Arsenal news LIVE: Saka’s £200k-a-week contract, Gunners ‘contact’ Juventus over Locatelli, Vlahovic updates – latest

ARSENAL are reportedly preparing to offer Bukayo Saka a four-year contract extension worth a whopping £200,000 a week.

The Gunners are desperate to tie Saka down to a new deal with the likes of Manchester City hovering.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have made contact with Juventus over a January move for Manuel Locatelli according to reports.

Locatelli, 24, has failed to impress since he rejected a deal from the Gunners to join the Old Lady last summer, but Arsenal could are reportedly ready to go in again for the Italian.

And reports suggest that the Gunners are locked in a battle with Chelsea for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Saka close to bumper deal

Is Bukayo Saka edging closer to committing his long-term future to Arsenal? The Mail certainly thinks so.

They report that a £200,000-per-week contract is on the table for the England forward, ready to be signed.

And while there are a few minor negotiations to finalise, insiders at the club expect the 21-year-old to put pen to paper.

Manchester City and Liverpool have previously been linked with poaching the Gunners star, whose current deal runs out in 2024.

However, the London outfit are confident of securing Saka, and have taken the player's 'personal investment in taking an executive box at the Emirates' as a sign of his loyalty.

Arsenal Women's Champions League schedule

Arsenal Women discovered their Champions League opponents earlier as the draw for the Group Stage was made.

They will have to try and fight their way through Lyon, FC Zurich and Juventus to get into the knockout stages.

This is their group stage schedule:

Matchday 1 - October 19

Olympique Lyonnais v Arsenal (A) - 8pm UK (time)

Matchday 2 - October 27

Arsenal v FC Zurich (H) - 8pm UK

Matchday 3 - November 24

Juventus v Arsenal (A) - 8pm UK

Matchday 4 - December 7

Arsenal v Juventus (H) - 8pm UK

Matchday 5 - December 15

Arsenal v Olympique Lyonnais (H) - 8pm UK

Matchday 6 - December 21

FC Zurich v Arsenal (A) - 5.45pm UK

Gift of the Gab

Gabriel Martinelli has caught the interest of Chelsea with the Blues adding him to their transfer wishlist, according to reports.

The Brazilian has started the season off in hot form and helped Arsenal to their stunning table-topping start.

The 21-year-old has been so impressive that Chelsea are believed to be monitoring his progress at the Emirates.

The star has been with Arsenal since 2019 and has becoming an increasingly important member of Mikel Arteta's team.

The Toilet Roll Challenge

Gabriel Martinelli, Granit Xhaka and goalkeeper Matt Turner took on the "toilet roll challenge" as the Arsenal trio chilled out in their downtime.

Main Man

Arsenal have made contact with Juventus over a January move for Manuel Locatelli, according to reports in Italy.

The Gunners tried to sign the midfielder after his impressive European Championships with Italy last summer.

Instead, Locatelli opted to join Juventus on a two-year loan deal from Sassuolo.

Locatelli has played seven times this season, but his place in the side could be under serious threat once Paul Pogba returns from injury.

Went Well

Mesut Ozil has revealed his back surgery “went well” as he now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The former Arsenal star went under the knife on Monday in order to cure the long-standing problem.

The 33-year-old, who is now at Istanbul Basaksehir, has suffered numerous back problems over recent years and has missed 31 matches since 2018.

Now Ozil has provided his fans with a positive update on his condition after the op.

Sharing a snap of himself giving the thumbs-up in his hospital bed, he wrote on Instagram: “Today's surgery went well ✅🙏🏼 Thanks again to everyone for your messages & prayers - May God bless you all! 🤲🏼❤️”

The Gran-D Tour

Granit Xhaka has had more touches in the opposition penalty area than Tottenham's Son Heung-min this season, new stats reveal.

The midfield general has revelled in a more attacking role this term and has helped launch Arsenal to the top of the Premier League.

He even scored the third goal in Saturday's North London derby

And it turns out he has had more presence in the opposition box than Spurs attacker Son.

Xhaka has now had 30 touches inside the opposition penalty box this term - three more than forward Son has managed, per WhoScored.

Bodo/Glimt scout report

Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt put themselves on the map last year when they hammered Jose Mourinho's Roma 6-1 in the Europa Conference Group Stage.

They almost got one over the former Chelsea manager in the knockout stages when the pair met again, with Bodo/Glimt winning 2-1 in the first leg but falling to a 4-0 defeat in Rome.

The two results suggests the side will not be a pushover when they visit the Emirates on Thursday.

They currently top Group A of the Europa League group, but Arsenal have played a game fewer after their match with PSV was postponed.

Glimt trail Molde by 15 points in the Norwegian league, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's former side needing just four points to win the title in their remaining six games.

But Bodo/Glimt had been the champions in that division in the last two years. They are also the top scorers in their league, which could be a problem for an Arsenal side who have not kept a clean sheet at home in any of their last 10 games.