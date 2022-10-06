More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Florida residents face life without water, electricity, and in many cases, their homes

TODAY: Storms entering mid-Missouri this morning will bring periods of heavy rain and gusty winds, and widespread lightning and thunder. These storms have formed along a cold front that will likely push these storms east of HWY 63 by 8 a.m. We'll dry out areawide before noon, after picking up another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain. Sunshine returns this afternoon, bringing temperatures back to around 70 for highs. Winds shift to a west northwesterly direction, behind the front, sustained at 10-15 mph.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO