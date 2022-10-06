Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Festival is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
82-year-old Elderly New Jersey Woman on Oxygen Loses $8K in a Targeted ‘Grandson in Jail’ ScamZack LoveDeptford Township, NJ
Cooper Rush Likely to Start Against EaglesLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Expectant Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Related
Crash Closes Road, Car Overturns At GSP Ramp, Injuries Reported
BERKELEY – The evening commute may be more difficult as a serious car crash has occurred on Double Trouble Road at the Garden State Parkway exit 77 ramp. At least three cars are involved in the crash which includes an overturned car and an entrapment, Ocean County Scanner News Reported. Additionally, three injuries were reported.
Crash With Downed Power Lines Closes South Jersey Route
A serious crash knocked down power lines and shut down an Atlantic County route, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 on Route 50 near 11th Avenue and Grant Street in Estell Manor, the New Jersey Department of Transporation said. A utility pole was down...
South Jersey Driver, 37, Killed In Collision With Dump Truck
A 37-year-old man from Camden County was killed when he struck a dump truck in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reported. Thurman H. Smith Jr., of Chesilhurst, was heading west on Route 322/Glassboro Road when he struck the vehicle around midnight Thursday, Oct. 6, the outlet said citing Monroe Township police.
987thecoast.com
Pedestrian Killed in Lower Township Traffic Accident
42 year old Eric J. Sloan of the Villas lost his life Saturday evening while crossing Bayshore Road in the area of a pharmacy. Lower Township Police say Sloan was struck by a Ford Escape that was traveling southbound on the roadway. Sloan ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Police continue to investigate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Residents Are Concerned – Chelsea Heights, Atlantic City Neglect
We publicly revealed the results of an investigation that we conducted about dangerous concrete, rebar and other debris spewed all over the Atlantic City Chelsea Heights School property back on April 1, 2022. Here’s what the Chelsea Heights School looked like then:. We wrote two additional articles and spent...
Woman killed in Vineland, New Jersey crash identified
A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.
Hole-in-the-wall NJ restaurant with a soaring view
If you look hard enough, you might find a gem of a spot to eat not too far from where you live. On the back roads through Medford on my daily drive to get to Interstate 295, I would often notice small white and blue signs for the Runway Cafe.
Massive Fire Races Through Pine Hill Apartment
Twenty-three people from nine families were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Camden County apartment overnight. The blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. at the Mansion Apartments in Pine Hill Friday, Oct. 7. First arriving firefighters found heavy fire conditions through the roof of the building, Camden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Construction Company Co-Owner Sentenced In Atlantic County Tax Evasion, Theft Case
A 67-year-old Atlantic County man was sentenced to five years probation in connection with theft and tax evasion at a family-owned construction company. Pat L. Christopher, of Hammonton, was a former co-owner of the Christopher Construction Company, LLC. The victims, Dennis and Robert Christopher, were also co-owners of the business...
This Bucks County Town Is Rumored To Be The Next Location of An Amazon Fresh Market
A new Amazon Fresh location is rumored to be making its home in Bucks County soon, the latest food store to make its way into the area. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the new shop for the Bensalem Patch. An Amazon Fresh location is supposed to be opening at the former...
North Wildwood requests emergency permit after Ian's remnants cause beach erosion
WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood submitted Wednesday an emergency permit application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to install steel bulkheads after Ian's remnants caused major beach erosion to the city's dunes.The bulkheads will be installed along the East 15th Avenue beachfront between the dune and the city's beach patrol building."Ever since this dune was placed here in 2007, it's never been deteriorated to this point," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "It's the worst we've seen since we've had this dune in here."He estimated Ian's remnants earlier this week washed out about 75-80% of the 15th Avenue dune."The...
N.J. county’s municipal court idea hits the (single) spot | Editorial
As advocates for money-saving consolidation in the way New Jersey governs itself, it’s hard for us not to be all-in on a novel idea that’s being mulled in Salem County: Municipal courts for all 15 of the county’s towns in a single, central location. The proposal emerged...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dies after being shot by police in Cherry Hill, New Jersey: Officials
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is handling the investigation as it does with all fatal police-involved shootings.
South Jersey Man Arrested In Swatting Incidents
A 28-year-old man from South Jersey has been arrested in connection with a series of "swatting" calls made from a motel room to businesses over the summer, authorities said. Rakim D. Anderson of Willingboro was charged with 13 counts of false public alarm after a three-month investigation, according to Monroe Township police.
This Popular Restaurant Just Closed 2 Locations in New Jersey, Will it Affect Ocean County?
A popular restaurant chain just closed two locations in New Jersey. There is one in Ocean County, will it affect Ocean County?. This restaurant is very popular and has really good food. I always enjoyed it whenever I went to this restaurant. There are currently 8 of these restaurants in...
Almost 30 people displaced after apartment fire in Camden County: Officials
PINE HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Nine families were displaced by a 4-alarm apartment fire overnight. Officials say the fire broke out around 11 p.m. on Friday in Pine Hill.Almost 25 people in total are without a home now.The Red Cross will be assisting those who have been impacted.No injuries were reported and there is no word on what caused the fire.
Firefighters evacuate Bucks County home after fire causes partial collapse
The Action Cam found heavy damage on the left side of the building's first and second floors.
2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
WMDT.com
One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
Driver Pointed Gun In South Jersey Road Rage Incident: Police
A 34-year-old man from Gloucester County was arrested in a road rage incident, authorities said. On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 10:34 a.m,, Gloucester Township Police received a 9-1-1 call reporting an erratic driver near Blackwood Clementon Road and Peters Lane. The caller reported that the driver rolled down his window...
Comments / 0