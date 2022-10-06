Read full article on original website
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A ‘Beetlejuice’ pop-up bar opens in Denver
A 'Beetlejuice'-themed pop-up bar is coming to Denver in time for spooky season.Hidden. (Denver, CO) Break out your best black-and-white striped suit and neon green wig and book a reservation at Denver’s newest pop-up bar inspired by the 1988 classic “Beetlejuice.”
Colorado Home Featured in New Paranormal Series on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us in Colorado and across the nation as Halloween quickly approaches. We all like to binge on a suspense thriller, horror movie, or something that gives us the creeps this time of year when watching TV. If you are looking for something paranormal, you are going...
5280.com
Onigiri is Popping Up on Menus Across Denver and Boulder. Here’s Where to Find it
“Onigiri is blue-collar, working-class comfort food meant to be eaten by hand,” says Gil Asakawa, a Front Range–based journalist and author of Tabemasho! Let’s Eat: A History of Japanese Food in America. And the nori-wrapped stuffed rice ball—an affordable snack eaten across Japan in venues ranging from homes to convenience stores to restaurants—is becoming more common in the Denver metro area.
macaronikid.com
Get your FREE Tickets for Day OUT! At the Museum of Nature and Science
Satisfy your science curiosity during our SCFD Free Days and Free Nights at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. See enormous dinosaur fossils that roamed the Earth millions of years ago or learn about the human body’s capabilities in “Expedition Health.” The entire Museum is open for free, except for the temporary exhibitions and planetarium which require an additional charge.
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away. Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
Colorado Symphony announces shows honoring Selena, the Queen of Tejano music
The Colorado Symphony announced on Wednesday that it plans to celebrate the significant impact "The Queen of Tejano Music," otherwise known as Selena, had by offering up two shows at Boettcher Concert Hall, scheduled to take place on March 31 and April 1 of 2023.
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
Denver gets a new non-stop flight to Caribbean hot spot
Beginning in February, Frontier will operate direct flights from Denver to Montego Bay in Jamaica.Visit Jamaica. (Denver, CO) There will be a new non-stop flight option out of Denver International Airport for those looking to escape to the Caribbean this winter.
KB Home Announces the Debut of Its Model Homes at Sky Ranch Villas, a New Community in Aurora, Colorado
AURORA, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 7, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of its model homes at Sky Ranch Villas, a new enclave of paired homes within a popular Aurora, Colorado master plan. Sky Ranch Villas is located at East Airpark Road and North Monaghan Road, providing easy access to Interstate 70, E-470, downtown Denver, the Denver International Airport and Denver Tech Center. The new community is just a short drive to shopping, dining and entertainment at Southlands Shopping Center and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. Homeowners will also enjoy the master plan’s amenities, which include a park, children’s playground and planned trail system with over 5,000 acres of open space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221007005093/en/ KB Home announces the debut of its model homes at Sky Ranch Villas, a new community in Aurora, Colorado. (Graphic: Business Wire)
303magazine.com
Denver Hotel Entrepreneur Puts Down Roots in Del Norte with New Roadside Motel
Lauren Coleman, a former local Denverite, has planted new roots in southern Colorado with a roadside motel but continues to dream big with her first project in Lakewood. The hotel entrepreneur is behind the real estate development company The Sursy (a southern term that means souvenir), whose focus is on creating shoppable motel concepts. Coleman, who was responsible for revamping the White Swan Motel on west Colfax, is now just as excited for her latest investment in a revitalized roadside motel in Del Norte, the Mellow Moon Lodge.
Fall freezes coming earlier in Denver, growing season shrinking
BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado’s first freeze warning of the season was issued Wednesday morning, which covered parts of the Yampa Valley including Steamboat Springs. Another freeze warning is in place for the upper Yampa Valley on Thursday morning. A freeze warning is issued when the temperatures are forecast...
Cannabis Dispensary to Soon Take Over Denver Warehouse Space
According to a commercial construction permit filed with the city, the dispensary is coming to Bryant Street
Denver homeless plan for 2023 a drop in the bucket
The cover of Denver's 2023 plan to address homelessness.City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) Denver’s plan to address homelessness in 2023 contains 56 pages and is backed by a quarter of a billion dollar budget, but it won’t even come close to housing everyone living on the streets.
Greeley purchased land to keep as open space for public use
As more people move to Northern Colorado, there's a plot of land that's remained untouched by developers. Now, because of a land acquisition by a nearby city, it'll stay that way for much longer. The 1,000-acre Shurview Property is located near Highway 34 business and County Road 257 in Weld County. It's also home to Missile Site Park, a Cold War Era Minuteman missile silo, which will remain under Weld County's Control. In conjunction with the Trust for Public Land (TPL) and with the endorsement of Windsor and Weld County, the City of Greeley purchased the property from the previous...
Pathways Inpatient Care Center Now Open and Accepting Patients
Pathways, Northern Colorado’s leading provider of hospice, palliative care, grief and loss counseling services, has now opened its 12-bed, stand-alone hospice inpatient care center and is accepting patients. Located at 317 Carpenter Road between Fort Collins and Loveland, the intentionally built Pathways Inpatient Care Center (PICC) will provide high-quality,...
