San Diego County, CA

Stolen Aviation Fuel Truck Recovered | San Diego

10.10.2022 | 6:45 AM | SAN DIEGO – A male stole a Fuel truck loaded with aviation fuel from the Gibbs/Montgomery Airfield in Kearney Mesa this morning. the keys were left in the truck. The truck was tracked to the right shoulder of the westbound I-8 near Hotel Circle...
City Of Vista News

The construction on Pala Vista Park is underway. SDG&E is removing utility poles around the site on Oct. 14. The road improvements along Pala Vista Drive and Civic Center Drive are expected to be completed in about a week. This Week’s City Council Meeting, 10/11. The October 11 City...
San Diego adopts cannabis equity report in push to diversify pot industry

The San Diego City Council on Tuesday adopted a cannabis equity assessment, paving the way for a city program that aims to help minority entrepreneurs gain a foothold in the legal cannabis industry. Cannabis equity programs have launched in cities and counties across California since the passage of Proposition 64,...
El Cajon Gets Affordable Senior Housing

An El Cajon apartment complex has been converted into a long-term affordable housing project for senior citizens. With 100 apartments, Lexington Square is the first San Diego County project by Los Angeles-based Thomas Safran & Associates. “We renovated the entire property including all the units and community spaces and we...
Captain Miles Sweeney Vista Firefighter L4107

This week is a special #membermonday as you meet L4107 President and Captain Miles Sweeney. Miles has been with the Vista Fire Department since 2003. He and his wife, Yoli, have been married for 23 years and they have two kids together, Melayna (16) and Michael (14), as well as their pup Finnegan Magee.
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County

A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
San Diego local news

