Carlsbad driver is one of the first in San Diego to own a Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A Carlsbad driver is one of the first in the county to own the new Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck. It's one of Ford's most hyped cars since the Model T. When Griffin starts the truck, you can’t even feel it like most fuel powered trucks....
Lawsuit: Company failed to inspect San Diego building before death of window washer
SAN DIEGO — The family of a man who fell from the 12th floor of a newly build homeless housing building in East Village and died says the builders and the city ignored safety checks in a mad dash to open a new 407-unit homeless housing complex, resulting in his death.
onscene.tv
Stolen Aviation Fuel Truck Recovered | San Diego
10.10.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male stole a Fuel truck loaded with aviation fuel from the Gibbs/Montgomery Airfield in Kearney Mesa this morning. the keys were left in the truck. The truck was tracked to the right shoulder of the westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle...
SANDAG accepts $300M state investment for realigning railway off Del Mar Bluffs
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A plan to reroute the train tracks from the crumbling Del Mar Bluffs is one step closer to reality. Last month, San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) accepted a $300 million state grant to put toward a tunnel project. SANDAG leaders along with state,...
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
Average San Diego Gas Price Drops by Largest Amount Since at Least 2019
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest one-day decrease since at least 2019 Tuesday, dropping 4.2 cents to $6.296, its sixth consecutive decrease after rising to a record. The average price has dropped 13.9 cents over the past six days,...
Plan for trolley connecting San Diego to Tijuana moves forward
SANDAG has selected plan for new trolley from San Diego to Tijuana to move forward with. It is one of 3 proposals to improve transportation in the county.
Who's responsible for the smell in Barrio Logan and when will it go away?
ABC 10 News has obtained San Diego County records showing a Biofuel company in Barrio Logan is in violation of California health code.
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista News
The construction on Pala Vista Park is underway. SDG&E is removing utility poles around the site on Oct. 14. The road improvements along Pala Vista Drive and Civic Center Drive are expected to be completed in about a week. This Week’s City Council Meeting, 10/11. The October 11 City...
Storms roll through parts of San Diego County
Storms are firing off across San Diego County Tuesday afternoon and are expected to continue in a westward direction into the evening hours.
KPBS
San Diego military personnel get increased housing allowance, but will it be enough?
Devon Hicks retired from the Navy after serving for over two decades. He works in San Diego, where his wife still serves in the military. They used to live in Murrieta in Riverside County with their large family. His commute was more than an hour, so they looked into moving to San Diego to be closer to work.
Which California city has the highest minimum wage?
State law in California says employees must be paid a minimum wage. But several cities and counties across the state have their own ordinances that require employers pay a higher hourly rate.
KPBS
San Diego adopts cannabis equity report in push to diversify pot industry
The San Diego City Council on Tuesday adopted a cannabis equity assessment, paving the way for a city program that aims to help minority entrepreneurs gain a foothold in the legal cannabis industry. Cannabis equity programs have launched in cities and counties across California since the passage of Proposition 64,...
Thien Huong Restaurant Heading to Mira Mesa
Restaurant Serving Vietnamese Cuisine Opening This Fall
San Diego Business Journal
El Cajon Gets Affordable Senior Housing
An El Cajon apartment complex has been converted into a long-term affordable housing project for senior citizens. With 100 apartments, Lexington Square is the first San Diego County project by Los Angeles-based Thomas Safran & Associates. “We renovated the entire property including all the units and community spaces and we...
San Diego McDonald's customers unhappy about adult Happy Meals
SAN DIEGO — McDonald's happy meals are making some customers unhappy. Last week the Golden Arches launched the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box Happy Meal for adults and it's become so popular the meals are hard to find. Some are throwing a fit over the toy that comes with...
northcountydailystar.com
Captain Miles Sweeney Vista Firefighter L4107
This week is a special #membermonday as you meet L4107 President and Captain Miles Sweeney. Miles has been with the Vista Fire Department since 2003. He and his wife, Yoli, have been married for 23 years and they have two kids together, Melayna (16) and Michael (14), as well as their pup Finnegan Magee.
mynewsla.com
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County
A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
San Diego County park ranked 2nd ‘most haunted’ RV campground
Outdoor adventurers looking for a scare this spooky season are in luck as a San Diego County park has been ranked the second most haunted RV campground in America, according to RV Trader.
CBS 8
