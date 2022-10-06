Read full article on original website
Karl Expected To Strengthen Today While It Moves Slowly Over The Southwestern Gulf Of Mexico
At 100 AM CDT (0600 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Karl was located near latitude 20.8 North, longitude 94.9 West. Karl is moving toward the north-northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through today. A turn to the west and west-southwest is expected this evening and a turn to the southwest is forecast by Thursday morning. On the forecast track, Karl will be approaching the coast of Mexico within the watch area on Thursday.
