Tapping Into The Market Revealed With Replay Webinar Available For A Limited Time For Free
Genius cryptocurrency trader Dan Hollings has recently launched a live webinar where he reveals the secrets behind his successful trading system. A live webinar hosted by crypto trading guru Dan Hollings on October 11 is available to watch on replay. In this session, he revealed how he developed his revolutionary method for trading cryptocurrencies, allowing users to make consistent profits from crypto even when the market is going through a bear run. For more information about the webinar and how anyone can access it, visit the website here: www.CryptoPlanWorks.com.
Spey Resources Corp ($SPEYF) in focus as demand for lithium soars in the years ahead
Lithium, the elemental metal, is a hot commodity these days. Since it is used in the manufacture of batteries, increasing electric vehicle (EV) sales have many investors feeling optimistic about companies that produce the basic element. Although lithium is a common substance, prices for the material skyrocketed some 400% in 2021 and have continued to rise so far in 2022 -- easily exceeding previous all-time highs reached in 2017 (1)
STEER Technologies Inc. Corporate Name Change and Stock Symbol Change in Full Effect
STEER Technologies Inc. (“the Company”) (TSXV: STER) (OTCQX: STEEF), an integrated ESG technology platform, is pleased to announce that its corporate name change process has been completed and all changes including those related to stock exchange symbols are in full effect. Trading on the TSXV in the Company’s common shares under the new ticker symbol “STER” has commenced at market opening today, October 11, 2022. Contemporaneously, the Company’s common shares on the OTCQX have begun trading under the new stock symbol “STEEF”.
Novotech India Recognised as "Best Workplaces for Women 2022" by Global Work Standards Authority
SYDNEY, AU, Oct 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Novotech, the leading Asia Pacific biotech specialist CRO, has again received "Best Workplace" certification by the leading workplace culture organization Great Place to Work Institute. Novotech's India team has received a Best Workplaces for Women 2022 recognition and listed in the Top 75 organisations in India recognised for excelling people practices, responsiveness to feedback and a culture of openness and diversity. Novotech also holds Great Place to Workplace recognition in Australia and Korea.
Payomatix Builds On The Success of its Networking Q3 event To Host Founder Investor Networking Q4
India’s leading end-to-end payment solutions provider, Payomatix, announces plans for its upcoming Founder Investor Networking Q4 to hold in Delhi. The Payomatix team is looking to surpass the feat achieved with its last Networking Q3 event as it hosts the Founder Investor Networking Q4 on 16th November at Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi. The conference is organized in response to the positive reviews that greeted its last event, as the end-to-end payment solutions company brings together speakers across industries to share their insights and practices that have enriched their ventures.
Leveraging Technology for Scalability – How collectID Helped SONRA to Grow
CollectID using NFC and NFT technology increased the development of a sneakers brand named SONRA by digitalizing its products. collectID ensures that each product has its own digital ID bringing uniqueness and connecting the customers directly to the products. Switzerland – collectID boosts the sales and growth of different brands...
How Demetri Morris and MORR are shifting the advertising/marketing through “Humanizing brands”
MORR is a future-forward digital agency that helps ambitious brands implement modern-day marketing and innovative technology to profitably grow online. Demetri Morris, founder of MORR, is a true mover and shaker for this generation and has always had a yearning to do good in the world. He is a bridge...
UTA to Fund Creator Economy, Web3 Startups With Investcorp Backing
UTA will increase its investments into creator economy and Web3 startups as part of a new partnership with investment firm Investcorp, the agency said on Wednesday. Known as UTA.VC, the partnership has already resulted in investments into companies like the data analytics firm Antenna, blockchain tech company ConsenSys, the influencer marking platform Bounty, the fitness app FitOn and the NFT companies Percs and Danvas.More from The Hollywood ReporterAre Virtual Influencers the Real Deal?UTA Names Allan Haldeman Head of New York OfficeNFT Artist Diana Sinclair Signs With UTA, Sets Auction at Christie's Investcorp’s Anand Radhakrishnan and UTA’s Caroline Jacobs, Clinton Foy and Sam...
Profitable Custom AI User-Friendly Website Development Services Plus Other Digital Media Technologies Now Being Made Available for a Wide Range of Client Applications: CEN Biotech, Inc. :CENBF
Attractive OTCQB Stock listing with Top Notch Board, Auditors, Attorneys and an attractive Share Structure. Dedicated WordPresto Service for Website Development Achieves Commercial Launch. Customized Web Design Utilizing WordPress as the Core Content Management System as its Web Platform. Interactive Design Technologies and Services Coupled with Affordable Ongoing Support and...
