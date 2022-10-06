Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man accused of holding woman hostage for 13 hours inside sound-proof bunker he built
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing kidnapping, stalking, torture, and rape charges after he shackled a woman inside a sound-proof bunker he’d built and held her hostage for 13 hours, prosecutors said. Christopher Thomas, 38, of Traverse City, is accused of stalking a Blair Township...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County inspector found guilty of ‘pleasuring himself’ with Elmo doll in family’s nursery
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County home inspector has been found guilty of “pleasuring himself” with an Elmo doll in an Oxford Township family’s nursery. The incident happened March 12, 2021. Jaida Dodson and she and her husband were having the home inspected before putting it up for sale.
Autopsy ‘Undetermined’ on Florida Mother’s Cause and Manner of Death as Ex-Boyfriend Heads to Trial in Her Disappearance
The cause and manner of death of Florida mother Cassie Carli, 37, are “undetermined,” a county coroner told Law&Crime on Monday. Speaking to Law&Crime in a brief phone interview, St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell declined to answer more questions about the autopsy because of the ongoing case.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police halt search for Zion Foster’s remains in Macomb County landfill
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The search for Zion Foster’s remains in a Macomb County landfill has concluded and her body has not been found. Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Crumbleys’ legal team asks court to stop prosecutor from sending email updates to Oxford parents
OXFORD, Mich. – Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have filed a motion in an effort to stop Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald from sending email updates on their case to Oxford High School parents. The attorneys say McDonald is making unfair statements about their clients, and that only...
Alabama man pleads guilty in son’s death; grandmother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly four years behind bars, Rolando Castillo Jr. has been given a 20-year sentence after confessing in a Houston County courtroom Tuesday morning he murdered his three-month-old son Desmond Karl Castillo. Karen Nolen, the grandmother of Desmond Castillo believes the sentencing for her grandson is a little lenient for the […]
Judge rules jury in wife killing won’t be told about man’s conviction earlier for killing his first wife in Ohio
A judge has decided that jurors who are asked to decide whether a man killed his wife in New Jersey will not be told that he was convicted earlier of having killed his first wife in Ohio. NJ.com reports that the decision last week by Judge Peter Warshaw is a significant blow to Mercer County prosecutors trying […]
Texan sentenced to 20 years following drug-related death of Fort Hood soldier
CID said in a press release that a soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, was found dead in his on-post quarters this April.
‘Armed and dangerous’ felon wanted after shooting at North Carolina Sheetz, police say
Police conducted an investigation, which included waiting to speak to the shooting victim in the hospital, the news release said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look at the Michigan Department of Corrections’ most wanted escapees -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. These 23 people escaped from Michigan prisons or parole and are still missing. The Michigan Department of Corrections has a list of its most wanted...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Parents of accused Oxford shooter ask Michigan Supreme Court to dismiss their case
The parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter are once again seeking to get the case against them thrown out, this time appealing to the Michigan Supreme Court. The attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have filed appeals with the state supreme court in an effort to strike down the charges against the parents in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021 mass shooting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Lake Michigan paddler ‘died fighting’ after battling high waves, strong winds amid canoeing competition
FRANKFORT, Mich. – A canoeing competition held on Lake Michigan turned deadly this weekend when a racer died after falling off his boat multiple times. According to the Michigan Canoe Racing Association, one of its members, Nick Walton, fell off his canoe several times during an unaffiliated race from Point Betsie to Peterson Beach. The Coast Guard was called when organizers could no longer see him mounting his boat. Walton was picked up by a helicopter and transported to a hospital immediately.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
SAGINAW, Mich. – After her mother had multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, a Michigan woman is accused of spending $1.1 million of her money without permission, including the purchase of a $660,000 condo in Florida that she later hoped to inherit. Officials said Valda Cork,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Baseless and reckless’: Suspended Novi car dealership fires back at Michigan Secretary of State
NOVI, Mich. – A Novi car dealership that had its license suspended last week by the Michigan Secretary of State fired back at the allegations, calling them “baseless and reckless.”. Michigan officials said they suspended the license of the Carvana dealership on Adell Center Drive in Novi after...
Mother gets $1.2M in St. Louis County settlement over inmate death￼
A mother whose son died less than an hour after he was transported from a Missouri jail to a state prison has won a $1.2 million settlement in a case that helped lead to suspensions, firings and reforms.
ClickOnDetroit.com
These 23 people escaped from Michigan prisons or parole and are still missing
The Michigan Department of Corrections has a list of its most wanted escapees. These are the 23 people on that list, the crimes they were convicted of and how old they’d be now. The Michigan Department of Corrections defines escapees as the following:. Michigan Department of Corrections. Unlike federal...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
Man charged with killing 22 Texas women gets 2nd conviction
DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 22 elderly women in the Dallas area over a two-year span was found guilty Friday in one of their deaths — his second murder conviction. With the verdict, Billy Chemirmir, 49, automatically received a second sentence of life without parole,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Algae buildup causes smelly mess on Lake St. Clair, ruins million-dollar view
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Algae has taken over parts of Lake St. Clair, ruining what residents say was once a million-dollar view of the lake in Harrison Township. Those who are affected want to know who is responsible for the smelly mess. “If I take a shovel over here...
