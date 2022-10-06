Read full article on original website
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Lula, Bolsonaro seek to firm up support ahead of Brazil vote
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro were campaigning ahead of this month's election, seeking to consolidate support among their base
Google approves Trump's Truth Social for Play Store
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google has approved former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social for distribution in the Google Play Store, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.
UN General Assembly condemns Russia 'illegal annexation' of Ukraine land
The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday overwhelmingly voted to condemn Russia's annexation of parts of Ukraine after Moscow vetoed a similar effort in the Security Council. The General Assembly approved the resolution with 143 in favor and five against but 35 nations abstained including China, India, South Africa and Pakistan despite a major US diplomatic effort to seek clearer condemnation of Moscow.
