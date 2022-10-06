At 100 AM CDT (0600 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Karl was located near latitude 20.8 North, longitude 94.9 West. Karl is moving toward the north-northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through today. A turn to the west and west-southwest is expected this evening and a turn to the southwest is forecast by Thursday morning. On the forecast track, Karl will be approaching the coast of Mexico within the watch area on Thursday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO