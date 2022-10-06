Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Profitable Custom AI User-Friendly Website Development Services Plus Other Digital Media Technologies Now Being Made Available for a Wide Range of Client Applications: CEN Biotech, Inc. :CENBF
Attractive OTCQB Stock listing with Top Notch Board, Auditors, Attorneys and an attractive Share Structure. Dedicated WordPresto Service for Website Development Achieves Commercial Launch. Customized Web Design Utilizing WordPress as the Core Content Management System as its Web Platform. Interactive Design Technologies and Services Coupled with Affordable Ongoing Support and...
Woonsocket Call
Immuta Releases Platform Updates to Drive Improved Data Security and Monitoring Across Google, Snowflake, and Databricks
Product release features key integrations and capabilities for enhanced data security and monitoring. Immuta, the leader in data access and security, announced its latest product enhancements and integrations designed to deliver advanced data security and monitoring across key cloud platforms at scale. These new features include native integration with Google BigQuery, expanded integrations with Snowflake, including external OAuth support, audit log data export into Amazon S3, and better policy onboarding for Databricks.
Woonsocket Call
Clubbish Ltd Named Best Company by Top SEO’s for August 2022
Clubbish has been named Best Company by Top SEOs for September 2022. topseos.com was founded in 2002 with the vision to provide the best internet marketing products across the UK and the USA. With a mission to offer comprehensive and independent advice to assist buyers in making valuable purchasing decisions from a variety of internet vendors, Top SEOs is a reliable source to find your next marketing company to support your marketing goals.
Woonsocket Call
Payomatix Builds On The Success of its Networking Q3 event To Host Founder Investor Networking Q4
India’s leading end-to-end payment solutions provider, Payomatix, announces plans for its upcoming Founder Investor Networking Q4 to hold in Delhi. The Payomatix team is looking to surpass the feat achieved with its last Networking Q3 event as it hosts the Founder Investor Networking Q4 on 16th November at Crowne Plaza, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi. The conference is organized in response to the positive reviews that greeted its last event, as the end-to-end payment solutions company brings together speakers across industries to share their insights and practices that have enriched their ventures.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woonsocket Call
ViewSonic Launches ColorPro VP16-OLED Ultra-Thin Portable Monitor
Engineered and Designed for Exceptional Color Performance; Features Flexible Foldable Stand for Easy Height Adjustment, and a Protective Monitor Hood/Screen Cover. ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the ViewSonic® ColorPro™ VP16-OLED Portable Display. A 15.6-inch portable monitor with native 1080p Full HD resolution, it is ideal for creative professionals looking for remarkable color performance with advanced OLED technology. The VP16-OLED is Pantone-Validated, and factory calibrated to deliver richer color uniformity, accuracy, and enhanced details, ensuring that it meets the demands of professional content creators.
Woonsocket Call
Arf and Knox Wire Announce Cross-Border Partnership
Houston, Texas, United States - 10-11-2022 (PR Distribution™) - [Houston, USA, 10 October, 2022] Arf and Knox Wire announce a new global payment partnership. The collaboration will strengthen market offerings and increase the global reach of both institutions. Arf and Knox Wire are both internationally focused financial institutions that...
Woonsocket Call
Verbatim™ and XtremeMac ™Announce Exclusive Collaboration
Verbatim™, a legacy technology company, and XtremeMac Sarl, a premium brand of Apple tech accessories, are excited to announce the collaboration and distribution of the complete line of XtremeMac products throughout North and South America. Today, XtremeMac - the renowned “by Apple Fans, for Apple Fans” brand – announced...
Woonsocket Call
Home Wi-Fi Security Solutions Market to Exhibit US$ 107.6 Bn by 2032 Owing to Widespread Usage of Smart Gadgets Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.
North America is expected to dominate the global home Wi-Fi security solutions market, reaching around ~US$ 31.3 Bn by 2032. However, South Asia & Pacific home wi-fi security solutions market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period of 2022-2032. NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woonsocket Call
Netooze® Cloud Best Managed Kubernetes Service 2022
Use a Netooze® best managed Kubernetes service of 2022 to reduce the complexity and stress associated with running, deploying, and administering Kubernetes. Netooze, a leading provider of cloud computing solutions, recently announced the extension of its cloud infrastructure with a Managed Kubernetes service enabling users to automate staged application releases, deployment and instance replication with a fully compatible endpoint to work with the kubectl command-line interface and other tools of the Kubernetes ecosystem.
