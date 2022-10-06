A Flock of Seagulls plus Strangelove – The Depeche Mode Experience at House of Blues Anaheim in Anaheim Feb 16th, 2023 – presale password

Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Woman Loses $18,500 to 'Bank of America' Scammer using Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' ScamZack LoveLos Angeles, CA
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
8 Things to do in Los Angeles this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Pumpkin Spice Lattes Popular In LA (That Aren't Starbucks)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Enter for your chance to win a four (4)-pack of Disneyland Resort 1-Day, 1-Park tickets!
ABC7 is giving away a four (4)-pack of Disneyland Resort 1-Day, 1-Park tickets!
Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right Now
If you're looking for a new place to take your significant other on a date night, look no further. We've found five of the best restaurants in Long Beach to help you make that special someone feel extra loved.
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
Los Angeles Magazine’s Whiskey Festival in Long Beach Is Coming Soon
On Wednesday, October 26, The Hangar will host whiskey samples, appetizers, and live music The post Los Angeles Magazine’s Whiskey Festival in Long Beach Is Coming Soon appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
NBC Los Angeles
Drivers Circle Ring of Fire in Anaheim Street Takeover
One person was struck by a car and spectators watched drivers power-slide around a ring of fire Thursday in Anaheim on a night of multiple street takeovers in Orange County. Video showed a spectator fall to the ground before he was struck by a car late Thursday night at the intersection of South Sunkist Street and Cerritos Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether he was injured.
easyreadernews.com
Conditions cooperate for Dive N’ Surf Mobster Lobster
Over 200 divers participated in the 42nd Annual Dive N’ Surf Lobster Mobster contest, held on Saturday, the opening day of lobster season. Dive N’ Surf dive manager Alex Stys said the water was warm, conditions glassy, and lobster plentiful. Dakota Blakely, 25, of Long Beach, won the...
$93 million Orange County Museum of Art officially opens this weekend
The brand new state-of-the-art Orange County Museum of Art held a ribbon-cutting on Friday ahead of its official grand opening this weekend. Years in the making, the striking $93 million structure boasts 53,000 square feet and is nestled on the same campus as the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. A 24-hour public […]
Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now
There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
foxla.com
These Southern California locations sold winning tickets, scratchers to 6 new millionaires
LOS ANGELES - California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now. They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of...
theregistrysocal.com
600-Room Nickelodeon Resort Coming to Garden Grove
Adding to a number of attractions, resorts and amusement parks in Orange County, a Nickelodeon-themed resort will soon be coming to Garden Grove. The project was approved in late September by the City of Garden Grove and will be developed by Kam Sang Company. The resort will take shape on...
Wild video shows woman driving on Orange County freeway with 3 wheels, sparks flying
A motorist on the 405 Freeway in Orange County was captured on video driving her vehicle with the hatchback completely open and a missing passenger-side front tire. “Rather dangerous situation happening here on the 405, tailgate open. There’s no tailgate party going on in sight,” Instagram user Chad Towersey, who captured the video, can be […]
