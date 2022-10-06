ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

WANE 15

Fort Wayne native Theriot added to Komets camp roster

 Veteran forward Josh Winquist has agreed to a tryout as the team prepares for its 71st training camp opening Monday, October 10. Fort Wayne native, Triston Theriot, has also been invited to camp. The team will open the home portion of the regular season against Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, at the […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Yardbarker

Watch: Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Aidan McDonough score goals to kick off a busy prospects weekend

As you’ve learned from the Blackfish Report — which can be found here at CanucksArmy every Tuesday — all of the Canucks prospects’ teams are now into their regular seasons. This is a busy weekend for the prospects as we see the NCAA in full swing and saw European teams participate in Champions League games before jumping back to league play for the weekend.
NHL
theScore

Canucks trade Dickinson, 2nd-rounder to Blackhawks for Stillman

The Vancouver Canucks traded forward Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Riley Stillman, the teams announced Friday. The move will give the Canucks an additional $1.3 million in cap space, but they're still $689,167 over the upper limit with a roster...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Nino Niederreiter lifts Predators past Sharks 3-2

Nino Niederreiter scored two goals to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series on Saturday at Prague. Filip Forsberg also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Predators, who beat the Sharks 4-1 in the first game of the series on Friday.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to contract extension

Sutter rejoined the Flames midway through the 2020-21 season, replacing Geoff Ward on a three-year deal that ran through the 2022-23 season. This deal adds some time onto that and keeps Sutter around for the foreseeable future. Sutter previously made coaching stops in Chicago, San Jose and Los Angeles, and had an earlier tenure with the Flames.
NHL
Yardbarker

Jets Weekly: Lambert, Kovacevic, & Preseason Finale

Welcome to the very first installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. The Winnipeg Jets have wrapped up their preseason with a solid record of 4-1-1....
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Gallant Deserves His 2nd Jack Adams This Season

The New York Rangers are no strangers to bringing home postseason hardware. Last season, Igor Shesterkin was awarded the Vezina Trophy for the top goaltender; the season before, Adam Fox won the Norris Trophy for the league’s best defenseman. Though, even when Rangers members are not winning league awards, several of them receive nomination for the various trophies as well. Such was the case for Rangers’ coach, Gerard Gallant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Oilers News & Rumors: Benson, Virtanen, Puljujarvi, Holloway, Broberg

In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, one player suffered an injury in the preseason which could affect the team’s plans as it relates to juggling their salary cap concerns. Meanwhile, Jake Virtanen was cut from his PTO with the team. There is talk surrounding Jesse Puljujarvi and the latest trade buzz involving him. Dylan Holloway’s chances of making the opening night roster have gone way up. Finally, who is more likely to make the Oilers’ roster, Philip Broberg or Markus Niemelaninen?
NHL
NHL

Dave Dryden's date with history nearly eluded late NHL goalie

The historic first meeting in a game between goaltending brothers Dave and Ken Dryden wasn't supposed to happen that night in 1971. At least, not in the view just hours before the game of one of the goalies about to make that history. Hockey is mourning the loss of Dave...
NHL
NHL

Westgarth helps strengthen hockey's ties as part of NHL strategic team

League executive, former forward growing sport by collaborating with developmental organizations. Kevin Westgarth is looking to improve hockey's connections from the NHL down to the junior leagues. The vice president of the NHL's newly formed Hockey Development & Strategic Collaboration Group is on a mission to grow the sport by...
NHL

