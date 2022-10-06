Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
NorthShore decides to disband its Auxiliary, known for annual craft show
The news was sent to participating artists in an email five weeks before the American Craft Exhibition (ACE) would take place at the Chicago Botanic Garden. The first two sentences of the second paragraph delivered the message concisely:. “After much discussion, it was announced last week that the difficult decision...
roselle.il.us
Village Board Meeting
Board Meetings are streamed live via the Village’s YouTube channel. Instructions for submitting comments and for viewing the meeting are included in each meeting agenda.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
Nightmare on Chicago Street to Take Over Elgin Ahead of Halloween
A Halloween event special to Elgin will make its return after the COVID-19 pandemic spurred it into a two-year hiatus. Nightmare on Chicago Street will transform the city into the scene of a zombie apocalypse, with paid actors and themed decorations to sell the gore. Ticketed guests — or apocalypse...
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
visitlakecounty.org
Trick or Treat Hours in Lake County 2022
Trick or treat! Dust off the candy bags and buckets. Snip off stray strands from the costumes. And most of all for the parents, wear a nice pair of sneakers for walking! These are the trick or treat hours in Lake County 2022. It’s that time when your youngsters go...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Former Dietrich Mansion in Willow Springs draws huge crowds at estate sale
If you’ve ever seen the huge historic home at 112 S. Charleton Street in Willow Springs, you couldn’t help but be intrigued. It’s just up the hill from Archer, on the east side of Charleton. Last Thursday through Sunday, it drew crowds as word got out about...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Parking lot nixed in Palos Heights but issue not dead yet
The controversial parking lot proposal in Palos Heights was not approved Tuesday night but the issue is not dead. The city council needed a super-majority 6-2 vote for a zoning change from residential to business and granting a special-use permit for a municipal parking lot at 12303 S. 71st Court in the city’s downtown area.
roselle.il.us
Founders Day Festival
Join the Village of Roselle for its Centennial Celebration! We are partnering with the Roselle Park District to celebrate the Village's 100th birthday with a Founders Day Festival including fun family activities, food trucks, a beer garden, live music, fireworks, and more!
Naperville approves noise walls in some areas as part of road project
This week Naperville’s City Council approved four million dollars for noise walls along 248th Avenue as part of a road-widening project, but not all residents who wanted the abatement barriers are getting them.
New Wine Bar and Bistro Coming to Barrington
The father-son duo hope to open the new eatery in mid-December
Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone
Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
meteamedia.org
District issues safety alert regarding man attending district athletic events
District 204 administrators alerted parents on Wednesday about students giving their telephone numbers to a man who has been attending district athletic events. Registration and Residency Administrative Assistant Jeannie Dina notified parents of this activity, addressing concerns of a man by the name of Ed (Eddie) Leinweber. The man has been attending student athletic games in our district and has been sighted taking pictures with students.
After A Pandemic Slump, Portage Park’s Patio Theater Ready To Create Its Next Chapter
PORTAGE PARK — After hanging on for two-and-a-half years, the historic Patio Theater is bringing back more events, concerts and other shows as entertainment life reawakens. Like many music venues, the nearly 30,000-square-foot theater at 6008 W. Irving Park Road closed its doors at the start of 2020 and only reopened at the beginning of the year with in-person performances and COVID-19 guidelines. But they’ve not yet returned to staging the number of shows in a consistent schedule as before the pandemic, owner Chris Bauman said.
wjol.com
Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being
A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
Chicago early voting begins as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated debate
Early voting officially began in Chicago Friday, one day after Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Baily squared off in their first televised debate
Investigation Underway After Hate Speech, Symbols Spray Painted on McHenry County Church
A church in unincorporated Wonder Lake has been the target of a hate crime. On Tuesday, Pastor Susie Hill of Nativity Lutheran Church discovered disturbing spray painted words and symbols on the church's front exterior and front sign. A volunteer removed the hateful damage on Thursday, but Pastor Hill said...
Plainfield family behind 'Stranger Things' display given green light to keep display up for season
After meeting with village officials, the Plainfield family behind a popular Halloween display, based on the hit series "Stranger Things," has been given the green light to reopen this weekend.
townandtourist.com
The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
Cook County guaranteed income pilot program applications open Thursday
Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program will start accepting applications Thursday.
