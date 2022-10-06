The ghosts move into the William A. Irvin this week with the opening of one of Minnesota's best-haunted attractions, Duluth's Haunted Ship. I got a chance to get a private tour of some of the new things coming to the Haunted Ship this year, and there were even some things they refused to show me, or had me delete photos of because we can't spoil the scare! OK, they didn't make me delete any photos, but I only got a tour of about half of the ship because of the work still being done to get ready for opening in other parts.

DULUTH, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO