Woolwich Township, NJ

987thecoast.com

Pedestrian Killed in Lower Township Traffic Accident

42 year old Eric J. Sloan of the Villas lost his life Saturday evening while crossing Bayshore Road in the area of a pharmacy. Lower Township Police say Sloan was struck by a Ford Escape that was traveling southbound on the roadway. Sloan ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Police continue to investigate.
VILLAS, NJ
Daily Voice

Massive Fire Races Through Pine Hill Apartment

Twenty-three people from nine families were displaced by a massive fire that tore through a Camden County apartment overnight. The blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. at the Mansion Apartments in Pine Hill Friday, Oct. 7. First arriving firefighters found heavy fire conditions through the roof of the building, Camden...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

North Wildwood requests emergency permit after Ian's remnants cause beach erosion

WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood submitted Wednesday an emergency permit application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to install steel bulkheads after Ian's remnants caused major beach erosion to the city's dunes.The bulkheads will be installed along the East 15th Avenue beachfront between the dune and the city's beach patrol building."Ever since this dune was placed here in 2007, it's never been deteriorated to this point," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "It's the worst we've seen since we've had this dune in here."He estimated Ian's remnants earlier this week washed out about 75-80% of the 15th Avenue dune."The...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Arrested In Swatting Incidents

A 28-year-old man from South Jersey has been arrested in connection with a series of "swatting" calls made from a motel room to businesses over the summer, authorities said. Rakim D. Anderson of Willingboro was charged with 13 counts of false public alarm after a three-month investigation, according to Monroe Township police.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
CBS Philly

2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
WMDT.com

One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
DOVER, DE

