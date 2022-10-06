Read full article on original website
Ezekiel no more: Elias unfortunately announces his return to WWE
Every since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over for his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, as WWE’s head booker, almost every change to the company has been a good one. The 14-time champion has brought back about a dozen former talents, most recently Bray Wyatt and the duo of Luke Gallow and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, who wrestled in Impact, AEW, NWA, and NJPW as The Good Brothers, energized fan excitement, and, most improbably of all, brought back 10, 20, and sometimes even longer matches to television for the first time in a long time.
Brock Lesnar costs Bobby Lashley the WWE United States Title
On July 2nd, 2022, Bobby Lashley won the United States Championship at WWE’s Money in the Bank “Premium Live Event,” making Austin Theory the youngest loser in the title’s 19-year history. Though he liked to pride himself on being a “fighting champion,” Lashley’s third reign with the strap included just five title defenses during the […] The post Brock Lesnar costs Bobby Lashley the WWE United States Title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson re-join A.J. Styles in WWE
For the better part of a month, Finn Balor wanted nothing more than to add A.J. Styles to Judgement Day. On paper, the pairing made perfect sense; Balor and Styles are the first two leaders of New Japan’s Bullet Club faction, and, as any true wrestling fan already knows, Bullet Club is forever. Though their […] The post Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson re-join A.J. Styles in WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mick Foley’s net worth in 2022
Mick Foley is a retired professional wrestler who has worked for the likes of WWE, WCW, and ECW. He made a name for himself for being one of the most extreme professional wrestlers in history, participating in some of the most violent wrestling matches ever. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Mick Foley’s net worth in 2022.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘House Of The Dragon’ Promo During TBS Coverage Of New York Yankees Playoff Game Draws Eyerolls: “I Just Died A Little Inside”
A promotion for House of the Dragon during last night’s New York Yankees-Cleveland Guardians playoff baseball game on TBS is continuing to draw online eyerolls the day after the stunt. With parent company Warner Bros Discovery looking to make use of every pixel of promotional real estate, the notion of plugging the Game of Thrones prequel during a widely viewed live event like the Major League Baseball playoffs isn’t a surprise. Fox, after all, has pioneered the notion of wedging network pom-pom moments into its fall baseball coverage. But what mostly soured a vocal assortment of viewers and media watchers was...
Allen Iverson, Reebok team up with Panini for collab NBA card collectors will love
For some in the hobby, the thought of having a massive personality like Allen Iverson be involved with NBA cards and sneakers is a dream come true. These two kinds of merch are surely enticing and a worthy addition to any collection. This time, though, Panini and Reebok are making this dream a reality with […] The post Allen Iverson, Reebok team up with Panini for collab NBA card collectors will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
