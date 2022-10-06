ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Thursday, Oct. 6)

 6 days ago
Max Homa celebrates winning the 18th hole during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. Julio Cortez - staff, AP

Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Rays over Guardians in Wild Card Series (-105): Tampa Bay thrives in the postseason. This season is pretty much a pick'em so I would lean with postseason experience.

2. Padres over Mets in Wild Card Series (+155): The Padres made all their big moves to succeed in the playoffs. They are the underdog to a Mets team that lost the NL East down the stretch. San Diego could be catching them at the right time.

3. Max Homa 20-1 to win Shriners Open: Homa has been rolling of late and looks to continue his hot streak going into Las Vegas.

—Odds from SuperBook Sports Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's ATS record: 3-5)

