ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

By Linda Navarro linda.navarro@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0leEHk_0iO0iwha00

THURSDAY-SATURDAY

That legendary 40-year-old Great American Beer Festival at Colorado Convention Center, 500 breweries and 2000 craft brews, is long-ago sold out, but check your favorite bars all across Denver Beer Week for special GABF offerings.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

A celebration of fall, the annual Chatfield Farms Pumpkin Festival, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. 9 a.m.–4 p.m. All sorts of activities, live music, food trucks, beer and hard cider vendors. Top it off with a visit to the 10-acre pumpkin patch for the perfect ones to purchase to take home. Tickets $12, Student, Senior 65+, Military, Child (ages 3-15), $10. Purchase tickets online for the date and time to visit: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/pumpkin-festival

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Fritzler Farm Fall Festival in LaSalle has been a tradition since 2000 and invites guests to their farm park through Halloween. Their corn maze is famous and other fun includes the Pumpkin Patch, Pedal Go-Carts, Barrel Train, and Pumpkin Cannons. Fridays 4-10 p.m., Saturdays 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sundays noon-5 p.m. Admission $19.95+ fritzlerfarmpark.com/fall-days

FRIDAY-OCT.31

Nice creepy crawlies arrive at the Butterfly Pavilion for Halloween in Spiders Around the World Exhibition, 6252 W. 104th Ave., Westminster. Tarantulas from 20 countries and a Spider Dome where guests enter a tent filled with Orb Weavers. Learn how spiders are beneficial to the ecological system and keep pests like flies and mosquitoes away. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Tickets: butterflies.org

FRIDAYS IN OCTOBER

Night times at the Denver Zoo bring the Trick-or-Treat Trail, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Spooky shenanigans along the way, all across the 84 acres. Eight candy stations have palm-oil-free goodies and reusable trick-or-treat bags. Dance at the Monster Mash Party. Meet costumed characters and see real creepy-crawly zoo creatures. Timed, dated tickets $20, tickets.denverzoo.org/DateSelection.aspx?item=4034

SATURDAY

Not the Broncos today, 300+ automobiles in a show instead in Down To Earth Mile High Stadium II. Show cars, 25 elite spots on the stadium concourse, a two-step competition, free Red Bulls, carnival games, food trucks, automotive vendors, Rocksford Fosgate demo, Kicker demo vehicle, car photo booth, foot races, drift tricycles. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., free parking Empower Field at Mile High, admission $20 spectator, registered vehicles $40, kids under 12 free. tinyurl.com/379s6zy4

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Two days of Hootenanny fun at the Breckenridge Brewery annual festival, a combo of craft beer and a whole concert schedule, life-size board games, vendors and Never Summer snowboard hill. The brewery's 32nd anniversary since its start in Breck before the Littleton Farm House Campus. Noon to 7 p.m. both days. Music includes Railroad Earth, Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Spin Doctors. Tickets: breckbrew.com/events/hootenanny

SATURDAY

A combo of Oktoberfest, Halloween, Denver Beer Week and lots of chocolate: Choctoberfest from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora. Admission $10+. cochocolatefests.com/choctoberfest.html

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

A cultural experience out east in Calhan, Slavic Fest 2022, has wonderful baked goods and a $20 per plate dinner. So much history, St. Mary's Dormition Orthodox Church. Buy tickets in advance, SlavicFest.Net.

SATURDAYS IN OCTOBER

Colorado Haunted Houses named Aftermath Haunted House in Cañon City the best in state in 2021 and it opens this weekend. A scary haunt set on trails through a wooded area and around a small pond with scares all around. Ticket booth in Recreation District Community Room, 575 Ash St., $20 per person or a fast pass option for $40. ccrec.org and updates on the Aftermath Haunted House Facebook page.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

A busy time coming up in Pumpkin Harvest Festival at Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Pick a perfect pumpkin, play prairie games, pan for gold, shop the Marketplace, hear live music, take tractor rides, eat apple cider donuts and in VIP Lounge get faces painted, do crafts and there's a private bar for the adults. Tickets: $10 - $18. fourmilepark.org/pumpkin-harvest-festival

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

2022 Halloween events in and around the Denver area

Through Oct. 29: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" — Presented by Alley Children's Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12. Tickets: minersalley.com. Through Oct. 30: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events. Through Oct. 30: Fall Festival Days — Corn mazes, slide mountain, pumpkin patch, Scream Acres and...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

25 Colorado breweries earned medals at the Great American Beer Festival

Twenty-five Colorado breweries earned 27 medals and awards at the 40th anniversary Great American Beer Festival, which concluded Saturday night at the Colorado Convention Center. The festival drew an estimated 40,000 for four sessions, starting Thursday. Left Hand Brewery of Longmont took home the prestigious Brewery and Brewer of the Year award and two medals for its St. Vrain Belgian Ale and its Milk Stout. The 29-year brewery got close...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

BEST BETS: The Denver Gazette's best picks for today (Tuesday, Oct. 11)

Every day The Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets: 1. Padres at Dodgers (-1.5, +105): L.A. took 14 of 19 from San Diego. The dominance continues. 2. Lightning (ML, -105) at Rangers: Hockey's back, friends! Tampa starts it off with a win. 3. Phillies (ML, +155) at Braves: Philadelphia swept its Wild Card round and steals Game 1. -Odds from Colorado SuperBook (Paul Klee's Best Bets record ATS: 2-3)
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Metro Moves: CBRE signs three new shops in Brighton shopping center

