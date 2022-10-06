ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
tmpresale.com

Jingle Jams show in Reading, PA Dec 16th, 2022 – pre-sale code

WiseGuys has the latest most current Jingle Jam presale password 😀 This is your best chance to buy tickets to watch Jingle Jam ahead of anyone else. Don’t skip this tremendous chance to see Jingle Jam’s event in Reading. Below are the Jingle Jam event specifics and...
READING, PA
FOX 43

'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday

YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Sensory night, other events to be held at Hershey’s Chocolate World

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey’s Chocolate World has announced new fall events that the whole family can enjoy. On Saturday, Oct 15, the attraction will be hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month Trunk or Treat outside the entrance of Chocolate World from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Vehicle owners will be able to give snacks away as guests are able to sample Latino-inspired treats outside the venue.
HERSHEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisburg, PA
Entertainment
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
FOX 43

White Rose Music Fest kicks off Friday night at PeoplesBank Park

YORK, Pa. — The White Rose Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown York this weekend, starting tonight. This new event is going to bring "world class performers" to PeoplesBank Park, according to a release, and is a collaboration between the York Revolution and York College of Pennsylvania.
YORK, PA
visitlebanonvalley.com

Halloween Candlelight Tours – Heidelberg Hall

Join us on an exclusive extended tour of Heidelberg Hall, as we explore the mansions 30 rooms and tower in the evening light. Guests will be provided a candle as they enter the entrance vestibule to light their way through the mansion. Learn how Victorian architecture in this Second Empire style influenced the American haunted house in culture today.
LEBANON, PA
theburgnews.com

Burg Bits: News bites from around Harrisburg

Once upon a time, we featured a column called “Burg Bits,” which were nuggets of information that we unearthed from our wanderings about town. We thought it might be time to resurrect that feature, at least on an occasional basis. A few months ago, we broke the story...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Hours announced for Hersheypark Christmas Candylane

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — We might have just started the month of October, but it is never too early to start thinking about holiday fun at Hersheypark. The annual Christmas Candylane event at the park returns starting on Nov. 11 and will run til Jan. 1, 2023. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 2, the park […]
HERSHEY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Hmac#Midtown#Performing#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Presale Passwords
thedickinsonian.com

Harvest Fest: Worth It?

Dickinson College’s annual Harvest Festival took place on the evening of September 30th at the Dickinson College Farm. Students in attendance ate free Leo’s ice cream, french fries, soup and freshly made apple cider, which the farm workers made on site. The event had live music, square-dancing and a bonfire. According to the Dickinson College Organic Farm blog, the tradition began in 2004.
CARLISLE, PA
macaronikid.com

National Apple Harvest Festival

Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Apple country, The National Apple Harvest Festival celebrates the fall season with beautiful handmade crafts, delicious food, and jam-packed entertainment. The Festival has something for everyone with special attractions ranging from steam engine displays, live music, antique cars, orchard tours, pony rides, tastings, craftsman demonstrations and so much more!
BIGLERVILLE, PA
abc27.com

PetSmart opening new Dauphin County location

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PetSmart will be opening a new store in Colonial Commons off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. According to Bennett Williams Real Estate agent Blake Shaffer, the store will be located next to Home Goods in the Colonial Commons shopping center, located off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. It is expected to open around PetSmart’s third quarter in 2023, which is roughly around mid-summer to early fall.
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Music
local21news.com

Hershey antique car show contributes millions to local economy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Eastern Antique Automobile Club of America meeting happens in Hershey each fall. The total economic impact of the car show will benefit the area for residents. The show says Derry Township took a hit two years ago when the show was canceled due...
HERSHEY, PA
townlively.com

Breakfast For Veterans Posted

Sen. John DiSanto will host the third annual 15th Senatorial District Veterans Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Scottish Rite Theatre, 2701 N. Third St., Harrisburg. This venue offers free parking and is handicapped-accessible. In addition to breakfast, the program will consist of...
HARRISBURG, PA
peninsulachronicle.com

Tambora Latin Cuisine In York County Closes

YORK-A Latin restaurant on George Washington Memorial Highway has closed after two years in operation. Tambora Latin Cuisine, located at 1900 George Washington Memorial Highway, shut its doors in September. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Yahoo!

Hersheypark is famous for its over-the-top $17 milkshakes. Here's how to make one at home.

Over-the-top milkshakes have been a trend in the foodie world for years — with many willing to pony up big bucks for a taste of pure sugary perfection. Enter Hersheypark, a theme park located in Hershey, Pa., and the source of many a sweet tooth. Hersheypark serves as the epicenter of the sugar-laden town, celebrating the famous milk chocolate bar 365 days a year. The award-winning theme park, created by chocolate maven Milton S. Hershey, is home to family-friendly attractions and globally-recognized roller coasters, but it's a milkshake served within its gates that's garnered a near cult-like following.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Cumberland County

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery that specializes in Bundt cakes, will be making its appearance in Camp Hill early next year. According to representatives from Nothing Bundt Cakes, the bakery will be located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill, in close proximity to the Trader Joe’s and Texas Roadhouse by the Capital City Mall. The bakery is projected to open sometime in the company’s first quarter, which will be sometime early in 2023.
CAMP HILL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy