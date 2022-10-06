Read full article on original website
Related
All 4 members of kidnapped California family found dead
27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call "very very remote."
‘Armed and dangerous’ felon wanted after shooting at North Carolina Sheetz, police say
Police conducted an investigation, which included waiting to speak to the shooting victim in the hospital, the news release said.
17-year-old arrested more than two weeks after North Carolina teens were found dead
A 17-year-old suspect was arrested more than two weeks after two teenagers were found shot dead by the side of a road in North Carolina, a sheriff said Wednesday. The arrest came after a juvenile petition was filed against the suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
A grocery shopper in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against the T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging false advertising over their Texas Pete brand of hot sauce.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 74
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Dr. Ada Fisher, a retired physician who was one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade, has died at age 74, a funeral home said Tuesday. Fisher, who gained prominence as a Black Republican who pushed for more diversity within the GOP, died Friday in […]
North Carolina trooper involved in crash after multiple county chase
A multiple county chase ended in a crash involving a state trooper.
Body recovered after person reportedly jumped off dock in Lake Norman, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Crews have recovered the body of a person who reportedly jumped off a dock into Lake Norman Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cornelius police said their lake patrol was at the scene of what appeared to be a drowning. A spokesperson for the department said they were told someone jumped off a dock.
Robeson County Sheriff’s Office search for wanted man in connection with shooting
ST. PAULS, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting. On October 1, investigators responded to a call of shots fired on Covington Farms Road and found someone shot. Investigators secured an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jamaine Rodriguez of St. Pauls. Anyone with information about […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Sheriff Who Made Racist Remarks About Black Deputies Refuses To Resign
'Every Black that I know, you need to fire him to start with, he’s a snake,' Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said in a recording released last week.
‘Embarrassing,’ ‘sickening.’ NC school board member reprimanded for inappropriate texts
A Johnston County school board member is censured for the second time in 2 months. He’s now accused of texting during a meeting about a school district employee that he acknowledges was “a lapse of judgment.”
How to control stink bugs and other pests that invade your home in the fall
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooler nights, changing leaves, and now, stink bugs are showing up at your doorstep. The Brown Marmorated stink bug made its way to the United States from Asia into Pennsylvania in the 90s. Unfortunately, in 2009, the invasive creature found its way through Forsyth County, spreading rapidly across the piedmont.
Missing 7-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, epilepsy found ‘hypothermic’ in North Carolina
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 7-year-old girl who went missing in Guilford County has been found and is recovering, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office. At about 6:30 p.m., a caller reported that 7-year-old Elizabeth “Izzy” Steinman was missing, according to Guilford Metro 911. She has cerebral palsy and epilepsy. She was reportedly […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Missing person’s body recovered on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A missing person was recovered on Wednesday night after going missing on Lake Norman, the Huntersville Fire Department confirms. A rescue and fire boat began supporting Cornelius FD with a search for a missing person in the water at 5 p.m. and the body was recovered sometime before 11:30 p.m.
Mountain estate hits market as most expensive home listing in Carolinas
LINVILLE, N.C. — An estate within a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Charlotte that offers sweeping views of the Blue Ridge Mountains came on the market this week with a price of nearly $30 million. The property in Linville, some 110 miles from Charlotte, is said to even offer views of uptown from its perch on a ridge top up 5,000 feet.
‘There’s probably a failure:’ Why UNC doctors say dying of COVID-19 at home – instead of a hospital – is a bigger problem than you think
More than 26,500 North Carolinians have died of COVID-19, and during the past 2 1/2 years, public health officials have found answers to some of the most pressing “W” questions about those deaths — who, when and why.
Background check misses criminal record of South Carolina substitute teacher
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A now fired substitute teacher in South Carolina, who was arrested Thursday for public intoxication at an elementary school, had shoplifting charges that went unchecked by her employer. Lori Mandarino had been a substitute teacher for Charleston County School District since March. She was arrested on Thursday at James B […]
Comments / 0