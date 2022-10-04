ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barcelona 'wanted to sign Arsenal defender William Saliba if they had failed in their pursuit of landing Jules Kounde'... though Mikel Arteta's side had no interest in letting the French international leave the club

Barcelona were interested in signing Arsenal defender William Saliba if they had failed in their bid to bring Jules Kounde to the Nou Camp, according to reports.

Saliba has become one of Arsenal's most important players since returning from his loan spell at Ligue 1 side Marseille last season.

The 21-year-old's future at the Emirates was still a talking point over the summer, with talk that he could leave the club and return to the French side on a permanent transfer.

Barcelona reportedly wanted to sign William Saliba if they failed to land Jules Kounde
Kounde wanted to join Barcelona despite also receiving heavy interest from Chelsea

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Barcelona drew up a list of alternatives if they failed to sign Kounde - who had also been strongly linked with Chelsea.

At the top of that list, was Kounde's French international team-mate Saliba.

However, if Kounde had opted to join Chelsea, it could still have been a tough task to bring Saliba to the Nou Camp.

Xavi could have struggled to sign Saliba with the Gunners having no intention of selling him

The Gunners saw him as an important part of their plans going forward - a stance which they have been rewarded for given Saliba's form at the start of the season.

Table toppers Arsenal have won seven of their opening eight Premier League games this season, with Saliba playing every minute.

Barcelona manager Xavi was determined to strengthen his defence over the summer, also bringing in Andreas Christensen at the end of his Chelsea contract.

Despite Chelsea's interest in Kounde, the 23-year-old wanted to move to the Nou Camp and completed a deal worth just under £50million.

Saliba has made an excellent start this season and Arsenal want to sign him to a new contract

There will be no regret so far from the Spanish side at their choice of priority at centre-back, with Xavi's side top of the table after seven games.

Meanwhile, Sportsmail have reported that Arsenal have opened up talks with Saliba over a new contract.

The centre back, who joined from Saint-Etienne in 2019 for £27million but only made his competitive debut this season, has less than two years left on his current deal.

Sports
Daily Mail

