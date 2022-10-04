ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother, 34, is charged with murdering her newborn baby who was found dead in a garden in Weston-super-Mare

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A mother, 34, is due to appear in court charged with the murder of her newborn baby, who was dead found in a garden.

Sarah Jayne Barron, of Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court today.

It follows the discovery of the body of a newborn baby in a private garden in Weston-super-Mare on December 12, 2020.

Avon and Somerset Police said a man who had previously been arrested in connection with the investigation has been released without charge with no further action being taken.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, who is leading the investigation, said: 'This is a significant development in what has been a complex and sensitive investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFmTg_0iO01rQP00
Police intitially arrested a man and a woman on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in a back garden.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgYSh_0iO01rQP00
The property in Weston-super-Mare where a newborn baby was found dead in the back garden

'We know this update will impact on the local community where the incident happened, and we'd encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local Neighbourhood Policing team.

'We've worked closely with our colleagues at the Crown Prosecution Service throughout, resulting in the authorisation to charge a woman with one count of murder.'

Iain Jenkins, from the Crown Prosecution Service, said: 'The CPS has authorised a charge of murder in relation to the death of a newborn baby on December 4, 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LILIp_0iO01rQP00
A police officer stands next to a cordoned-off area of the street in Somerset

'The authority to charge follows a detailed investigation by the Avon and Somerset Major Crime Investigation Team, which has been supported by the CPS Complex Casework Unit.

'An extensive review of all the evidence led to us concluding that our legal tests to commence a prosecution were met.

'The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

'It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

