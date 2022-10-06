Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

That legendary 40-year-old Great American Beer Festival at Colorado Convention Center, 500 breweries and 2000 craft brews, is long-ago sold out, but check your favorite bars all across Denver Beer Week for special GABF offerings.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

A celebration of fall, the annual Chatfield Farms Pumpkin Festival, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. All sorts of activities, live music, food trucks, beer and hard cider vendors. Top it off with a visit to the 10-acre pumpkin patch for the perfect ones to purchase to take home. Tickets $12, Student, Senior 65+, Military, Child (ages 3-15), $10. Purchase tickets online for the date and time to visit: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/pumpkin-festival

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Fritzler Farm Fall Festival in LaSalle has been a tradition since 2000 and invites guests to their farm park through Halloween. Their corn maze is famous and other fun includes the Pumpkin Patch, Pedal Go-Carts, Barrel Train, and Pumpkin Cannons. Fridays 4-10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sundays noon-5 p.m. Admission $19.95+ fritzlerfarmpark.com/fall-days

FRIDAY-OCT.31

Nice creepy crawlies arrive at the Butterfly Pavilion for Halloween in Spiders Around the World Exhibition, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. Tarantulas from 20 countries and a Spider Dome where guests enter a tent filled with Orb Weavers. Learn how spiders are beneficial to the ecological system and keep pests like flies and mosquitoes away. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Tickets: butterflies.org

FRIDAYS IN OCTOBER

Night times at the Denver Zoo bring the Trick-or-Treat Trail, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Spooky shenanigans along the way, all across the 84 acres. Eight candy stations have palm-oil-free goodies and reusable trick-or-treat bags. Dance at the Monster Mash Party. Meet costumed characters and see real creepy-crawly zoo creatures. Timed, dated tickets $20, tickets.denverzoo.org/DateSelection.aspx?item=4034

SATURDAY

Not the Broncos today, 300+ automobiles in a show instead in Down To Earth Mile High Stadium II. Show cars, 25 elite spots on the stadium concourse, a two-step competition, free Red Bulls, carnival games, food trucks, automotive vendors, Rocksford Fosgate demo, Kicker demo vehicle, car photo booth, foot races, drift tricycles. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free parking Empower Field at Mile High, admission $20 spectator, registered vehicles $40, kids under 12 free. tinyurl.com/379s6zy4

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Two days of Hootenanny fun at the Breckenridge Brewery annual festival, a combo of craft beer and a whole concert schedule, life-size board games, vendors and Never Summer snowboard hill. The brewery's 32nd anniversary since its start in Breck before the Littleton Farm House Campus. Noon to 7 p.m. both days. Music includes Railroad Earth, Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Spin Doctors. Tickets: breckbrew.com/events/hootenanny

SATURDAY

A combo of Oktoberfest, Halloween, Denver Beer Week and lots of chocolate: Choctoberfest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. Admission $10+. cochocolatefests.com/choctoberfest.html

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

A cultural experience out east in Calhan, Slavic Fest 2022, has wonderful baked goods and a $20 per plate dinner. So much history, St. Mary's Dormition Orthodox Church. Buy tickets in advance, SlavicFest.Net.

SATURDAYS IN OCTOBER

Colorado Haunted Houses named Aftermath Haunted House in Cañon City the best in state in 2021 and it opens this weekend. A scary haunt set on trails through a wooded area and around a small pond with scares all around. Ticket booth in Recreation District Community Room, 575 Ash St., $20 per person or a fast pass option for $40. ccrec.org and updates on the Aftermath Haunted House Facebook page.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

A busy time coming up in Pumpkin Harvest Festival at Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Pick a perfect pumpkin, play prairie games, pan for gold, shop the Marketplace, hear live music, take tractor rides, eat apple cider donuts and in VIP Lounge get faces painted, do crafts and there's a private bar for the adults. Tickets: $10 - $18. fourmilepark.org/pumpkin-harvest-festival