Welcome to the Denver Gazette’s Metro Moves. You’ll get the latest metro Denver openings, closings, hiring and promotion briefs here. To submit your company’s news, drop an email to savannah.mehrtens@denvergazette.com. THREE OPENINGS Palizzi Marketplace shopping center in Brighton gained three new businesses: The Doughnut Social, Premier Martial Arts and the U.S. Army, according to a news release. ...
BRIGHTON, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canon City, CO
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Littleton, CO
Lifestyle
Littleton, CO
Government
City
Littleton, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Cañon City, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Denver Gazette

State geographic naming board begins process of renaming Mount Evans

A panel tasked with finding replacement names for geographic landmarks with names considered offensive began its process for reviewing suggested names for renaming Mount Evans. The move to find a new title for the Clear Creek County mountain named for Colorado Territorial Gov. John Evans comes two years after Colorado's Geographic Naming Advisory Board board was reconvened by Gov. Jared Polis. The board was allowed to lapse by his predecessor in 2016. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

In Boulder, the joy of dancing in the dark

Imagine meeting a person for the first time in complete darkness. You don’t know what skin color they are. You can’t be sure of their age, gender or country of origin. Whether they have a visible disability. If they are obscenely rich or living on the street. You don’t get any of the instant visual clues our minds start to track from the very first fraction of a second we encounter a new person. That pulse-racing jolt that comes with instant sexual attraction – or...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver City Council honors Indigenous People's Day with proclamation

At every meeting since October 2020, the City Council has acknowledged the original owners of the land Denver now occupies. The Ute, Cheyenne, and Arapaho Peoples lived and died here long before there was a Mile High City and on Monday, Denver City Council President Jamie Torres emphasized that fact by reading a proclamation marking the city's seventh annual Indigenous People's Day.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Travel Info#Denver Zoo#Carnival Games#Fall Festival#Barrel Train
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Sunny and pleasant, high near 73

A pleasant and mild Sunday awaits you Denverites today. Denver residents can expect sunny skies today, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Here is the full forecast from the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Crafted by a master's hands in the Colorado mountains, the bamboo fly rod lives on

LYONS • It’s not often Mike Clark shows guests to the back of his shop. It is, after all, his space. His domain. A little, wooden world of fine, meticulous work. One might say magic happens here, if they are so romantically inclined to the bamboo fly rod. Clark is not all that inclined, a man of few words between drags from his Marlboro Red. More inclined was Norman Maclean,...
LYONS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds

Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
The Denver Gazette

Pro-Russian hacker group attacks DIA, Colorado Springs airports websites

Denver International and Colorado Springs airports were among several U.S. airports whose websites were targeted by cyberattacks Monday, according to spokespeople from both airports. Colorado Springs Airport’s website was hacked early Monday morning, according to a statement from airport spokeswoman Dana Schield. “Because the Colorado Springs Airport website is hosted on the City’s website, Colorado Springs.gov and FlyCOS.com were briefly taken offline,” Schield said in the statement. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

CU Buffs’ Julian Hammond III reflects on passing of his grandfather and namesake, former Denver Rockets player

BOULDER — Julian Hammond III isn’t just playing for himself and his teammates when he puts on his Colorado jersey in the locker room and before every game. That name "Hammond III" that’s placed above the No. 1 on the back of his Buffs uniform carries with it a legacy of great basketball players. His father, Julian Hammond II, played college basketball at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo and Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles before playing professionally in Australia.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

HUDSON | Gary Hart emerges for political perspective

Former Colorado Sen. Gary Hart emerged from his home on Troublesome Gulch the week before last to make an appearance at the Denver Press Club. The occasion was a signing for his latest book, “The American Republic Can Save American Democracy.” The author of a dozen previous tomes assessing the state of political affairs in our American republic, the senator’s insight reminded his audience of the missed possibilities during his failed pair of presidential campaigns. No longer the heartthrob of his early career, Hart shows the accumulated mileage of his 85 years in the arena, yet his acumen and wit remain as sharp as ever. He wryly noted that America is a country where any boy or girl can achieve their aspirations. “I even understand,” he noted with a wink, “that some are even elected president.”
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

$83 million energy efficiency project underway at DIA

Denver International Airport is starting construction on an $83 million project to increase energy efficiency, decrease water use and reduce its carbon footprint. Airport officials said it is “the largest Energy Performance Contract (EPC) ever performed in the state of Colorado,” according to a press release Tuesday. When...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Avalanche 2022-23 preview: Four-line projections, defensive pairings and starting goaltender for opening night

The Avalanche open its regular season Wednesday night at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Here are Colorado's projected four lines, defensive pairings and starting goaltender. FORWARDS. Line 1: Artturi Lehkonen-Nathan MacKinnon-Mikko Rantanen. Line 2: Valeri Nichushkin-Alex Newhook-Evan Rodrigues. Line 3: Andrew Cogliano-J.T. Compher-Logan O’Connor. Line 4: Lukas Sedlak-Ben Meyers-Anton...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy