ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy

It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike

Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith makes wild Warriors’ Draymond Green Lakers claim after Jordan Poole fight

Draymond Green wants to be a Los Angeles Laker? That is what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. Green is currently away from the Golden State Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Some people around the NBA world believe that Draymond wants to fix his relationship with the Warriors and potentially earn a long-term contract down the road. But Smith believes otherwise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced

The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft

The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
NBA
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t think there was any intent’: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels reacts to Davante Adams shoving cameraman

Wide receiver Davante Adams was the subject of much controversy after his despicable actions following the Las Vegas Raiders’ crushing defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams’ frustrations with yet another Raiders choke bubbled over, and he inexplicably shoved a cameraman, who was a freelancer for ESPN’s Monday Night Football, while he was exiting the field in Arrowhead Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Andre Iguodala
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green

Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Bulls make it official with huge decision for Zach LaVine’s backcourt partner

There are two openings in the Chicago Bulls’ starting lineup, one at power forward, with Patrick Williams and Javonte Green duking it out, among others, and one at point guard to partner with Zach LaVine in the backcourt in light of Lonzo Ball’s recent surgery. And it appears as if head coach Billy Donovan has […] The post Bulls make it official with huge decision for Zach LaVine’s backcourt partner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 Nba Playoffs#Nba Playoffs#Sports Illustrated
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Nuggets won’t win 2023 NBA championship

The Denver Nuggets are hoping the 2022-23 season is the campaign where everything comes together. After making a run all the way to the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA bubble, the Nuggets have dealt with tons of injuries and attrition that has prevented them from making a deep playoff run since then.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
ClutchPoints

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops pivotal Nick Bosa injury update for Week 6 vs. Falcons

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan dropped a crucial injury update on Nick Bosa ahead of Week 6. 49ers beat writer Eric Branch reported that Kyle Shanahan said the star defensive end has a chance to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. However, Shanahan also said Bosa will not practice on Wednesday. This update […] The post 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops pivotal Nick Bosa injury update for Week 6 vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed

Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns are headed for a break up. The only question remaining is where Crowder will be traded. Recent reports have linked the veteran forward to the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, stating that Atlanta and Miami are his two preferred trade destinations, per Yahoo Sports. From a mutual interest perspective, […] The post Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Karl-Anthony Towns’ favorite player of all-time will get Lakers fans hyped

Karl-Anthony Towns took some time to answer questions at a recent GMC-sponsored event in LA. The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar revealed his favorite NBA player of all-time. “Number 32 became a thing for me because of Magic Johnson,” Towns said. “The ways he made his teammates better, the way he showtime…when I was young I always wanted to make my teammates better. So shoutout to Magic giving me that confidence to do it.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
114K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy