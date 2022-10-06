Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Trade Candidates with Deadline Approaching
The Denver Broncos are 2-3 coming off their loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and while their season is far from over, it's worth asking how realistic the team's chances are at the playoffs. The injuries are piling up, the Broncos aren't exactly deep at every position, and some may wonder...
Tri-City Herald
Derek Wolfe Feels ‘Catfished’ by Broncos Preseason ‘Hype’
The recently retired Derek Wolfe, former Super Bowl 50 champion with the Denver Broncos, has joined the ranks of the media. Now a co-host on 104.3 The FAN's 'The Drive,' alongside Darren 'D-Mac' McKee, Wolfe has become much more active on social media. During the Broncos' stinker performance against the...
Tri-City Herald
Players Comment on the Noise Surrounding Matt Rhule’s Job Security
Matt Rhule's future in Carolina looks bleak following a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, dropping the team to 1-4 on the season and 11-27 since he took over as head coach. With all the changes that were made to the roster and coaching staff this offseason,...
Tri-City Herald
Cincinnati Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 14th in Sports Illustrated's latest power rankings after losing to the Ravens 19-17 in Week 5. "If the Bengals are complaining about missing one of their three incredible wide receivers as a reason to why this isn’t working, spare me," Conor Orr wrote. "Then it’s time to take some of the responsibility off Joe Burrow’s plate and design something a little more user-friendly."
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Could Target Coordinators From Cowboys, Eagles, Rams and Giants
The Panthers are the first NFL team to enter the 2022–23 head coaching carousel after firing Matt Rhule on Monday. While this is sometimes a dubious distinction for a team to have to dismiss its coach so early in the season, it’s also an advantage for the right people. Owner David Tepper could have a fall and winter akin to that of Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles’s owner, a few years ago, when Lurie parted ways with Chip Kelly and used the remaining time in the season to poll players and learn what they’d like in a new coach.
Tri-City Herald
Lions Have Two Top 14 NFL Draft Picks After Poor Start to Season
The entire Detroit Lions organization has been left scratching their heads after a disappointing performance against the New England Patriots. Head coach Dan Campbell expressed the team has hit "rock bottom" already, following a 29-0 shutout loss to the New England Patriots. Quarterback Jared Goff was asked postgame what the...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Coach Provides Injury Update on RB Damien Williams; When Will He Return?
The Atlanta Falcons' running back rotation is on the verge of getting one of its veteran presences back. After beginning the season with Cordarrelle Patterson, 31, and Damien Williams, 30, atop the depth chart, the Falcons entered a Week 5 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with rookie Tyler Allgeier and second-year pros Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams as the only active running backs.
Tri-City Herald
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Pumps Brakes on Dameon Pierce Rookie of Year Talks
When the season began, Houston Texans fans everywhere were hopeful for the emergence of rookie running back Dameon Pierce. However, early in the season, the Texans eased Pierce into the offense as he continued his transition to the NFL. Now, though, Pierce has burst onto the scene over the last...
Tri-City Herald
Those who’ve been around Seahawks defense a day or 3 know they are letting down a legacy
Ryan Neal declared what some of the few remaining veterans of Seahawks seasons past have to be thinking. We are letting down a legacy. We are betraying the brand, the bravado, the championships and the domination of defenses in Seattle. “You either get the job done, or another person is...
Tri-City Herald
‘Heartbreaking’: Rashaad Penny out for Seahawks’ season (again), surgery for broken leg
Days earlier, Rashaad Penny had stated his appreciation for where he was, where he’d been and where he never wanted to be again. “I felt like I let people down as far as being hurt all of the time, not making it to Sundays, and not showing my true potential, because I really know what I can do,” the Seahawks’ lead running back and 2018 first-round pick said of finally being through four seasons of injuries. “I feel like they drafted me here for a reason, and I feel like I can give a lot when I’m healthy. That’s just one thing, health, and I always tried to stay on top of that.
Tri-City Herald
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans
After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
Tri-City Herald
Tom Brady, Pickled: Patriots Legend Joins Ownership in Major League Pickleball
FOXBORO — An old pal in a new sport ... With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live...
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears All Black Suit For Bengals’ Primetime Matchup With Ravens
BALTIMORE, MD — The Bengals are in Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday night. Joe Burrow got to M&T Bank Stadium in an all black suit. Check out his pregame look below. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
Tri-City Herald
Christian Darrisaw and the Vikings’ Offensive Line Keep Ascending
One great game can be a fluke. Three great games in a row probably means you're a great player. Vikings second-year left tackle Christian Darrisaw had a third consecutive incredible outing in Sunday's win over the Bears, continuing his emergence as a star. Based on what he's putting on film right now, Darrisaw looks like a franchise cornerstone, a future All-Pro, and perhaps even the Vikings' second-best player behind Justin Jefferson. He needs to keep playing at an elite level to validate those lofty claims, but that's how good he's been in recent weeks.
Tri-City Herald
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 30-29 Win Over the Raiders
Divisional games are difficult to predict in the NFL and in the AFC West specifically, things can get even crazier. The Kansas City Chiefs witnessed that firsthand on the Monday Night Football stage against the Las Vegas Raiders. Going down 17-0 at one point, the Chiefs came all the way...
Tri-City Herald
Pete Carroll: Seahawks may change game time Sunday to avoid a Mariners playoff conflict
The Seahawks apparently are like the rest of the Pacific Northwest right now. They would happily yield their time for a Mariners’ home playoff game. Coach Pete Carroll said Monday the Seahawks are working through possibly changing the kickoff time of their game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday afternoon. That would be to avoid a conflict with a possible Mariners fourth game of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros the same afternoon next door, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Provides Update on Dak Prescott’s Progress
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy revealed during Wednesday’s media availability that Dak Prescott will be throwing on the side with the rehab group during practice. He will also throw to receivers at the end of practice, but Cooper Rush is being prepared to be the starting quarterback against the Eagles on Sunday. McCarthy still considers Prescott in the “medical, rehab phase.”
Tri-City Herald
Packers vs. Jets: How to Watch, Stream, Listen, Bet
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will be going for a desperately needed bounce-back performance when they host the New York Jets on Sunday. Both teams are 3-2, with the Packers laying an egg in London against the Giants and the Jets soaring into town after clobbering the Dolphins.
Tri-City Herald
Why We Shouldn’t Overreact to Cleveland’s Offensive Playoff Struggles So Far
Postseason baseball feels like an entirely different sport than the 162 games we watched from early April through the beginning of October. The intensity of every pitch and the heightened weight of each little moment or miscue can loom so much larger. Unfortunately, Cleveland's hero on Saturday (Oscar Gonzalez) probably...
