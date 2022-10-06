ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roselle, IL

Comments / 0

Related
evanstonroundtable.com

NorthShore decides to disband its Auxiliary, known for annual craft show

The news was sent to participating artists in an email five weeks before the American Craft Exhibition (ACE) would take place at the Chicago Botanic Garden. The first two sentences of the second paragraph delivered the message concisely:. “After much discussion, it was announced last week that the difficult decision...
CHICAGO, IL
roselle.il.us

Village Board Meeting

Board Meetings are streamed live via the Village’s YouTube channel. Instructions for submitting comments and for viewing the meeting are included in each meeting agenda.
ROSELLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Roselle, IL
Roselle, IL
Government
visitlakecounty.org

Trick or Treat Hours in Lake County 2022

Trick or treat! Dust off the candy bags and buckets. Snip off stray strands from the costumes. And most of all for the parents, wear a nice pair of sneakers for walking! These are the trick or treat hours in Lake County 2022. It’s that time when your youngsters go...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Parking lot nixed in Palos Heights but issue not dead yet

The controversial parking lot proposal in Palos Heights was not approved Tuesday night but the issue is not dead. The city council needed a super-majority 6-2 vote for a zoning change from residential to business and granting a special-use permit for a municipal parking lot at 12303 S. 71st Court in the city’s downtown area.
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Village Hall
roselle.il.us

Founders Day Festival

Join the Village of Roselle for its Centennial Celebration! We are partnering with the Roselle Park District to celebrate the Village's 100th birthday with a Founders Day Festival including fun family activities, food trucks, a beer garden, live music, fireworks, and more!
ROSELLE, IL
Daily Mail

Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone

Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
meteamedia.org

District issues safety alert regarding man attending district athletic events

District 204 administrators alerted parents on Wednesday about students giving their telephone numbers to a man who has been attending district athletic events. Registration and Residency Administrative Assistant Jeannie Dina notified parents of this activity, addressing concerns of a man by the name of Ed (Eddie) Leinweber. The man has been attending student athletic games in our district and has been sighted taking pictures with students.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Block Club Chicago

After A Pandemic Slump, Portage Park’s Patio Theater Ready To Create Its Next Chapter

PORTAGE PARK — After hanging on for two-and-a-half years, the historic Patio Theater is bringing back more events, concerts and other shows as entertainment life reawakens. Like many music venues, the nearly 30,000-square-foot theater at 6008 W. Irving Park Road closed its doors at the start of 2020 and only reopened at the beginning of the year with in-person performances and COVID-19 guidelines. But they’ve not yet returned to staging the number of shows in a consistent schedule as before the pandemic, owner Chris Bauman said.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being

A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
WILL COUNTY, IL
townandtourist.com

The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy