Las Vegas, NV

CBS Sports

From Deep: After making Western Conference finals, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks shake things up

The Phoenix Suns are still recovering from what the Dallas Mavericks did to them. In their four wins in the second round of last year's playoffs, the Mavericks made 42.2 percent of their 3-pointers, attempted 40 of them per game and scored 121 points per 100 possessions. It culminated in a Game 7 bloodbath on Phoenix's home court; at halftime, Luka Doncic had 27 points, the same amount as the entire Suns team, and Dallas led by 30.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Officially sitting

Murray (thigh) won't play in Monday's preseason game against Phoenix, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was previously listed as questionable due to a minor thigh issue, and it's not surprising to see that he's been ruled out as a precaution. Bones Hyland and Ish Smith should see considerable run Monday night in Murray's absence.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Ben Gordon, former NBA player, arrested at airport for allegedly punching 10-year-old son in face

Former NBA standout Ben Gordon is facing multiple charges after allegedly punching his 10-year-old son in the face at a New York City airport, per TMZ Sports. Gordon, 39, was arrested on Monday night after an American Airlines employee told Port Authority Police that they witnessed the former NBA star hit his son in the face at LaGuardia Airport "multiple times."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Tuesday

Curry (rest) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game against Portland, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. Coach Steve Kerr is giving his veterans a night off, as Curry has appeared in all three previous preseason games. He'll likely be back in the lineup for the team's final preseason game Friday against Denver.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1

The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Promo During TBS Coverage Of New York Yankees Playoff Game Draws Eyerolls: “I Just Died A Little Inside”

A promotion for House of the Dragon during last night’s New York Yankees-Cleveland Guardians playoff baseball game on TBS is continuing to draw online eyerolls the day after the stunt. With parent company Warner Bros Discovery looking to make use of every pixel of promotional real estate, the notion of plugging the Game of Thrones prequel during a widely viewed live event like the Major League Baseball playoffs isn’t a surprise. Fox, after all, has pioneered the notion of wedging network pom-pom moments into its fall baseball coverage. But what mostly soured a vocal assortment of viewers and media watchers was...
BRONX, NY
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Listed questionable for Wednesday

Ingram (toe) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. Coach Willie Green suggested Ingram has a good shot to return before the preseason concludes, but it remains to be seen if that will come Wednesday or if they will wait until Friday's preseason finale to run him back on the floor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Braves' Ozzie Albies: Ditches cast, likely out for NLDS

Albies is no longer sporting a cast to protect his fractured right pinkie finger and is scheduled to join Atlanta for its upcoming National League Division Series with the Phillies, though he's not expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list for this round of the postseason, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.
MLB
CBS Sports

Braves' Spencer Strider: Inks long-term deal with Atlanta

Atlanta announced Monday that Strider (oblique) signed a six-year, $75 million contract extension that runs through the 2028 season. The contract includes a $22 million team option or a $5 million buyout for 2029. Strider becomes the latest in a growing list of young, foundational pieces to come to terms...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle

Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Braves' Max Fried: Cleared for postseason opener

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Fried (illness) will start Game 1 of the team's National League Division Series with the Phillies on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Fried exited his final start of the regular season Sept. 30 with an illness, but he likely would have been available...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Week 6 NFL picks, odds, 2022 best bets from advanced model: This five-way football parlay returns 25-1

The Seattle Seahawks got off to a strong start this season when they beat Denver at home in Week 1, but they have lost three of their four games since then, including a 39-32 setback at New Orleans in Week 5. Seattle will return home during the Week 6 NFL schedule when it hosts Arizona in an NFC West matchup on Sunday. The Seahawks are 3-point home underdogs in the latest Week 6 NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Arizona is coming off a loss of its own, but it covered the 5.5-point spread in a 20-17 loss to unbeaten Philadelphia. Which Week 6 NFL lines should you target with your Week 6 NFL bets? Before you make any Week 6 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
NFL
CBS Sports

College Football Power Rankings: Ohio State jumps Alabama for No. 2 as UCLA, TCU soar into top 10

Might as well call it Separation Saturday. Pretenders dropped, surprises abounded, and most of all, we have some definition to the season. With the conclusion of Week 7 serving as the halfway point, there are more or less 13 teams that have a realistic shot at the College Football Playoff. Not surprisingly, four of them are from the SEC (Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss). Surprisingly, two of them -- at least for now -- are from the Pac-12 (USC, UCLA). Shockingly, two of them are from the Big 12 (Oklahoma State, TCU). (Of course, the rest are from the Big Ten and ACC.)
COLUMBUS, OH

