New owner for dilapidated Kmart
An electric supply company is purchasing and moving into the former KMart building in Endicott.
Volunteers Needed to Clean Up Broome’s Waterways
The Broome County Environmental Management Council and Broome-Tioga Stormwater Coalition are signing up volunteers for the 36th annual Broome County Riverbank Cleanup on October 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants must preregister by Monday, October 17. Also, the agencies are looking for sites outside the riverbank that need attention....
New York Department of Transportation Jobs Open in So. Tier
A chill in the air has New York State Transportation officials, thinking about what lies ahead as they look to hire dozens of workers in the Southern Tier. The DOT says applications are currently being taken for 63 full-time job positions in the Southern Tier and Binghamton area alone in advance of the upcoming snow and ice season.
Parking Lot Work Starts at Site of Future Boscov’s Garage
Although construction on a new city-owned parking garage has yet to begin, workers are preparing the site next to the Binghamton Boscov's store for a temporary lot. Mayor Jared Kraham has said about 45 spaces will be available for use during the holiday season. A section of the old Water...
Oneonta Man Caught Cutting Catalytic Converter at Car Lot
New York State Police say a homeless man was caught red-handed cutting out a catalytic converter from a vehicle at an Oneonta car dealership. Troopers say they responded to a call made to Otsego County 911 that reported a larceny in progress at a business on New York Route 23 in Oneonta.
New York’s Heroic Firefighters Memorialized
Eleven names are added to New York’s memorial to fallen firefighters during observance of Fire Prevention Week and Firefighter Appreciation Day. The 25th annual New York Firefighters’ Memorial Ceremony was held in Albany on October 11. The names of 10 men and one woman have been added to...
WKTV
Petit Larceny arrest in Oneonta
ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested homeless, Jesse Sklenarik, 31, of Oneonta for the misdemeanor of Attempted Petit Larceny on Friday, Oct. 7. When troopers arrived on scene at Certified Auto in the town of Oneonta, an employee was found holding down Sklenarik after the employee observed Sklenarik allegedly attempting to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle on their property.
New Store to Open at Old “Number 5″ Restaurant Site in Binghamton
A woman who grew up on Binghamton's West Side is preparing to launch a new business on the ground floor of a former city firehouse. Katie Kane is about to open "The Simply Space" in the historic building that was home to the Number 5 restaurant for more than four decades.
Latest numbers, October 11th
Little to no change in Broome County's COVID-19 numbers as we continue through the work week.
Jail Time for Binghamton ATM Robbery & Salvation Army Damage
Two cases moving through Broome County Court involve a robbery at a Binghamton ATM and damage to a Salvation Army Rehab. facility. A Binghamton man will be starting the new year in 2023 being sentenced for stealing money from someone trying to make a deposit at an Automatic Teller Machine in Binghamton just before Christmas.
Millions Available to Help Southern Tier Residents Heat Their Homes
More money is available through a federal program to help lower-income families stay warm this winter. U.S. Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D) has announced around $60 million in the $1-billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as “LIHEAP”, will be going to help over a million New York households pay heating bills in the face of rising fuel costs.
VOTE: Best burger in Broome County
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We saw last week how passionate many of you are about Binghamton-area food. A lot of different restaurants were mentioned in the comments on Facebook, so we wanted to give our readers, not TripAdvisor, the chance to pick their favorite burger joint. We expanded the...
Broome Municipalities Get Homeland Security Grants
Several local governments are getting federal money to help protect the public from everything from bombs to cyber attack. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced nine-million dollars in federal funding awards through the State Homeland Security Program to 77 cities, towns, villages and counties in the form of seven specific public safety grants.
Supply chain issues affecting T-burg businesses
Carol VanDerzee didn’t want to have to cut dishes from the menu at the Falls Restaurant in Trumansburg. But when the global supply chain crisis reached the door of her folksy American diner, VanDerzee was forced to make difficult decisions. Nearly everything the restaurant needs — from dishes to food — is either unavailable, more expensive or both.
Endicott Named to Clean Water Management Program
Endicott is among 27 municipalities selected to participate in the New York State Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program to develop programs to monitor, protect and plan upgrades to wastewater infrastructure. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell) says the designation will provide the Village technical resource, training and consulting services at no...
Fentanyl Overdose at Broome County Jail Investigated
Broome County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a fentanyl overdose at the county jail. Authorities say during scheduled jail activity on Friday, October 7 a 34-year-old inmate did not respond to calls to come out of his cell and a correction officer found him lying on the floor, not breathing and with no pulse.
Johnson City Man Arrested in Tioga County
The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Johnson City man is accused stealing from a Tioga County business. Nicholas P. Skiba, 42, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of property from a Newark Valley business. Skiba was arrested on October 6th and charged with one count of Grand...
The U.S. 2nd Oldest Pizzeria Is In Utica Serving An ‘Upside Down Pizza’
I just can't get enough of pizza. Last week, I had lunch with a friend that I hadn't seen in a long time. While we both pored over the large menu, neither of us could make a decision on what we wanted for lunch. I then blurted out, how about...
Otsego County man found with stolen vehicle
Dylan Rulison, 21 of Johnstown, New York, was arrested after an investigation by the Otsego County Sheriff's Office into a stolen vehicle.
Ithaca employee arrested for returning items she didn’t buy
An employee at Claire's located at the Shops at Ithaca was arrested on September 30th for returning items that she had never bought.
