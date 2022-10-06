FRANKFORT, Mich. – A canoeing competition held on Lake Michigan turned deadly this weekend when a racer died after falling off his boat multiple times. According to the Michigan Canoe Racing Association, one of its members, Nick Walton, fell off his canoe several times during an unaffiliated race from Point Betsie to Peterson Beach. The Coast Guard was called when organizers could no longer see him mounting his boat. Walton was picked up by a helicopter and transported to a hospital immediately.

