Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Angela Lansbury the voice of Mrs. Potts in Beautiy and the Beast has died at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Related
Klay Thompson’s status for Warriors’ opening night gets crucial update from Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been absent in the team’s preseason games this season, a situation that has raised concerns about his status for the 2022-23 opening night a couple of week from now. Steve Kerr, however, has some encouraging news on that end. According to Kerr,...
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced
The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warriors talisman Stephen Curry’s role in Draymond Green-Jordan Poole resolution
The Golden State Warriors have laid the hammer down on Draymond Green. Well, somewhat. This is after head coach Steve Kerr announced on Tuesday that the Warriors veteran will be fined for his actions against teammate Jordan Poole. Draymond, however, will not be serving any form of suspension. As it...
Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
Bulls make it official with huge decision for Zach LaVine’s backcourt partner
There are two openings in the Chicago Bulls’ starting lineup, one at power forward, with Patrick Williams and Javonte Green duking it out, among others, and one at point guard to partner with Zach LaVine in the backcourt in light of Lonzo Ball’s recent surgery. And it appears as if head coach Billy Donovan has […] The post Bulls make it official with huge decision for Zach LaVine’s backcourt partner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice
Blake Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics a couple of weeks ago and made his preseason debut on Friday. While he was certainly rusty, there were also some signs of promise as he looks to solidify himself a bench role in 2022-23. In his post-game interview, Griffin spoke about the maturity and focus of this […] The post Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green
Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
LeBron James, Mav Carter’s ‘The Shop’ will not air Kanye West episode
Kanye West’s recorded appearance on The Shop will be footage the public likely won’t ever see. After assessing the footage from the episode, LeBron James’ co-executive producer on the show Maverick Carter was vocal against the “dangerous stereotypes” that the Grammy-winning artist was speaking during his time on the show. Carter released an official statement via Justin […] The post LeBron James, Mav Carter’s ‘The Shop’ will not air Kanye West episode appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green still ‘living on the edge’ with Jordan Poole punch after Kevin Durant incident
There’s no denying the gravity of Draymond Green’s punch to Jordan Poole, and Steve Kerr didn’t minimize it on Tuesday night when announcing the terms of his return to the Golden State Warriors. Still, considering Green’s history of sparking internal turmoil and the fact his punishment doesn’t include a meaningful suspension, it’s certainly worth wondering how the Warriors can be confident similar incidents won’t take place going forward.
2 reasons Nuggets won’t win 2023 NBA championship
The Denver Nuggets are hoping the 2022-23 season is the campaign where everything comes together. After making a run all the way to the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA bubble, the Nuggets have dealt with tons of injuries and attrition that has prevented them from making a deep playoff run since then.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns are headed for a break up. The only question remaining is where Crowder will be traded. Recent reports have linked the veteran forward to the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, stating that Atlanta and Miami are his two preferred trade destinations, per Yahoo Sports. From a mutual interest perspective, […] The post Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Maxey: 3 bold predictions for Sixers star in 2022-23 NBA season
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is one of the many budding stars that people are expecting a big year from in the 2022-23 NBA season. After establishing himself as a key player for the Sixers in his second year, the expectations are mounting. Maxey is perhaps one of the most entertaining players to watch in […] The post Tyrese Maxey: 3 bold predictions for Sixers star in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s still surreal’: Stephen Curry vocal on 4th ring ahead of Warriors title defense
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry still can’t believe that he is now a four-time champion. Winning three titles is already incredible, but four is just a different kind of special. Curry hinted as much when he joined the CBS Sports broadcast crew during the Warriors’ preseason game against...
RUMOR: The reasons Suns forward Jae Crowder likely isn’t getting traded to Celtics, Grizzlies
While Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder isn’t a superstar by any stretch of the imagination, he’s still drawn plenty of suitors in the trade market following his fallout with the Suns during the offseason. The league places a premium on players with Crowder’s skillset, making him an attractive target for teams looking to bolster their […] The post RUMOR: The reasons Suns forward Jae Crowder likely isn’t getting traded to Celtics, Grizzlies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LeBron James reveals Kobe Bryant’s epic 3-word message after Lakers signing in 2018
Kobe Bryant and LeBron James competed against each other for years, but that didn’t stop the Black Mamba from welcoming LeBron with open arms when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. While Kobe was long retired by that time, he remained an influential figure in the franchise....
How Matisse Thybulle showed ‘real growth’ immediately after 3-point airball, per Tobias Harris
CAMDEN, NJ – Matisse Thybulle is working to be the best version of himself for the Philadelphia 76ers. The young Sixers wing is looking to ensure his defensive excellence is a key feature of Doc Rivers’ game plan for the 2022-23 season. One of the main ways he’s doing that is by showing more confidence […] The post How Matisse Thybulle showed ‘real growth’ immediately after 3-point airball, per Tobias Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Best face-of-the-franchise in history’: Stephen Curry draws GOAT-level praise from Bob Myers
Bob Myers is clearly a huge Stephen Curry fan. I mean, why wouldn’t he be? After all, Steph has made him look good as the Golden State Warriors general manager for all these years. On Tuesday, Myers joined the broadcast for the Dubs’ preseason matchup against the Portland Trail...
Nets coach Steve Nash gets brutally honest on lowering expectations for Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons is expected to make a significant impact on the Brooklyn Nets this coming season. However, after being forced to sit out the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, even Nets head coach Steve Nash is keeping his expectations in check — at least in the interim. Coach Nash recently revealed that the Nets […] The post Nets coach Steve Nash gets brutally honest on lowering expectations for Ben Simmons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1