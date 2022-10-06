Read full article on original website
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Angela Lansbury the voice of Mrs. Potts in Beautiy and the Beast has died at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
californiapublic.com
Woman Charged in Alleged Hit-Run Death of Man in Griffith Park
A woman who allegedly killed a 70-year-old man by running him over with his own car in a Griffith Park parking lot and then fled the scene was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts. Sonia Sovereign, 31, is set to be arraigned Nov. 9 in a downtown Los Angeles...
Gunshot Victim Found in 7-Eleven Parking Lot
Baldwin Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A man was found shot in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on the 5700 block of Obama Boulevard in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The shooting occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, at approximately 1:50 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Southwest Division officers...
californiapublic.com
Full audio: Leaked recording of L.A. councilmembers making racist comments
Three Latino members of the council and a top county labor official held a conversation last fall that included racist remarks.
californiapublic.com
Documentary Production Firms Seeks LASD Records on Kobe Bryant Crash
A documentary production company is taking legal action against Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva to obtain video through the California Public Records Act regarding the 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others. Among other issues, Real World Media LLC does investigative...
californiapublic.com
For Oaxacans in L.A., city councilmembers racist remarks cut deep
‘I thought we had made great progress in the last three years in gaining recognition,’ said one Oaxacan, who criticized remarks by Nury Martinez.
californiapublic.com
Column: In a post-Nury-gate L.A., we need a mayor who can manage a city divided by racism
Rick Caruso or Karen Bass will need the skills of a diversity, equity and inclusion expert after a leak revealed anti-Black bigotry by Latino leaders.
californiapublic.com
Column: Nury Martinez's rant reveals the worst enemy of Latino political power: ourselves
Instead of taking responsibility for the underwhelming state of Latino political power, the council members just whined about their predicament and blamed everyone else — in racist terms. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
Column: I'm playing an Art Laboe album to counteract the noxious vibe from L.A. City Hall
I’m streaming ‘Memories of El Monte’ on YouTube, not just because of Laboe’s death but as an incantation against the noxious vibe from L.A. City Hall.
Police trying to identify boy found in Torrance
A boy who police say “appears nonverbal” was found in Torrance today, and authorities sought the public’s help to identify him. The boy, who may have autism, was found about 5:50 a.m. near Madrona Avenue and Torrance Boulevard.
LA community mourns death of 2 shop workers killed while trying to stop crimes in their stores
Steven Reyes, a Highland Park liquor store worker, died after he tried to stop a group of teenagers from stealing beer. Du Young Lee was fatally stabbed while he was confronting two teens who were trying to shoplift wigs.
californiapublic.com
In Nury Martinez's district, Angelenos react with disgust to news of racist recording
Though many in Van Nuys, Panorama City and North Hills were unaware of the scandal surrounding Councilmember Nury Martinez, those who knew were not coy with their feelings.
KTLA.com
Bicyclist stabbed while riding by person standing on sidewalk in Ventura: Police
An assailant standing on a Ventura sidewalk stabbed a bicyclist as he rode by early Friday morning, according to the Ventura Police Department. The unidentified victim was riding near Ventura Avenue and Fix Way at about 5:45 a.m. when he sustained what he thought was a punch from a person standing on the sidewalk nearby.
californiapublic.com
Column: Bonin's tearful speech was the best thing to come out of L.A. City Hall in ages
Mike Bonin reminded us that his colleagues’ petty, self-serving schemes have insulted a metropolis.
oc-breeze.com
In-custody death of inmate from the Intake Release Center
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, an inmate housed at the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana died at the hospital. The inmate, Margarita Luna, 44, was booked into jail on September 11, 2022 by the Costa Mesa Police Department for grand theft. Luna was pronounced deceased at the hospital after...
Canyon News
Body Found In U-Haul Truck Parked In Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, October 5, a man was found fatally shot inside of a U-haul truck on the 5900 block of Carlos Avenue, near Hollywood Boulevard and the 101 Freeway just after 11:00 p.m. Police responded to the scene after reports were made. When they arrived they found the body...
San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act
The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning.
californiapublic.com
Racist leaked audio. Corruption. City Hall in chaos. L.A. politics faces a perilous moment
The racist comments by Councilmember Nury Martinez in a leaked recording are only part of a chaotic political landscape in Los Angeles, where an election is just weeks away.
californiapublic.com
Ron Herrera resigns as L.A. Labor Federation head amid furor over leaked recording, sources say
Ron Herrera, head of the L.A. County Federation of Labor, was a central figure in a leaked racist conversation that’s had explosive ramifications at City Hall.
Highland Park liquor store worker dies after he's attacked with scooter while trying to stop robbery
A Highland Park liquor store worker was hit in the head with a scooter and later died after he tried to stop a group of teenagers from stealing beer, police said.
2urbangirls.com
Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
