacher has died as a result of injuries he suffered last week after a vehicle struck him while he was riding a bicycle.
What Happened? Body of Missing Hunter Found in Montana
UPDATE: The hunter has been identified as Joseph Raymond Balyeat, 65 years of age and a resident of Bozeman MT. The death has been determined to be of natural causes. The body of a missing hunter was found by search and rescue crews near Bozeman. According to a press release...
Fundraiser launched for Bozeman High teacher hit by vehicle while biking to work
A Bozeman High School teacher was seriously injured and flown to Billings for surgery after a vehicle struck him while he was riding his bike on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
Mountain Lion makes itself at home in Montana man's backyard
Gene Crowe has lived on his property in Willow Creek since 1964. Last week he found something lurking in his backyard that he had never seen before.
