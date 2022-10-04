ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revealed: David Beador was slapped with restraining order from Lesley Beador's ex-husband just before couple announced their divorce

 5 days ago

Lesley Beador's ex, Eriks Pukke, ordered a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, David Beador.

The filing for the order occurred on August 22, shortly before David, 53, filed for divorce from Lesley, 38, in September, reported Page Six.

The original order had expired on September 14, however, upon request by Eriks, the date was granted an extended by the court.

 Restraining order: Lesley Beador's ex-husband, Eriks Pukke, filed a restraining order against her now estranged husband, David Beador, reported Page Six

According to Page Six, David was instructed not to, 'harass, intimidate, molest, attack, strike, stalk, threaten, assault (sexually or otherwise), hit, abuse, destroy personal property of,' Eriks.

He also could not, on any terms, directly or indirectly contact Lesley's ex-husband, and had to stay 100 yards away from him.

The exact cause or reasoning for the temporary restraining order has yet to be revealed.

According to David's attorney, a 'civil harassment case' was filed, but will be dismissed late this month 'per an agreement' between all the parties involved, reported the publication. The official dismissal of the case will be conducted by the court on October 11.

Temporary: The restraining order was filed on August 22 and expired on September 14, but upon Eriks request, the court granted an extension
Cause: The exact cause or reasoning for the temporary restraining order has yet to be revealed

Last month in September, David had filed for divorce from Lesley due to 'irreconcilable differences' and listed the date of separation as September 15 which was the same date as the divorce filing, reported TMZ.

The couple had been married for nearly two years, and share their 19-month-old daughter, Anna.

David has asked for both joint physical and legal custody over their young daughter. Later on September 28, Lesley shared a post onto her Instagram explaining that she was now filing for divorce from David.

Divorce: Last month on September 15, David filed for divorce from Lesley due to 'irreconcilable differences'
 Dismissed case: According to David's attorney, a 'civil harassment case' was filed, but will be dismissed late this month 'per an agreement' between all the parties involved, reported Page Six

She had claimed in a short statement on the post that he had 'withdrawn' his petition for divorce, prompting her to do the filing.

'I am filing for divorce. While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best,' the actress had explained to her followers.

'I value myself and the happiness and well being of my children. I am so grateful for a tremendous circle of friends and family who support me.'

Along with her daughter, Anna, she shares two other children with her ex-husband, Eriks.

New claims: Later in September, Lesley jumped to her Instagram to announce that she was had filed for divorce and alleged that David had 'withdrawn' his petition 

David was previously married to Real Housewives Of Orange County star, Shannon, for 17 years as his affair and break down of their marriage were well documented on the Bravo show.

The former couple, who have both spoken publicly about his infidelity during the marriage, wound up finalizing the divorce in 2019.

They are the proud parents of three daughters, Sophie, as well as twins named Stella and Adaline.

David and Lesley reportedly became an item in 2017 but she has staunchly denied sensational rumors that they got together while he was still married to Shannon.

Lesley announced their engagement last January by flashing her ring on Instagram and news of their marriage went public in October while she was pregnant.

Previous marriage: David was previously married to reality star, Shannon Beador, but came to an end due to his infidelity; they share twins Stella and Adeline, and another daughter, Sophie

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

