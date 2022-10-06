Read full article on original website
South Korea’s financial watchdog declares support for digital assets amid crackdowns
The last four months have been pretty torrid for virtual asset traders and service providers in South Korea following the aggressive stance of the Financial Services Commission (FSC). However, it appears that the agency is making a U-turn and has announced that it will promote the use of digital currency and safeguard the interest of investors.
Portugal makes provision for digital asset tax in new budget draft
Lawmakers in Portugal have turned their sights on digital assets with a new tax regime being proposed against the asset class in the country’s new budget. The Assembleia da Republica released a budget draft that proposed a 28% income tax on digital assets for traders in the country. The...
Binance security issues make it too risky for Philippines market, think tank says
Binance poses a risk to Philippine traders and possibly the country’s entire digital asset sector, according to public policy think tank Infrawatch PH. Infrawatch said Binance’s recent BNB exploit, estimated to involve around $570 million worth of the tokens, matched over a quarter of the value of the Philippines’ largest digital asset exchanges combined.
Mango Markets investors lose $100M in latest DeFi debacle
In yet another DeFi exploit attack, a hacker has helped themselves to US$100 million worth of tokens from the Mango Markets platform. This latest massive theft, resulting from deliberate manipulation of price mechanisms, again raises questions about the viability of DeFi (or “decentralized finance”) among serious investors, and over what action could be taken to recover funds.
Kurt Wuckert Jr. at Unbounded Capital Summit: History of blockchain and current landscape
At the recent Unbounded Capital Summit in New York City, Kurt Wuckert Jr. gave a keynote speech on the history of blockchain and the current landscape. Wuckert introduces himself as the chief executive officer of GorillaPool, a Bitcoin historian, and someone intent on righting the wrongs in Bitcoin. He begins...
India’s NPCI may be building a single-token digital identity—here’s why
India’s National Payment Corporation of India (NCPI) may be inching toward creating a single-token digital identity, according to a report from Analytics India Mag. The news was hinged on the NCPI’s announcement that it was looking for developers with deep knowledge of Web 3 technology. A single-token digital...
Bitcoin stolen? There’s now software to freeze coins
The Bitcoin Association for BSV recently released software called the Blacklist Manager to freeze lost or stolen bitcoins, and Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee released a video explaining how it works and what it means for Bitcoin SV. The Bitcoin Association released freeze software. Henslee begins by explaining how the new...
Huobi to be acquired by Hong Kong investment firm, plans international business expansion
Digital asset exchange Huobi has announced that it will sell a majority stake to Hong Kong-based investment firm About Capital Management. In a blog post, the exchange assured users that there will be no disruption to the firm’s operations. The deal will involve the controlling shareholder of Huobi Global...
Joshua Henslee joins Unbounded Capital as an investment advisor
At CoinGeek, we often cover Joshua Henslee’s insights on Bitcoin SV through videos. Now, we’re happy to report that he has joined Unbounded Capital, a BSV-focused venture capital firm, as an advisor to the investment committee. Henslee’s history with Unbounded Capital. In a blog post on the...
Bitcoin Recovery: Yes, it can be done—and legally too
You have been lied to. Don’t worry, though, you are not alone. It’s one of those cases where if a factoid is repeated enough times by enough people, our mammalian brains will take the cognitive shortcut of just believing the factoid given that seemingly many others have accepted it as truth as well.
India central bank tests e-rupee to stifle digital assets effects
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made known its intentions to explore the possibilities of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) after months of silence over the matter. The bank disclosed the plan via a concept note published by the FinTech Department of the RBI. The document detailed plans...
European Parliament agrees on new laws covering stablecoins, unbacked digital assets and exchanges
The European Parliament and the European Council have reached a provisional agreement on their long-promised markets in crypto-assets (MiCA) proposal, ushering in a raft of new legislation aimed at addressing unbacked digital assets as well as stablecoins, exchanges and wallets. The MiCA proposals have been brewing since September 2020, and...
Philippines’ SEC warns public of unauthorized digital lending services
The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued an advisory against five online digital lending firms in the country. According to the advisory, the firms do not have the license to operate in the Philippines as they are neither registered nor listed as part of Recorded Online Lending Platforms.
SWIFT makes significant progress in CBDC experiments, poised to flip cross-border payments
The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) has confirmed that its experiments with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have yielded positive results. The international banking network noted that two experiments conducted in recent months proved that it was possible to move CBDCs on existing financial infrastructure. The first experiment...
Celsius bankruptcy filing leaks tens of thousands of user details
When someone runs off with your money, to say it’s a major slap in the face is an understatement. However, when their sheer incompetence leaks your personal details so that your family, friends, and colleagues find out you fell for a Ponzi scheme, it’s a double whammy. Such...
MoveGenius’s secret weapon is BSV blockchain securing data in the background
MoveGenius is an example of a company that is solving real world challenges, using BSV blockchain in the background to secure the data running through the platform. Built by lawyers for estate agents and vendors, the MoveGenius platform provides vendors with a step-by-step legal onboarding process, all with the customer in mind.
UN: 75% of 6 million Venezuelan migrants go unfed, unhoused
PANAMA CITY (AP) — The United Nations said Wednesday that almost three-quarters of the 6 million Venezuelan migrants currently in Latin America do not have adequate food, shelter, employment or medical care. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration said in a report that 4.37 million of the Venezuelans who fled to other countries in Latin America and the Caribbean often live on the streets or inadequate housing, and often go hungry. Latin America and the Caribbean host 84% of the estimated total of about 7 million Venezuelans who emigrated in recent years. The IOM and the U.N. refugee agency said that half of the Venezuelans in Latin America can’t afford three meals a day. Many are forced to turn to sex work to meet their basic needs, the report said. Other take out informal loans or turn to begging.
DAOs and the reality
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. The delusion of DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) being out of the reach of law is just an extension of the old fancy of using an invisibility cloak to commit an illicit act.
