ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Volunteers Needed to Clean Up Broome’s Waterways

The Broome County Environmental Management Council and Broome-Tioga Stormwater Coalition are signing up volunteers for the 36th annual Broome County Riverbank Cleanup on October 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Participants must preregister by Monday, October 17. Also, the agencies are looking for sites outside the riverbank that need attention....
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, NY
Government
County
Broome County, NY
Johnson City, NY
Business
Broome County, NY
Business
City
Oakdale, NY
City
Johnson City, NY
Broome County, NY
Industry
Broome County, NY
Government
WKTV

Petit Larceny arrest in Oneonta

ONEONTA, N.Y. – New York State Police arrested homeless, Jesse Sklenarik, 31, of Oneonta for the misdemeanor of Attempted Petit Larceny on Friday, Oct. 7. When troopers arrived on scene at Certified Auto in the town of Oneonta, an employee was found holding down Sklenarik after the employee observed Sklenarik allegedly attempting to cut the catalytic converter off a vehicle on their property.
ONEONTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Office#County Executive#Power Outage#Water Energy Supply#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Delay Of Business#Broome Government Offices#The Office Of Employment
WNBF News Radio 1290

Millions Available to Help Southern Tier Residents Heat Their Homes

More money is available through a federal program to help lower-income families stay warm this winter. U.S. Senator Kirstin Gillibrand (D) has announced around $60 million in the $1-billion Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, otherwise known as “LIHEAP”, will be going to help over a million New York households pay heating bills in the face of rising fuel costs.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

VOTE: Best burger in Broome County

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We saw last week how passionate many of you are about Binghamton-area food. A lot of different restaurants were mentioned in the comments on Facebook, so we wanted to give our readers, not TripAdvisor, the chance to pick their favorite burger joint. We expanded the...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WNBF News Radio 1290

Broome Municipalities Get Homeland Security Grants

Several local governments are getting federal money to help protect the public from everything from bombs to cyber attack. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced nine-million dollars in federal funding awards through the State Homeland Security Program to 77 cities, towns, villages and counties in the form of seven specific public safety grants.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Supply chain issues affecting T-burg businesses

Carol VanDerzee didn’t want to have to cut dishes from the menu at the Falls Restaurant in Trumansburg. But when the global supply chain crisis reached the door of her folksy American diner, VanDerzee was forced to make difficult decisions. Nearly everything the restaurant needs — from dishes to food — is either unavailable, more expensive or both.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Endicott Named to Clean Water Management Program

Endicott is among 27 municipalities selected to participate in the New York State Clean Water Infrastructure Asset Management Program to develop programs to monitor, protect and plan upgrades to wastewater infrastructure. Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D-Endwell) says the designation will provide the Village technical resource, training and consulting services at no...
ENDICOTT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Man Arrested in Tioga County

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office says a Johnson City man is accused stealing from a Tioga County business. Nicholas P. Skiba, 42, is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of property from a Newark Valley business. Skiba was arrested on October 6th and charged with one count of Grand...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy