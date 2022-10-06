Read full article on original website
Collins remembered fondly in memorial service
NORWALK, Conn. — Former Mayor Bill Collins was an unusual mover and shaker, setting an example that has made life better for people throughout Connecticut, former New Haven Mayor John DeStefano said. Collins, back in the 80s, set an example “that there was another way to do things,” DeStefano...
Meek questions South Norwalk school plan
NORWALK, Conn. — The plan to build a new school in South Norwalk is proceeding without the support of a former Board of Education member. Common Council member Bryan Meek (R-District D), who was involved in the scuttled plan to build a school off Ely Avenue, asks why that plan can’t be resurrected. His Council colleagues are moving the plan forward, awarding a $2.8 million contract last month to Tecton Architects and now standing poised to hire Newfield Construction Group, LLC as the project’s construction manager at just over $2 million.
Norwalk parks master plan effort proceeds to visioning workshops after collecting data
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk has more parkland acres per citizen than the national average and is “roughly” on track with its peers, but more acreage is needed to maintain that status as the city grows, consultants say. City spending on parks is way below national average. The...
Norwalk LGBTQ bar owners allege NPD ‘mishandled’ assault
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police are investigating a disturbance at Troupe429, a Wall Street LGBTQ bar and performance space, a spokesperson said. The statement came after bar co-owners went public with an allegation that the “hate crime” was not being seriously pursued. Co-owners Casey Fitzpatrick and Nicholas...
Re-elect Lucy Dathan
I am writing to express my strong support to re-elect Lucy Dathan for the Connecticut 142nd State House District seat. Lucy possesses a rare combination of impeccable moral values, demonstrated financial prowess, and unquestionable dedication to our community. As successful as she’s been as our representative in Hartford, Lucy’s greatest attribute is her selfless compassion for others. When Lucy is not doing legislative work, you will find her supporting our most vulnerable neighbors at a food and clothing drive or helping constituents resolve issues, both large and small. During the depth of the pandemic, Lucy worked tirelessly to expand testing sites and support our front line workers with their PPE needs.
Collins memorial is Saturday
We write to remind Norwalk residents that the family and colleagues of former Norwalk Mayor Bill Collins will be holding a “celebration of life” memorial service in his honor on Saturday, October 8 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, located at 10 North Water Street in Norwalk.
Rilling declares water emergency
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling has declared a water emergency, effective noon Friday. “This calendar year, Norwalk received historically low levels of rain, including the least amount of rain on record in 43 years. The persistent lack of rainfall directly affects Norwalk’s reservoir levels and the water supply on hand. The Water Emergency will remain in effect until water reserves reach an acceptable level,” a news release said.
Norwalk Council greenlights marijuana in city, ball moves to P&Z
NORWALK, Conn. — Common Council members have approved a cannabis ordinance for the city along party lines. Leaders said it’s “just a beginning,” as results from its implementation will be reviewed as time marches along and revisions will be made accordingly. The sole no vote came...
NPS issues school and security update, says more funds needed
NORWALK, Conn. — Security upgrades and collaborative efforts are making a difference at Norwalk Public Schools, according to Ryan Harold. “We’ve, as a district, made some tremendous gains in securing and really solidifying how safe our schools are. In terms of safety and security, we have almost three dozen protocols and procedures and systems, which I can assure you is more than any other district in the country,” Harold said at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
Norwalk photos: ADHD awareness
NORWALK, Conn. — City officials met Friday in the Norwalk Public Library to highlight ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder). “ADHD is one of the most common mental health conditions affecting children and adults. But it is often misunderstood. ADHD Awareness Month’s goal is to correct these misunderstandings and to highlight the contributions that those with ADHD bring to our community,” Deputy Corporation Counsel Jeffry Spahr said in a news release.
Rilling: Milligan flouts rules; Milligan claims he ‘had a point’
NORWALK, Conn. — Mayor Harry Rilling released a statement Wednesday regarding real estate broker Jason Milligan’s behavior the night before. Milligan attempted to speak about the City’s legal department during Tuesday’s Common Council meeting under the guise that “Corporation Counsel” was on the agenda, though it was listed simply as a heading with no items for the Council to discuss or vote on. Rilling ruled Milligan “out of order” and said he’d call security if Milligan didn’t sit down, but then gave Milligan, who is embroiled in multiple lawsuits with the City, three minutes to speak about the cannabis ordinance up for a vote.
Congratulations to NPS’ Jim Martinez
I would like to congratulate Jim Martinez, Education Administration for School Counseling and Social Services K-12 for Norwalk Public Schools. During National Hispanic Heritage Month, Jim recently learned that he will be awarded the Latino Administrator of the Year award by U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, former Commissioner for Education in Connecticut. The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (ALAS) will host their 19th annual gala awards ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Jim will receive the award.
NPS handles fallout from Middle School Choice ‘miscommunication,’ answers questions
NORWALK, Conn. — School district leaders fielded questions about Middle School Choice on Monday, quelling some of the controversy by emphasizing that next year’s incoming sixth graders will be about to attend their neighborhood school if that’s what they want. The outcry inspired recently by a district...
Long-delayed Freese Park project set to begin
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk is poised to spend nearly $526,000 to rehabilitate a dilapidated railing in Freese Park, at Main and Wall Streets, an expenditure approved recently by the Common Council. The project goes back to a master plan completed in 2017 and has been out to bid three...
An urgent call from local Quakers
Since the 1600’s Quakers have asserted the importance of standing up for truth, the equality of all people, and the peaceful resolution of conflict. We call upon our fellow citizens of the U.S. to respond to the assault on the Capitol as a deliberate, violent attempt to prevent the clear winner of the 2020 election from taking office. We have heard testimony from former Trump Attorney General William Barr and the Secretaries of State of key swing states that claims the 2020 election was riddled with fraud are demonstrably false. Disinformation campaigns have misled many Americans to the contrary.
City completes Wilton Avenue tree installation, plans more
NORWALK, Conn. — Wilton Avenue residents celebrated Monday alongside City leaders in a party thrown by a neighbor, happy that the City’s tree planting project has come down his road. Vasilios Kiriakidis, who owns Pontos Taverna, said the block party idea started when James Travers, Director of Transportation,...
Norwalkers protest outside City Hall
NORWALK, Conn. — A About 20 people, including some political candidates, gathered Tuesday outside City Hall in a dual protest against NPS’ planned switch to Middle School Choice and the Board of Education’s holding meetings on Zoom. In a Friday announcement about the latest “choice” development, Norwalk...
Norwalk deserves transparency in Milligan settlement offer
Last week, Jason Milligan sent to the Common Council the attached settlement offer. On Thursday, I sent the attached resolution to the City Clerks and a request to have it included in Tuesday’s agenda. This request was denied, not in writing but by evidence of agenda that has now been published.
Middle school announcement inspires call to oust BoE Chairman, plan to protest
NORWALK, Conn. — A petition to “remove” Norwalk Board of Education Chairman Colin Hosten. A call for a protest at City Hall. Both are inspired by a school district move toward Middle School Choice. An announcement sent Friday to fifth grade students’ families inspired angry comments on the Facebook page Norwalk Parents for Education and a Monday post on the NPS Facebook page generated a similar response.
Memorial for Bill Collins set for Oct. 8
NORWALK, Conn. —A “celebration of life” memorial service for late Norwalk Mayor Bill Collins is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday Oct. 8 at the Maritime Aquarium. You can attend in person or via Zoom. “The service will feature remembrances of Bill’s life from his family and his...
