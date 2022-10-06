More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents face life without water, electricity, and in many cases, their homes

Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Another Colorado rancher’s cattle attacked by wolves
WALDEN, Colorado (KCNC) — Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. “We can chase the wolves away,” Shoemaker said “But we can’t stop them.”. It’s a familiar dilemma for ranchers in...
abc17news.com
Tracking continuous showers and cooler temperatures on the way
Today: Mid-Missouri will continue to see scattered showers until mid-afternoon where a lull in the rain will arrive. Chances for isolated storms will become possible into the early evening hours where strong winds and downpours will be possible. Afternoon highs remain into the lower 70s. Tonight: Late overnight showers develop...
abc17news.com
Tracking morning thunderstorms, and afternoon sunshine
TODAY: Storms entering mid-Missouri this morning will bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds, and widespread lightning and thunder. These storms have formed along a cold front that will likely push these storms east of HWY 63 by 8 a.m. We'll dry out areawide before noon, after picking up another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. Sunshine returns this afternoon, bringing temperatures back to around 70 for highs. Winds shift to a west northwesterly direction, behind the front, sustained at 10-15 mph.
abc17news.com
Tracking mid-week rain with falling temperatures
Tonight: Skies remain mostly clear with overnight lows cooling to the upper 40s as winds remain out of the west at 4-8 mph. Tomorrow: Temperatures quickly warm to the lower 80s with mostly clear skies as winds remain out of the southwest at 4-8 mph. Extended: A cold front drives...
Comments / 0