987thecoast.com
North Wildwood’s “Boots at the Beach” Cancelled Indefinitely
North Wildwood’s popular “Boots at the Beach” country music festival is no longer. The Anglesea Irish Society announced that the special event is cancelled indefinitely due to financial stresses that linger after the pandemic. Donations and income have dropped in recent years. The post North Wildwood’s “Boots...
Siblings who lost everything find a new home thanks to community
After a year of unthinkable tragedies for two siblings, the South Jersey community helped them find a new place to call home.
SNL and Howard Stern alumni open comedy club in Vineland, NJ
Did you hear the one about the two guys who went into Vineland and opened a comedy club?. One is Kevin Brennen formerly of "Saturday Night Live" and the other is Reverend Bob Levy whom you may remember from his many appearances on "The Howard Stern Show." MARCH 02: Howard...
Lower Merion School District cancels Halloween parades over safety, inclusivity concerns
Some parents are upset over the decision, while others are relieved.
Will This “Weird NJ” Attraction Ever Open Its Doors Again?
Have you heard of Fairy Tale Forest in Oak Ridge, NJ? I have lived in New Jersey my entire life and haven’t heard of this place!. I’ve seen some pictures online and it looks like the perfect spot for a wholesome trip, but will we ever be able to walk through its doors again? Not going to lie…seeing the pictures of this place while being vacant is a little uneasy. It’s one of those things that are a little chilling to look at that totally shouldn’t be.
Temple News
Xylazine overdose rates increasing in Philadelphia
Ninety percent of heroin tested by the City of Philadelphia in 2021 included xylazine, a horse tranquilizer, said Dr. Joseph D’Orazio, professor of clinical emergency medicine at Temple. Xylazine is a veterinary sedative used for surgical procedures and is often found in illicit opioids, the most common being fentanyl...
Hammonton Gazette
Classic subs, fresh ingredients and a taste of home
Located in Broadway Square off of the White Horse Pike, PrimoHoagies offers a taste of Philly with their hoagies and subs. Famous for Italian hoagies, the original PrimoHoagies was founded on Ritner Street in South Philadelphia. Since it’s initial launch, PrimoHoagies has been expanding, with nearly 100 locations currently. John Perrotta, the owner of the Hammonton location, was excited about new locations popping up in state as well as out of state.
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
PhillyBite
Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City’s Fall Block Party a Mega Blockbuster
Ocean City sure knows how to do it up – big – if the Fall Block Party was any indication. In what officials believe was a record-breaking crowd Saturday, the resort was packed. Families came to enjoy beautiful weather, spectacular food, discounts on an array of household items...
NJ Track Star Daveigh Brooks Killed In Shooting
A 25-year-old New Jersey track star was shot and killed while behind the wheel of a vehicle Monday, Oct. 10, authorities said. Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing, was found having suffered gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a black Ford fusion parked in the middle of Greeley Alley in Trenton around 9:25 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release with local officials.
PhillyBite
The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware
Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
Another headliner announced for huge NJ country music festival
It seems like the 2022 Barefoot Country Music Festival just happened, but tickets for next year’s bash are already on sale and now another headliner has been announced: Darius Rucker. Previously, Blake Shelton had been named one of the headliners. Next year’s festival will be held June 15-18 on...
Video of Trenton, NJ, H.S. Violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’
TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
midjersey.news
October 9, 2022
City of Trenton, Public Information Officer, Timothy J. Carroll told MidJersey.News that Trenton Police received a Shot spotter activation 3:11 p.m. near 51-53 Ewing Street indicating 17 rounds fired. Police arrived on scene to discover a male shot several times at Cross St and Kersey Alley. CPR was conducted until the ambulance arrived and transported male to the hospital. The victim was pronounced at 3:43 p.m.
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. The magazine last week published...
A Unique Paranormal Celebration Makes Its Way To Langhorne, A Perfect Halloween Activity
A spook-tacular circus act is making its way to Bucks County, a must-see for adults who love the Halloween season and the arts. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the upcoming show. The Paranormal Cirque, a scary, Halloween-themed circus act, will be performing at the Oxford Valley Mall in...
This Bucks County Town Is Rumored To Be The Next Location of An Amazon Fresh Market
A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop for the Bensalem Patch. An Amazon Fresh location is supposed to be opening at the former...
Jersey Shore town closes beaches over problems caused by Hurricane Ian
A Cape May County, New Jersey, borough has decided to close all its beaches as a safety precaution after they were damaged by the remnants of what was Hurricane Ian. All of Stone Harbor’s beaches will be closed until further notice due to the existence of “hidden safety hazards,” according to a notice posted on the borough’s Facebook page.
