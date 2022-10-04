Conte in fierce defence of his methods, pointing to winning record and claims: ‘I can teach football to many people’

ANTONIO CONTE launched a fierce defence of his methods, pointing to his winning record and claiming: "I can teach football to many people".

The Tottenham boss copped flak from some quarters for being too conservative in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat in the North London derby.

Ivan Perisic says Tottenham must raise their game against Frankfurt Credit: Getty

Seeming visibly irked by that criticism, he highlighted how his approach worked a charm last season against Arsenal with a 3-0 win in May helping them land Champions League football.

While none of the sides he has managed has shipped six like Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United did at arch-rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's clash at Eintracht Frankfurt, Conte said: “I think that for the characteristics of the players we have to defend situations.

“And if we were able to exploit the situation, especially last passes, we would have been able to score many goals against Arsenal. Last season we won 3-0 and in the same way.

“But for me it's important to try to have a plan, to put my players in the best possible situation to exploit their characteristics.

“Otherwise it can happen that you can concede six, seven or eight goals, in England that happens a lot of times.

“In my career, (it) never, never happened. I don't like to play open and concede a lot of space and concede six, seven or eight goals.

“I won in England and then I won in my past and I think I can teach football to many people.”

Conte’s side have lost two of their last three, with a 6-2 trouncing of Leicester sandwiched in between defeats at Sporting Lisbon and Arsenal.

It puts some pressure on tonight’s game at Europa League champions Frankfurt, where Spurs will be without key man Dejan Kulusevski due to a tight hamstring.

Ben Davies will be back on the bench following a knee injury but Lucas Moura faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a tendon issue.

Emerson Royal could start despite his red card at the Emirates - though many Spurs supporters have been calling for Djed Spence to be given a chance.

That seems highly unlikely, given the £12.5million summer signing has had just one minute of action so far this term and Conte reiterating his belief that the England Under-21 starlet is not ready.

Conte added: “The fans are the fans, I understand they can think everything but I see every day what happens during the training session.

“If I didn't decide to pick one player it's maybe because he's not ready. I'm not stupid, I don't want to lose. I try to pick the best team.

“If (the fans) trust me it's OK, if they don't trust me then I'm the coach and I need to take the best decision for Tottenham.”

Ivan Perisic vowed Spurs will up their game from the humbling day at Arsenal.

The Croat, 33, said: “We have to show a better game, we have to play better, we have to run more and we have to fight for the club.

“I think this is what we didn’t do in the last game. I believe in my team-mates, in my coach, and I think we’re going to show it (against Frankfurt).”

Meanwhile, Tottenham have warned their travelling fans not to wear club colours while in Frankfurt - and to avoid one part of the city completely.

Around 2,500 Spurs supporters have made the journey to the business powerhouse in South-West Germany for tonight’s (TUE) Champions League game.

The North London outfit have advised those making the trip not to go to the Sachsenhausen district on the south side of the river Main.

That was where two West Ham supporters were attacked last season ahead of the Hammers’ Europa League semi-final second leg in May.

The pair were knocked unconscious and had to be hospitalised, with six men who were identified as Frankfurt supporters later arrested.

A Spurs statement read: “For security reasons, under no circumstances should supporters visit the Sachsenhausen district of Frankfurt. The district is across the Main river from central Frankfurt.

“Supporters are strongly advised not to wear anything that will identify them as Tottenham Hotspur supporters while in Frankfurt.”