'Canelo's performance was a little shocking': Andre Ward was expecting more from the 'all-time great' during his Las Vegas bout with 'old looking' Gennady Golovkin... who he believes 'literally just showed up to get a cheque!

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
 5 days ago

Andre Ward was left feeling underwhelmed by Canelo Alvarez's performance against Gennadiy Golovkin and said he was hoping to see 'more' from the 32-year-old.

Canelo retained his title as the undisputed super-middleweight champion after boxing his way to a unanimous points decision against Golovkin to end their trilogy.

Ward wasn't surprised by Canelo's victory as he felt Golovkin was 'looking old' but did say he was 'shocked' by Cinnamon's performance during the Las Vegas bout.

Andre Ward has accused Gennadiy Golovkin of fighting Canelo Alvarez just for the money 
Canelo (right) comfortably beat Golovkin (left) in their Las Vegas bout last month 

Ward described Canelo as an 'all-time great' and said he was expecting Cinnamon to 'do a little bit more' against Triple G.

Ward also accused Golovkin of ducking fights and said the only reason Triple G decided to face Canelo was because of the money.

Speaking on Max on Boxing, Ward said: 'I thought Alvarez should have stopped that version of Golovkin.'

'If Canelo is who he says he is, an all-time great, you got to take advantage of a fighter like that, who literally just showed up to get a cheque.

'The performance from Canelo was a little shocking. I thought he would do a little bit more, but the performance from Golovkin was not shocking.

'I was shocked by the reaction and the response that people finally got the revelation that he's looking old.

The Mexican was given the nod by all three judges, with one score of 116-112 and two of 115-113
Therefore, Canelo (right) retained his title as the undisputed super-middleweight champion

'He's looked old for the last two to three years, and because he's got the mantra of Mexican style, everybody excuses the fact that he takes way too many punches and way too much punishment.

'The response time and reaction weren't there. [Golovkin] has looked 40 for some time.'

Ward went on to criticise Golovkin's career, claiming the Kazakhstani boxer always ducked big fights.

Ward said: 'If you think about it, [Canelo] is the biggest name, the only real name that Golovkin has on his record. No matter how you feel about it, that's the truth,' said Ward.

Ward said that Golovkin - who is 40 - looked 'old' during their bout in Las Vegas last month

'I don't think he wanted to fight some of those fighters. I'm not talking about me. There were certain guys that you and I know being at HBO that he wasn't going to fight.'

Golovkin was not impressed with Ward's comments and responded furiously. He said the former professional boxer was just 'angry' because he 'never sold tickets'.

Triple G said: 'Andre, stop lying to the fans. Your team made the offer after I announced the fight with [David] Lemieux [in 2015] and sold out Madison Square Garden.

'You are still angry since that you never sold tickets like me. HBO knew you used the offer for publicity to move to 175.'

