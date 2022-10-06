ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police halt search for Zion Foster’s remains in Macomb County landfill

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The search for Zion Foster’s remains in a Macomb County landfill has concluded and her body has not been found. Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Merced County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Alabama man pleads guilty in son’s death; grandmother speaks out

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly four years behind bars, Rolando Castillo Jr. has been given a 20-year sentence after confessing in a Houston County courtroom Tuesday morning he murdered his three-month-old son Desmond Karl Castillo. Karen Nolen, the grandmother of Desmond Castillo believes the sentencing for her grandson is a little lenient for the […]
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Parents of accused Oxford shooter ask Michigan Supreme Court to dismiss their case

The parents of the accused Oxford High School shooter are once again seeking to get the case against them thrown out, this time appealing to the Michigan Supreme Court. The attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have filed appeals with the state supreme court in an effort to strike down the charges against the parents in connection with the Nov. 30, 2021 mass shooting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Lake Michigan paddler ‘died fighting’ after battling high waves, strong winds amid canoeing competition

FRANKFORT, Mich. – A canoeing competition held on Lake Michigan turned deadly this weekend when a racer died after falling off his boat multiple times. According to the Michigan Canoe Racing Association, one of its members, Nick Walton, fell off his canoe several times during an unaffiliated race from Point Betsie to Peterson Beach. The Coast Guard was called when organizers could no longer see him mounting his boat. Walton was picked up by a helicopter and transported to a hospital immediately.
FRANKFORT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety

