AURORA, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its model homes at Sky Ranch Villas, a new enclave of paired homes within a popular Aurora, Colorado master plan. Sky Ranch Villas is located at East Airpark Road and North Monaghan Road, providing easy access to Interstate 70, E-470, downtown Denver, the Denver International Airport and Denver Tech Center. The new community is just a short drive to shopping, dining and entertainment at Southlands Shopping Center and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. Homeowners will also enjoy the master plan’s amenities, which include a park, children’s playground and planned trail system with over 5,000 acres of open space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005093/en/ KB Home announces the debut of its model homes at Sky Ranch Villas, a new community in Aurora, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO