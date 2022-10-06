Read full article on original website
New Glik’s Men’s Clothing Store Has Officially Opened in Duluth’s Miller Hill Mall
Earlier this year, we learned the Miller Hill Mall would be getting a new store and this one would fill a void that had existed in the mall for quite awhile. Glik's men's store would be 100% dedicated to men's clothing, something that hadn't existed in the mall previously. The...
Duluth’s First Haunted Drive-Thru Back For Second Year
We know all about the famous haunted houses sprinkled all around the Northland but if you're looking for one where you don't have to get out of your car, look no further than Tommy's Express Car Wash!. There are a bunch of haunted attractions in the Northland. From the Haunted...
Is A Pizza Hut Ever Coming Back To Superior?
It's been a hot minute since there was a Pizza Hut location in Superior, could one be coming back any time soon?. Once upon a time, there were two places in Superior to get Pizza Hut, one store located at 623 Hammond Avenue (which is now a Kwik Trip), and one at Tower Avenue & North 29th street (even though Google has it listed as 1532 East 3rd Street, which is a house address in a residential neighborhood). I believe the Tower location is now a bank, I could be wrong though.
Culvers Is Offering The Most ‘Wisconsin’ Burger Ever For A Limited Time Only
What started out as an April Fool's joke on Culver's social media page last year turned into a reality for one day only after Culver's fans petitioned for it. 20% of its restaurants set a single-day sales record. Wow, you would think they would always have that on the menu if it is that popular.
Amazing $1.575 Million Duluth Listing Provides Sweeping Views of Lake Superior + The City
With all the hills in Duluth, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy fantastic views of Lake Superior and the city itself. Now, how cool would it be to enjoy unsurpassed views of both from the comfort of your home?. That's exactly what this Duluth home that just hit the...
The Scariest Ever? Terrifying Photo Preview of the 2022 Duluth Haunted Ship
The ghosts move into the William A. Irvin this week with the opening of one of Minnesota's best-haunted attractions, Duluth's Haunted Ship. I got a chance to get a private tour of some of the new things coming to the Haunted Ship this year, and there were even some things they refused to show me, or had me delete photos of because we can't spoil the scare! OK, they didn't make me delete any photos, but I only got a tour of about half of the ship because of the work still being done to get ready for opening in other parts.
Get a Rare Look in The Duluth Haunted Ship Workshop and Storage Hull
After my preview tour of the 2022 Duluth Haunted Ship earlier this week, I also got a chance to take a look where few get to visit, the hidden workshop and storage area. Each year a small and talented crew works on what will be the yearly Haunted Ship attraction located throughout the William A. Irvin ship which is docked next to the DECC.
Author Joe Kimball Shares the Secrets of the Murders at the Glensheen Mansion during LARL Visits
Ada, MN — Fans of true crime! Enjoy presentations next week by reporter Joe Kimball, author of “Secrets of the Congdon Mansion,” who will give a first-hand account of Minnesota’s most infamous murder case at the Glensheen Mansion in Duluth. Kimball will discuss his experiences covering the story from start to finish as a reporter for the Star Tribune and will give inside details about the victims, investigators and perpetrators, bringing the tale to life.
11 Bad Online Reviews Of Skyline Parkway In Duluth
The scenic views from Skyline in a big part of Duluth. Canal Park is such a huge part of From tourists to locals, Skyline always has people enjoying the view or taking some sweet scenic pics. Skyline Parkway is dubbed by the city as one of Duluth's treasures. the parkway...
New Dog Grooming Shop Has Opened In Duluth
There is now a new place to bring your dog to get groomed in the Piedmont area of Duluth, called Diva Dog. Diva Dog is located at 2709 Piedmont Avenue, and is open Monday - Friday from 8 am - 5pm. They will also be available on select Saturdays by appointment.
Wanna Test Drive A City Bus? Duluth Transit Authority Hosting Free Public Test Drive Event
There are some things in life you never really think you'll have the opportunity to drive. At the top of my list, for example, is a Zamboni. Another thing most people don't get to drive is a city bus, but the Duluth Transit Authority is providing the opportunity to scratch that one off the list.
Family Fun! ‘CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey’ Is Coming to Duluth’s Amsoil Arena
The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced an upcoming event Tuesday that's sure to get young kids across the Northland very excited in anticipation. CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey will be coming to Amsoil Arena in Duluth ahead of the holiday season and tickets will be on sale this week. If you have young kids in your family, you likely are very much aware of the CoComelon universe.
Scenic Highway 61 in northeastern Minnesota in danger of sliding into Lake Superior, closing for repairs
Photo: St. Louis County officials released this photo, showing trees slipping down the slope toward Lake Superior on the side of Scenic Highway 61 between Duluth and Two Harbors. The damage, near the New Scenic Cafe, will shut down the road for five weeks this fall. Courtesy of St. Louis County.
I-35 Duluth Ramp Closure For Lake Avenue + 5th Avenue October 11
A temporary ramp closure will have traffic impacts for drivers in Duluth along the busy I-35 corridor and in the downtown area. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is alerting drivers to a short-term, temporary exit ramp closure that will happen on Tuesday, October 11 during the daytime hours. According to details shared by MNDOT, the southbound exit ramp off of I-35 at Lake Avenue/5th Avenue West will be closed to all traffic on October 11 between the hours of 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.
Here Are The Improvements Duluth Drivers Want For London Road
One thing is for sure: big changes are coming for London Road-Highway 61 in Duluth. And the results of a recent survey done by the Minnesota Department of Transportation helped the state agency identify what those changes will look like, and what drivers would like them to be. Earlier this...
Haunted Shack & Ru-Ridge Corn Maze Hosting Fall Festival This Month
Spooky season is officially here and there's no better way to celebrate than with a fun fall festival coming later this month! This is one of many fun activities in the Northland for the season. Now that Halloween is just a few short weeks away, it is acceptable to start...
What Would The Nuclear Blast Radius Look Like If Duluth Was Hit?
I'm going to start off this by saying it is extremely unlikely that Duluth would be targeted with a nuclear warhead from an enemy at this time. But, with the Russia-Ukraine war ongoing, and Vladimir Putin continuously trying to show power by reminding the west that nuclear weapons are at his disposal, the thought does cross your mind. We enjoyed a couple of decades of nuclear de-escalation, but now we find ourselves back in the Cold War we had hoped was over for good.
Former St. Louis County Jail Finds New Life As Apartment Complex
DULUTH, Minn. — After nearly 10 years of vacancy the former St. Louis County Jail in Duluth is finding new life, as an apartment complex. Not all is new as some historic elements will stay put right inside the units. Turning a 99-cell jail into a living space is...
Armed Suspect Causes Lockdown At Superior School, Mariner Business Center + Daycare
A credible report of an armed suspect in Superior caused the lockdown of the Mariner Business Center along with the high school and a daycare in the area this afternoon around 1:00 PM. According to details shared by Superior Mayor Jim Paine, the suspect is in custody. The incident occured...
Man accused of making threatening statements toward northern Wisconsin daycare, arrested
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old man is in custody after he is accused of threatening to enter a northern Wisconsin daycare while armed, and retrieve his child. According to a Facebook post by the Superior Police Department, the incident started around 1 p.m. on October 6 when a woman approached officers at the police station and told them about a concerning discussion she had with the father of her child.
