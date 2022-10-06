Read full article on original website
Dave Dryden, Sabres inaugural season goaltender, mask innovator, dies at 81
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dave Dryden, one of the first goaltenders to play for the Buffalo Sabres franchise, and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, has died at age 81. Dryden died Tuesday of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home in Oakville, Ontario disclosed. “The Sabres […]
Pius Suter prepared to play any role asked for Red Wings after wave of roster changes
Detroit — There have been changes galore on the Red Wings this season, with new faces all around the locker room, and it really took forward Pius Suter by storm early in training camp. Suter is only in his second season with the Wings, but the changes were still...
Fort Wayne native Theriot added to Komets camp roster
Veteran forward Josh Winquist has agreed to a tryout as the team prepares for its 71st training camp opening Monday, October 10. Fort Wayne native, Triston Theriot, has also been invited to camp. The team will open the home portion of the regular season against Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the […]
Watch: Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Aidan McDonough score goals to kick off a busy prospects weekend
As you’ve learned from the Blackfish Report — which can be found here at CanucksArmy every Tuesday — all of the Canucks prospects’ teams are now into their regular seasons. This is a busy weekend for the prospects as we see the NCAA in full swing and saw European teams participate in Champions League games before jumping back to league play for the weekend.
Canucks trade Dickinson, 2nd-rounder to Blackhawks for Stillman
The Vancouver Canucks traded forward Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Riley Stillman, the teams announced Friday. The move will give the Canucks an additional $1.3 million in cap space, but they're still $689,167 over the upper limit with a roster...
Nino Niederreiter lifts Predators past Sharks 3-2
Nino Niederreiter scored two goals to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series on Saturday at Prague. Filip Forsberg also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Predators, who beat the Sharks 4-1 in the first game of the series on Friday.
Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to contract extension
Sutter rejoined the Flames midway through the 2020-21 season, replacing Geoff Ward on a three-year deal that ran through the 2022-23 season. This deal adds some time onto that and keeps Sutter around for the foreseeable future. Sutter previously made coaching stops in Chicago, San Jose and Los Angeles, and had an earlier tenure with the Flames.
Jets Weekly: Lambert, Kovacevic, & Preseason Finale
Welcome to the very first installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. The Winnipeg Jets have wrapped up their preseason with a solid record of 4-1-1....
Rangers’ Gallant Deserves His 2nd Jack Adams This Season
The New York Rangers are no strangers to bringing home postseason hardware. Last season, Igor Shesterkin was awarded the Vezina Trophy for the top goaltender; the season before, Adam Fox won the Norris Trophy for the league’s best defenseman. Though, even when Rangers members are not winning league awards, several of them receive nomination for the various trophies as well. Such was the case for Rangers’ coach, Gerard Gallant.
Oilers News & Rumors: Benson, Virtanen, Puljujarvi, Holloway, Broberg
In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, one player suffered an injury in the preseason which could affect the team’s plans as it relates to juggling their salary cap concerns. Meanwhile, Jake Virtanen was cut from his PTO with the team. There is talk surrounding Jesse Puljujarvi and the latest trade buzz involving him. Dylan Holloway’s chances of making the opening night roster have gone way up. Finally, who is more likely to make the Oilers’ roster, Philip Broberg or Markus Niemelaninen?
Dave Dryden's date with history nearly eluded late NHL goalie
The historic first meeting in a game between goaltending brothers Dave and Ken Dryden wasn't supposed to happen that night in 1971. At least, not in the view just hours before the game of one of the goalies about to make that history. Hockey is mourning the loss of Dave...
Kakko, Vesey likely in top six for tonight’s Rangers preseason finale lines
It looks like Kaapo Kakko will rejoin the top line, his first time since the first preseason game, while Jimmy Vesey gets second line duties in tonight’s Rangers preseason finale lines. Dryden Hunt, Vitali Kravtsov, and Julien Gauthier will be the scratches up front. As noted yesterday, the defense...
Westgarth helps strengthen hockey's ties as part of NHL strategic team
League executive, former forward growing sport by collaborating with developmental organizations. Kevin Westgarth is looking to improve hockey's connections from the NHL down to the junior leagues. The vice president of the NHL's newly formed Hockey Development & Strategic Collaboration Group is on a mission to grow the sport by...
