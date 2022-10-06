Be ready for longer lines in Old Town, more traffic and lots of green and gold around Fort Collins: Colorado State University’s homecoming weekend is upon us once again. CSU’s official homecoming returned last year after the school celebrated a virtual “Stay Homecoming” in 2020. And this year, CSU is hosting more than a dozen events leading up to the football game against the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 15. ...