ERI Receives Overall “A” Rating from Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circular Economy Performance Measurement Tool
ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that it has achieved an overall A rating from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s circular economy performance tool – Circulytics. Circulytics, a free, comprehensive tool developed by the...
Fabled Copper Presents Preliminary Underground LIDAR Survey Findings
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that it has received preliminary data from the 2002 underground LIDAR Survey conducted in August 2022 on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below. Figure 1 - General Property Location.
Neeyamo Elated to Be Gold Sponsor of UNLEASH World 2022
PARIS - October 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Neeyamo, a market leader in providing global payroll and EOR solutions, is delighted to announce its presence at the 10th edition of UNLEASH World Conference & Expo. This year's extravaganza is set to take place at the Paris Convention Centre from Oct. 12-13, 2022.
Loop Industries and L’OCCITANE en Provence Unveil New Bottle Manufactured With 100% Recycled PET Resin From Loop’s Upgraded Production Facility in Terrebonne Quebec, Canada
MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Loop Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOOP) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a clean technology company whose mission is to accelerate a circular plastics economy by manufacturing 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate ("PET") plastic and polyester fiber and L'OCCITANE en Provence, a global manufacturer and retailer of sustainable beauty and wellness products, today unveiled a new bottle for the brand's Almond Shower Oil that was created through Loop's revolutionary technology.
Global Virus Filtration Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Players Include Asahi Kasei, Danaher, General Electric and Sartorius - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Virus Filtration Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the report, the global virus filtration market attained a value of USD 4054 million in 2021. Aided by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and high demand for biopharmaceutical drugs, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2022 and 2027 to reach USD 7769 million by 2027.
Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation to Hold Virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders to Obtain Stockholder Approval to Unwind Before Year-End
Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation (“LMAC” or “the Company”) will be holding a virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. M.T. The record date for the meeting is 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on October 3, 2022. At this special meeting, holders will be asked to vote on proposals related to an amendment to LMAC’s certificate of incorporation which would, if implemented, allow LMAC to unwind and redeem all of its outstanding public shares prior to December 30, 2022, in advance of the contractual termination date of January 26, 2023.
Arf and Knox Wire Announce Cross-Border Partnership
Houston, Texas, United States - 10-11-2022 (PR Distribution™) - [Houston, USA, 10 October, 2022] Arf and Knox Wire announce a new global payment partnership. The collaboration will strengthen market offerings and increase the global reach of both institutions. Arf and Knox Wire are both internationally focused financial institutions that...
IPA’s Subsidiary Talem Therapeutics Licenses Antibodies for Three OmniChicken-Derived Programs
Under strategic collaboration, Talem, an IPA subsidiary, expands its relationship with Ligand/OmniAb, Inc., to develop three immuno-oncology programs targeting validated targets. Talem intends to leverage IPA’s broad range of advanced laboratory and in silico computational technologies, including LENSai™. Antibodies were discovered using OmniChicken antibody discovery technology. IPA (IMMUNOPRECISE ANTIBODIES...
The Worldwide Passenger Security Equipment Industry is Expected to Reach $132.2 Billion by 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Passenger Security Equipment Market By Offering, By Transport Infrastructure, By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to this report the passenger security equipment market was valued at $58.4 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $132.2 billion by...
Cellusion and Minaris Regenerative Medicine, a member of Showa Denko Materials, Enter into Business Alliance for the Manufacturing of CLS001 for a Corneal Endothelial Cell Regenerative Therapy
Cellusion Inc. (CEO: Shin Hatou, M.D. Ph.D., “Cellusion”), a Japanese regenerative medicine startup aiming to solve the global corneal transplant waiting list problem with a unique differentiation induction method from iPS cells to Corneal Endothelial Cell Substitute from iPS Cells (CECSi Cells) for bullous keratopathy novel treatment (PJ code: CLS001), and Minaris Regenerative Medicine, LLC (CEO: Hiroto Bando, Ph.D. MBA, “Minaris”), a leading global contract and development manufacturing organization (“CDMO”) and a member of Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. (CEO: Hidehito Takahashi, “Showa Denko Materials”), today announced Letter of Intent (“LOI”) of the Manufacturing of CLS001 for a Corneal Endothelial Cell Regenerative therapy in the United States.
Soosan Sb50/60/81 Hydraulic Rock Breaker Packing – Yantai Jiwei Construction Machinery Equipment
Established in 2009, Yantai jiwei has become an outstanding manufacturer of Hydraulic Hammer&Breaker, quick coupler, hydraulic shear, hydraulic compactor,ripper excavator attachments,with more than 10 years’ experience in designing, manufacturing and selling. Jiwei is well known for their quality, durability, performance and reliability. Hydraulic breaker is also known as hydraulic...
