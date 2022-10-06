ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Good Friday Agreement: DUP accuses government of destroying peace deal

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has accused the UK government of destroying the Good Friday Agreement ahead of its 25th anniversary. MPs debated Irish language and Ulster Scots legislation, which was initially part of the deal that restored the Stormont institutions in 2020. MPs voted to by 380 votes to...
POLITICS
BBC

Chinese technology poses major risk - GCHQ Chief

Chinese technology poses a major risk to the UK's security and prosperity, the head of GCHQ has said. In a lecture, Sir Jeremy Fleming said China's leadership was using technology to secure control at home and abroad. He argued that this was an urgent problem that needed to be addressed...
CHINA
BBC

No plans to change law on cannabis, No 10 says

There are no plans to change the law on cannabis, Downing Street has said, after reports the home secretary was considering making it a Class A drug. No 10 said the government's priority was "cracking down on illegal drugs and the crime they drive". The Sunday Times had reported that...
POLITICS