Woonsocket Call
Seabury Solutions applies AI to Scheduling, Data Wrangling and Revenue Potential Forecasting
Seabury Solutions integrates AI (Artificial Intelligence) solutions to improve financial and operational models, for its growing solutions platform. Seabury Solutions, a market leader in providing Information Technology solutions for the aviation industry, announced today the integration of AI solutions through strategic partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full...
Woonsocket Call
SupplyCon (SPLC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SupplyCon (SPLC) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SPLC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. SupplyCon Listing Banner. To view an enhanced version of...
Woonsocket Call
Blackline Safety Wins Two Accolades for Software Innovation
SaaS platform recognized as integral part of successful business DNA. Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced it has been recognized for its innovation in health and safety software from both the 2022 International SaaS Awards and Canadian Occupational Safety’s 2022 5-Star OHS Awards.
Woonsocket Call
New Comcast Advertising Research Reveals Long-Form TV and Streaming Advertising Are Twice as Memorable as Short-Form Mobile Digital Advertising
Research, in partnership with MediaScience, also reveals that the lean-back TV environment cultivates 1.3x greater purchase intent compared to short-form, small-screen digital mobile. Comcast Advertising today released a new report titled “TV Makes Memories.” The report highlights how ads in the television environment have a unique ability to drive memories...
Woonsocket Call
STEER Technologies Inc. Corporate Name Change and Stock Symbol Change in Full Effect
STEER Technologies Inc. (“the Company”) (TSXV: STER) (OTCQX: STEEF), an integrated ESG technology platform, is pleased to announce that its corporate name change process has been completed and all changes including those related to stock exchange symbols are in full effect. Trading on the TSXV in the Company’s common shares under the new ticker symbol “STER” has commenced at market opening today, October 11, 2022. Contemporaneously, the Company’s common shares on the OTCQX have begun trading under the new stock symbol “STEEF”.
Woonsocket Call
Neeyamo Elated to Be Gold Sponsor of UNLEASH World 2022
PARIS - October 11, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Neeyamo, a market leader in providing global payroll and EOR solutions, is delighted to announce its presence at the 10th edition of UNLEASH World Conference & Expo. This year's extravaganza is set to take place at the Paris Convention Centre from Oct. 12-13, 2022.
Woonsocket Call
TrustRadius Presents TOPdesk with Coveted “Tech Cares” Award for the Third Consecutive Year
TOPdesk, a global IT service management technology provider, announced today it has been awarded a 2022 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius. This marks the third consecutive time TOPdesk has been presented with this award, which celebrates organizations that have gone “above and beyond” to provide their communities, clients, and partners with excellent, world-class support and service throughout the year.
Woonsocket Call
My Learning Cloud has released their Next Generation Learning Management System for the Health and Social Care Sector
My Learning Cloud has released their Next Generation Learning Management System, Lumis Pro, for the Health and Social Care Sector. My Learning Cloud was born from the desire to provide a Learning Management System and a suite of online e-Learning courses targeted towards the Health and Social Care sector. My...
Woonsocket Call
Appgate and Illumio Announce the Industry’s First Joint Zero Trust Network Access and Zero Trust Segmentation Solution to Reduce Risk Across Hybrid Infrastructure
New solution delivers end-to-end Zero Trust security to prevent and stop the spread of breaches. Appgate (OTC: APGT), the Zero Trust secure access company, and Illumio, Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation company, today announced the industry’s first integrated Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) solution that protects network connectivity and stops breaches from spreading across hybrid infrastructures and applications to make organizations more resilient to cyberattacks.
Woonsocket Call
UEM Edgenta Strengthens Presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) via Partnership with Mohammed I. Alsubeaei & Sons Investment Company (MASIC)
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2022) - The deal sees UEM Edgenta solidifying its footprint in Saudi Arabia by entering into a Share Purchase Agreement ("SPA") with MASIC for the investment of a 60% equity stake and provision of growth capital in MEEM for Facilities Management Company ("MEEM"). MASIC will continue to own the remaining 40% stake.
Woonsocket Call
Introducing Mohammad Noor, a small-town boy taking game development by storm with his startup, Gamelauncher
Gifted developer Mohammad Noor is the proud founder and CEO of Gamelauncher, a startup comprising Programmers, Designers, Artists, and Game Development experts, all proficient in helping its clients publish their dream games. Mohammad Noor's Gamelauncher has developed a reputation for creating intriguing games for Business owners, Individuals, Influencers, Marketers, and...
Comments / 0