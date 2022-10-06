Read full article on original website
Hilaree Nelson gets traditional Nepalese funeral
A famed extreme skier from the United States who was killed after falling from one of the world's tallest mountains was on Sunday given a traditional funeral at a Sherpa cremation ground as Buddhist monks officiated over a ceremony attended by family, friends and government officials.Hilaree Nelson, 49, fell off the 26,775-foot summit of the world's eighth-highest mountain. Mount Manaslu, last week while skiing down with her partner, Jim Morrison.Nelson's body was taken to the Sherpa cremation grounds in Kathmandu from a hospital morgue on the back of an open truck, which was decorated with a poster of her and...
France 24
Body of missing US mountaineer Hilaree Nelson found in Nepal Himalayas
A search team retrieved the body of top US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson from the Himalayas on Wednesday, two days after she disappeared on the slopes of Nepal's Manaslu peak. Nelson slipped and went missing while skiing down the world's eighth-highest mountain, after a successful summit with her partner Jim...
Hilaree Nelson, Famed Ski Mountaineer and The North Face Ambassador, Found Dead on Mount Manaslu in Nepal
Hilaree Nelson, ski mountaineer and an ambassador for The North Face, has died. According to multiple reports, the body of Nelson, 49, was located by rescuers on the southern slope of Mount Manaslu in Nepal, the eighth highest mountain in the world. Nelson’s death was confirmed today by the Embassy of the United States in Nepal. “We are deeply saddened by the death of American adventurer and mountaineer Hilaree Nelson at Manaslu Mountain. We would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Nelson. Her spirit and bravery will continue to inspire us,” the embassy wrote via Twitter. Reports surfaced...
Washington Examiner
Body of missing US skier found two days after she fell 2,000 feet in Himalayas
The body of American skier Hilaree Nelson has been recovered two days after she went missing while skiing in Nepal. Nelson, 49, had just finished climbing Nepal's Manaslu peak with her partner Jim Morrison before she slipped and fell while skiing down the world's eighth-highest mountain. Officials stated that Nelson's body was "badly damaged" and that it took more than an hour to retrieve her body from the snow, according to the Daily Mail.
Varying details of accident that led to disappearance of famed ski mountaineer emerge
Yesterday, news broke that Telluride resident and famed ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson went missing on 26,781-foot Mount Manaslu in Nepal. While it was initially reported that Nelson had fallen into a 25-meter crevasse, varying accounts are now emerging. According to an article published by Everest Chronicle that cited Nelson's outfitter,...
Top US ski mountaineer gets Buddhist cremation in Nepal
The body of renowned US ski mountaineer Hilaree Nelson, who died on Nepal's Manaslu peak, was cremated close to a Buddhist stupa in Kathmandu on Sunday. "The cremation was done today, attended by her brother, other climbers and officials," Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Trek, which organised the expedition, told AFP. Orange marigolds decorated the cremation area at the foothills of Swayambhu Nath stupa, one of the holiest Buddhist sites in Nepal.
BBC
