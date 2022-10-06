Read full article on original website
First White Rose Music Fest brings performers to downtown York
White Rose Music Fest organizers planned the event for nearly a year. They hope to further the relationship between York College of Pennsylvania and the community.
Jingle Jams show in Reading, PA Dec 16th, 2022 – pre-sale code
WiseGuys has the latest most current Jingle Jam presale password 😀 This is your best chance to buy tickets to watch Jingle Jam ahead of anyone else. Don’t skip this tremendous chance to see Jingle Jam’s event in Reading. Below are the Jingle Jam event specifics and...
'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday
YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
Sensory night, other events to be held at Hershey’s Chocolate World
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey’s Chocolate World has announced new fall events that the whole family can enjoy. On Saturday, Oct 15, the attraction will be hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month Trunk or Treat outside the entrance of Chocolate World from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Vehicle owners will be able to give snacks away as guests are able to sample Latino-inspired treats outside the venue.
White Rose Music Fest kicks off Friday night at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. — The White Rose Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown York this weekend, starting tonight. This new event is going to bring "world class performers" to PeoplesBank Park, according to a release, and is a collaboration between the York Revolution and York College of Pennsylvania.
Halloween Candlelight Tours – Heidelberg Hall
Join us on an exclusive extended tour of Heidelberg Hall, as we explore the mansions 30 rooms and tower in the evening light. Guests will be provided a candle as they enter the entrance vestibule to light their way through the mansion. Learn how Victorian architecture in this Second Empire style influenced the American haunted house in culture today.
Burg Bits: News bites from around Harrisburg
Once upon a time, we featured a column called “Burg Bits,” which were nuggets of information that we unearthed from our wanderings about town. We thought it might be time to resurrect that feature, at least on an occasional basis. A few months ago, we broke the story...
Hours announced for Hersheypark Christmas Candylane
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — We might have just started the month of October, but it is never too early to start thinking about holiday fun at Hersheypark. The annual Christmas Candylane event at the park returns starting on Nov. 11 and will run til Jan. 1, 2023. From Nov. 1 to Dec. 2, the park […]
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Harvest Fest: Worth It?
Dickinson College’s annual Harvest Festival took place on the evening of September 30th at the Dickinson College Farm. Students in attendance ate free Leo’s ice cream, french fries, soup and freshly made apple cider, which the farm workers made on site. The event had live music, square-dancing and a bonfire. According to the Dickinson College Organic Farm blog, the tradition began in 2004.
National Apple Harvest Festival
Located in the heart of Pennsylvania Apple country, The National Apple Harvest Festival celebrates the fall season with beautiful handmade crafts, delicious food, and jam-packed entertainment. The Festival has something for everyone with special attractions ranging from steam engine displays, live music, antique cars, orchard tours, pony rides, tastings, craftsman demonstrations and so much more!
PetSmart opening new Dauphin County location
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PetSmart will be opening a new store in Colonial Commons off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. According to Bennett Williams Real Estate agent Blake Shaffer, the store will be located next to Home Goods in the Colonial Commons shopping center, located off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. It is expected to open around PetSmart’s third quarter in 2023, which is roughly around mid-summer to early fall.
Hershey antique car show contributes millions to local economy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Eastern Antique Automobile Club of America meeting happens in Hershey each fall. The total economic impact of the car show will benefit the area for residents. The show says Derry Township took a hit two years ago when the show was canceled due...
Breakfast For Veterans Posted
Sen. John DiSanto will host the third annual 15th Senatorial District Veterans Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, Nov. 4, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Scottish Rite Theatre, 2701 N. Third St., Harrisburg. This venue offers free parking and is handicapped-accessible. In addition to breakfast, the program will consist of...
Harrisburg filmmaker rereleases gun violence documentary to publicize issue that won’t go away
A local filmmaker has decided to rerelease his year-old documentary spotlighting the toll of gun violence in Harrisburg to prevent family and community tragedies at a time where crime due to gun violence continues to rise. There have been more than 800 non-fatal shootings over the past 10 years, including...
Three streets will close for a few hours Saturday for Harrisburg homecoming parade
If you are headed into Harrisburg on Saturday morning, be aware that parts of three streets will temporarily close for the high school homecoming parade. Part of Walnut, 17th and Market streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., according to city officials.
Tambora Latin Cuisine In York County Closes
YORK-A Latin restaurant on George Washington Memorial Highway has closed after two years in operation. Tambora Latin Cuisine, located at 1900 George Washington Memorial Highway, shut its doors in September. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create a...
Hersheypark is famous for its over-the-top $17 milkshakes. Here's how to make one at home.
Over-the-top milkshakes have been a trend in the foodie world for years — with many willing to pony up big bucks for a taste of pure sugary perfection. Enter Hersheypark, a theme park located in Hershey, Pa., and the source of many a sweet tooth. Hersheypark serves as the epicenter of the sugar-laden town, celebrating the famous milk chocolate bar 365 days a year. The award-winning theme park, created by chocolate maven Milton S. Hershey, is home to family-friendly attractions and globally-recognized roller coasters, but it's a milkshake served within its gates that's garnered a near cult-like following.
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Cumberland County
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery that specializes in Bundt cakes, will be making its appearance in Camp Hill early next year. According to representatives from Nothing Bundt Cakes, the bakery will be located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill, in close proximity to the Trader Joe’s and Texas Roadhouse by the Capital City Mall. The bakery is projected to open sometime in the company’s first quarter, which will be sometime early in 2023.
Laser light show owner blames Harrisburg’s ‘last minute’ demand for $25K flop
The disappointing laser light show during this year’s Kipona Festival cost Harrisburg $25,000, but the city hasn’t paid the bill yet. That’s because city officials say they are still “negotiating” with the owner of the laser light show company and hoping he will “avoid charging us given what happened,” said City Spokesman Matt Maisel.
