Steve Kerr’s strong Jordan Poole message amid Draymond Green controversy
It’s safe to say that Steve Kerr wanted Jordan Poole to be a long-term fixture for the Golden State Warriors before he was punched by Draymond Green. The fourth-year guard’s ever-impressive response to the ongoing controversy, though, no doubt makes Poole even more valuable to the Warriors’ present and future as his representatives continue negotiating a possible contract extension with team management.
Klay Thompson’s status for Warriors’ opening night gets crucial update from Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has been absent in the team’s preseason games this season, a situation that has raised concerns about his status for the 2022-23 opening night a couple of week from now. Steve Kerr, however, has some encouraging news on that end. According to Kerr,...
Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike
Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
NBA・
Warriors talisman Stephen Curry’s role in Draymond Green-Jordan Poole resolution
The Golden State Warriors have laid the hammer down on Draymond Green. Well, somewhat. This is after head coach Steve Kerr announced on Tuesday that the Warriors veteran will be fined for his actions against teammate Jordan Poole. Draymond, however, will not be serving any form of suspension. As it...
Stephen A. Smith makes wild Warriors’ Draymond Green Lakers claim after Jordan Poole fight
Draymond Green wants to be a Los Angeles Laker? That is what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. Green is currently away from the Golden State Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Some people around the NBA world believe that Draymond wants to fix his relationship with the Warriors and potentially earn a long-term contract down the road. But Smith believes otherwise.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced
The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft
The 2022-23 season has not even started but basketball fans and scouts are already talking about the 2023 NBA Draft. That’s especially true after seeing two consensus top prospects in this year’s cycle, Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, put up big numbers in a pair of exhibition games in Las Vegas this past week. Here, we’ll have our initial, way-too-early 2023 NBA Mock Draft.
NBA・
‘I don’t think there was any intent’: Raiders coach Josh McDaniels reacts to Davante Adams shoving cameraman
Wide receiver Davante Adams was the subject of much controversy after his despicable actions following the Las Vegas Raiders’ crushing defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams’ frustrations with yet another Raiders choke bubbled over, and he inexplicably shoved a cameraman, who was a freelancer for ESPN’s Monday Night Football, while he was exiting the field in Arrowhead Stadium.
‘It’s still surreal’: Stephen Curry vocal on 4th ring ahead of Warriors title defense
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry still can’t believe that he is now a four-time champion. Winning three titles is already incredible, but four is just a different kind of special. Curry hinted as much when he joined the CBS Sports broadcast crew during the Warriors’ preseason game against...
RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green
Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
Bulls make it official with huge decision for Zach LaVine’s backcourt partner
There are two openings in the Chicago Bulls’ starting lineup, one at power forward, with Patrick Williams and Javonte Green duking it out, among others, and one at point guard to partner with Zach LaVine in the backcourt in light of Lonzo Ball’s recent surgery. And it appears as if head coach Billy Donovan has […] The post Bulls make it official with huge decision for Zach LaVine’s backcourt partner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Best face-of-the-franchise in history’: Stephen Curry draws GOAT-level praise from Bob Myers
Bob Myers is clearly a huge Stephen Curry fan. I mean, why wouldn’t he be? After all, Steph has made him look good as the Golden State Warriors general manager for all these years. On Tuesday, Myers joined the broadcast for the Dubs’ preseason matchup against the Portland Trail...
James Harden: 3 bold predictions for Sixers star in 2022-23 NBA season
The beginning of James Harden’s tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t get off to the greatest start. After a messy split with the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers traded for him in the blockbuster Ben Simmons deal and he didn’t produce at the level expected of him. After...
2 reasons Nuggets won’t win 2023 NBA championship
The Denver Nuggets are hoping the 2022-23 season is the campaign where everything comes together. After making a run all the way to the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA bubble, the Nuggets have dealt with tons of injuries and attrition that has prevented them from making a deep playoff run since then.
‘That’s the price of doing business’: Warriors slammed by ex-NBA vet over mishandling Draymond Green situation
The Golden State Warriors have yet to make a clear decision on the fate of Draymond Green. With that decision still in limbo, at least one veteran voice believe that was a mistake on their part. Longtime NBA vet Raja Bell was brutally honest during his Real Ones podcast with...
NBA world reacts to Draymond Green avoiding suspension over Jordan Poole strike
After a drama-filled week following the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole fiasco, the next question would be how the Golden State Warriors would be able to proceed going forward. The answer appears to be mostly by maintaining status quo. The Warriors are reportedly shielding Draymond from any suspension following the leaked video...
RUMOR: Could a Suns’ Jae Crowder-Jordan Clarkson trade with Jazz be in the works?
Jae Crowder has no shortage of suitors as the Phoenix Suns continue to search for a trade partner. But, what if the organization is actually looking to get valuable pieces in return for the veteran?. Per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, there have been rumblings about a possible Crowder-Jordan Clarkson...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops pivotal Nick Bosa injury update for Week 6 vs. Falcons
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan dropped a crucial injury update on Nick Bosa ahead of Week 6. 49ers beat writer Eric Branch reported that Kyle Shanahan said the star defensive end has a chance to play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. However, Shanahan also said Bosa will not practice on Wednesday. This update […] The post 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan drops pivotal Nick Bosa injury update for Week 6 vs. Falcons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed
Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns are headed for a break up. The only question remaining is where Crowder will be traded. Recent reports have linked the veteran forward to the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, stating that Atlanta and Miami are his two preferred trade destinations, per Yahoo Sports. From a mutual interest perspective, […] The post Jae Crowder’s 2 preferred trade destinations from Suns, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Karl-Anthony Towns’ favorite player of all-time will get Lakers fans hyped
Karl-Anthony Towns took some time to answer questions at a recent GMC-sponsored event in LA. The Minnesota Timberwolves superstar revealed his favorite NBA player of all-time. “Number 32 became a thing for me because of Magic Johnson,” Towns said. “The ways he made his teammates better, the way he showtime…when I was young I always wanted to make my teammates better. So shoutout to Magic giving me that confidence to do it.”
