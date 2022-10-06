Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Hundreds gather in Scottsdale to show support for Iranian women
A major change to abortion rights in the state makes it temporarily legal to get an abortion up until 15 weeks. The appellate judges sided with Planned Parenthood Arizona, writing that there’s a need to straighten out the state’s abortion laws. Animal rights groups demand action after 14...
AZFamily
Officer injured during fight at Mesa doughnut shop
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.
AZFamily
Queen Creek boarding school described as "boot camp" by former parents
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women. Linda and Tiffany say they called and emailed Ideal Image for weeks asking for their $3,500 loan to be waived since they received no services. 80 people displaced after fire destroys north Phoenix apartment. Updated:...
Woman shot and killed near 16th Street and Broadway in Phoenix
A woman is dead after she was shot multiple times at a home near 16th Street and Broadway Road in south Phoenix.
AZFamily
City of Tempe sides with Shady Park in ongoing case against retirement community
Attorney reacts to body-cam video of man shot and killed after throwing rocks at officers. Ali Osman, 34, was shot and killed after throwing rocks at police officers on Sept. 27. “They could have hid behind the door of their car while he was throwing rocks, they could have sat in the car while he was throwing rocks,” said attorney Dwane Cates.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect on the loose after woman gunned down in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - Detectives are working to find a suspect after a woman died in a shooting at a south Phoenix home on Friday night. Police say they visited a home near 16th Street and Broadway Road on a shooting call at around 9:30 p.m. and found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca lying on the ground.
AZFamily
Wtinesses reports shots fired outside football game at Phoenix high school
AZFamily
Body-cam video shows Phoenix officers shooting, killing man throwing rocks at them
Arizona's 15-week abortion ban still in effect after court grants appeal. A three-judge panel halted Arizona’s near-total abortion ban Friday afternoon, but the 15-week abortion law is still in effect. Democratic congressman Tom O'Halleran discusses chances of re-election. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. O'Halleran is seeking his fourth term...
AZFamily
Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at...
AZFamily
Native American Parade comes through Phoenix, celebrations continue through weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Native American heritage celebrations you won’t want to miss are happening all throughout Phoenix and the Valley this weekend into Monday!. On Saturday morning, Native American Connections held its 39th annual parade, starting at 9 a.m. at 3rd Street and Oak and ending at Indian School Road. There were floats, performers and more celebrating their heritage. Watch above to see Arizona’s Family reporter Jessica Parsons speak with event coordinators and participants! After the parade, the Phoenix Indian School Visitors Center will be open until 3 p.m. to the public to continue the celebrations.
AZFamily
Former student describes experiences at Queen Creek school following teen boy's death
See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Shocking video shows police shooting armed suspect walking inside Phoenix 7-Eleven
AZFamily
Family of man shot, killed after throwing rocks at Phoenix police reacts to body-cam video
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Family members received a heavily edited video of body camera footage showing Phoenix police officers shooting and killing 34-year-old Ali Osman on September 27. According to Phoenix police, two different officers were driving near 19th Avenue, south of Glendale Avenue, when they heard something hitting their...
25newsnow.com
Man armed with gun arrested after locking himself in home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was arrested Saturday morning, surrendering to police after locking himself inside a home. Around 5:30 a.m., officers were called to Northeast Madison in reference to a male armed with a gun. When officers arrived, they found Chuc Fondren, 34, barricaded inside a residence. All the occupants inside were able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported.
fox10phoenix.com
Melanie Bernas' mother takes the stand in day 3 of the 'canal killings' trial
A 17-year-old junior at Arcadia High school in Phoenix who loved sports and riding her bike. Melanie Bernas' mother testified virtually in court on Oct. 5. She says her daughter was not allowed to ride her bike at night.
KTAR.com
Stalking, public indecency suspect arrested by Chandler police
PHOENIX – Police in Chandler said Thursday they arrested a man suspected of public indecency and felony stalking. Bryant James Walker, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail, the Chandler Police Department said. Walker, from Mesa, is accused of one count of stalking and...
AZFamily
Scottsdale Community College offers free production assistant workshops
Shocking body-cam shows police shooting armed customer walking inside Phoenix 7-Eleven. Several customers and a store clerk were inside the convenience store when the shooting broke out. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says one person is dead and three others were rushed to hospital...
AZFamily
Woman dead after being shot multiple times in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman is dead after being shot multiple times Friday night at a house gathering in south Phoenix. Phoenix police are investigating the shooting that happened near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 9:30p.m. Officers found 34-year-old Edna Aragon-Baca on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Oct 7-10
PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From Indigenous Peoples' Day celebrations to Greek festivals to psychic fairs, here's a few fun events in the Phoenix metropolitan area to check out for Oct. 7-10: Want your weekend event featured? Click the link here to send over your ideas. Indigenous Peoples' Day...
