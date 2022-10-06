Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Wednesday Sports Preview
–CLASS 2 DISTRICT 4 SEMIFINALS– — 2-JEFFERSON VS 3-MONTGOMERY COUNTY. –CLASS 3 DISTRICT 1 QUARTERFINALS– — 5-FREDERICKTOWN VS 4-NOTRE DAME (STL) –CLASS 4 DISTRICT 2 QUARTERFINALS– — 3-HILLSBORO VS 6-COR JESU ACADEMY. 4-WINDSOR VS 5-UNION. ==VOLLEYBALL==. ARCADIA VALLEY AT SOUTH IRON. ST. VINCENT AT...
mymoinfo.com
Andrew Jonah Johnson — Service 10/15/22 2 P.M.
Andrew Jonah Johnson of Hillsboro, most recently of Saint Louis, passed away on October 8th at the age of 26. Visitation will be Friday (10/14) evening from 4 until 8 at First Baptist Church of Arnold. A second visitation for Andrew Johnson will be Saturday (10/15) afternoon from 1 until...
mymoinfo.com
Trunk Or Treat And Petting Zoo Coming To Farmington High School
(Farmington) The Farmington High School Chapter of FFA and the JAG program are teaming up to put on a couple of fun community events this month. JAG is putting on a Trunk Or Treat on Thursday, October 20th starting at 4 o’clock on the high school parking lot. The FFA is holding a petting zoo that same night. The petting zoo was the idea of senior Riley Schrag.
mymoinfo.com
A Success For Farmington’s Help The Hungry BBQ
(Farmington) Friday’s Help the Hungry Barbecue in Farmington was a huge success. Barbecue was served up at Auffenburg Chevrolet and the Memorial United Methodist Church. Organizer Chris Landrum says pre-sales were big-time this year. Friday’s money raised from the barbecue, which is the prelude event for the Help the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson College receives grant from State Board of Nursing
(Jefferson County) Jefferson College is among 11 higher education institutions across Missouri to receive a combined total of nearly $3 million in competitive grant funding in order to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. College spokesman Roger Barrentine says specifically Jefferson...
mymoinfo.com
Regional Radio Blood Drive Is Monday
(Farmington) The annual Regional Radio Blood Drive is coming up soon. It’ll be Monday in Farmington and Festus. Beth Elders is the executive director of the American Red Cross of Greater St. Louis. She says while all blood drives are important, this one is a really big deal. We...
mymoinfo.com
Bill Baker – Funeral Mass 10am 10/12/22
William “Bill” Baker of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 78. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington. Burial with full military honors in New Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Farmington. Visitation for Bill Baker will be 4:30 to...
mymoinfo.com
Washington County Company Wins Regional Logger of the Year Award
(Mineral Point) A logging company, located in Washington County is the recipient of prestigious award from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Jarvis Timber Company in Mineral Point is the winner of the 2022 M.D.C. Regional Logger of the Year award. Owner Shannon Jarvis says his company was given the honor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mymoinfo.com
Juanita Crafton — Service 10/14/22 10 A.M.
Juanita Crafton of Festus passed away Monday (10/10), she was 94 years old. The visitation for Juanita Crafton will be Friday (10/14) morning from 9 until the time of the funeral service at 10 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Burial in the Hematite Methodist Cemetery in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Lowell “Brent” Nickless — Graveside Service 10/15/22 Noon
Lowell “Brent” Nickless of Pevely passed away on October 3rd, he was 63 years old. A graveside service will be held Saturday (10/15) at Noon at Charter Memorial Gardens in DeSoto. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Allie Raelyn Clark – Service 10/15/22 11 a.m.
Allie Raelyn Clark of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 14. Her funeral service will be this Saturday at 11 o’clock at the Calvary Church in Fredericktown. Burial will be in the Cowan Cemetery in Lowndes in Wayne County. Visitation is Friday evening starting at 5 o’clock at...
mymoinfo.com
Kenneth “Ken” Earl Crocker – Service – 10/14/22 at 8 p.m.
Kenneth “Ken” Earl Crocker of Park Hills died Sunday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Friday night at 8 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Ken Crocker is Friday evening from 6 until 8 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mymoinfo.com
Virginia “Jennie” L. White – Graveside Service – 10/14/22 at 11 a.m.
Virginia “Jennie” White of Desloge died Tuesday at the age of 91. A graveside service will be held Friday morning at 11 at the Arcadia Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Arcadia.
mymoinfo.com
George Warren Mendenhall – Funeral 10/12/22 At 4 P.M. And Graveside Service 10/14/22 At 10:30 A.M.
George Warren Mendenhall of French Village died Saturday at the age of 76. The funeral service is Wednesday afternoon at 4 in C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel in Bonne Terre. Graveside service and burial will then be held Friday morning at 10:30 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.
mymoinfo.com
Murder Trial Is Set for Centerville Man
(Steelville) A man from Centerville, facing first degree murder, armed criminal action and two unlawful use of weapon felonies out of Reynolds County, has a date now for his jury trial. 44-year-old Jason W. Baker is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his 9-year-old and 7-year-old sons at...
mymoinfo.com
Ralph Eugene Beaman — Private Services
Ralph Eugene Beaman of Crystal City passed away Saturday, October 8th, he was 80 years old. There will be private family services for Ralph Beaman under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT updates on ongoing road work in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has roughly 5 road work projects ongoing in Jefferson County. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says each contractor will work as long as they can before the weather makes a turn for the worse this winter. My MO Info · KJ101022C.WAV.
mymoinfo.com
Monty Paul Johnston — Service 10/13/22 2 P.M.
Monty Paul Johnston of French Village passed away Friday (10/7), at the age of 88. The visitation for Monty Johnston will be Thursday (10/13) morning from 11 until the time of service at 2 at Vinyard Hillcrest Funeral Home in Pevely. Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Pevely.
mymoinfo.com
Yard Sale Fundraiser This Weekend At Shared Blessings In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) Shared Blessings Transitional Housing Ministry in Bonne Terre will hold a two day yard sale fundraiser this Friday and Saturday. Lisa Brotherton is the director of Shared Blessings. She says they’ll have a wide variety of items on display. Brotherton says the money raised will be put...
mymoinfo.com
James “Jim” Paul Tate – Service 10/12/22 At 10 A.M.
James “Jim” Paul Tate of Bonne Terre died Saturday at the age of 68. The funeral service is Wednesday morning at 10 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Visitation for Jim Tate...
Comments / 0