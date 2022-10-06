FM 100’s Deck The Hall Ball with The Band Camino at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis in Memphis Dec 7th, 2022 – presale code

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina Andras
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen Walters
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
memphismagazine.com
Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend
Halloran Centre, 225 South Main St. Friday-Saturday, October 7-8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Trick or treat, smell my feet, give me something good to eat. If you don’t, I don't care, I won’t invite you anywhere. Unless that’s the Creative Works Market, where you can get all the best treats (and absolutely no tricks) for me … or, like, your loved ones or yourself or whatever. Apparel, prints, pins, handmade goods — just fill up my felt Frankenstein trick-or-treat bag and we’ll be even, you won’t even have to smell my feet.
actionnews5.com
Memphis independent film, “Queen Rising,” hits theaters Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis independent film is hitting the big screen Friday!. “Queen Rising” dives into the life of a struggling school teacher who strikes a book deal to solve her financial troubles but as she dives into her past surrounding the “college town slayings,” she realizes it may not be behind her after all.
Parent guide to fun for Fall Break '22| Here's a few fun things to do
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kids are out for Fall Break October 11 through October 15, and ABC24 wants to share some of the best ways to have family fun during the break. Paint Memphis on Broad Ave. More than 150 artist will have live painting sessions showcasing their art in...
choose901.com
Big River Fitness Festival FREE & Fun For All Ages
It’s a good weekend to get that body moving as the inaugural Big River Fitness Festival debuts in downtown Memphis on Saturday, October 8th. Whether you’re looking for a Pilates power-hour, a chance to dance, or self-defense session, you’ve got a whole day to tend to your health and wellness with experts of all kinds.
millington-news.com
Around Town October 6, 2022
St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church upcoming Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 8. For more information, call 901-849-0620. The annual Millington Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Golf Tournament will be held Oct. 14 starting at noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at Mirimichi Golf Course located at 6129 Woodstock Cuba Road. The 2022 Chamber Event Sponsorship opportunities for the MACC Annual Golf Tournament are still available. There are different levels and packages for sponsorship. For more information, call 872-1486.
Seniors ‘Keep it Moving’ with Binghampton line dance class despite challenges
Getting on a treadmill or lifting weights isn’t always possible for seniors trying to stay healthy, but there’s one thing that’s fun for all ages— dancing. In this week’s Bright Spot, our Shay Simon talks to a group that isn’t letting their age stop them from keeping it moving. For Michaela Turner-Stroud age is just […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper ‘GloRilla’ wins BET award
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis rapper Gloria Woods also known as “GloRilla” won an award at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television Awards Show. She is best known for her song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the awards show. Woods attended Frayser’s...
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'
"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," the lucky winner said.
Garden & Gun
The Snow Cone You Didn’t Know You Were Craving
I was once an unbeliever. Approaching the order window at Jerry’s Sno Cones after a sweat-soaked slog around the Memphis Zoo a few summers ago, I was aware of the option to upgrade my cone to a Supreme, meaning it would be layered with soft-serve vanilla ice cream. But I knew that a cherry-lime snow cone represented perfection on its own, and this Supreme gimmickry seemed a clear case of gilding the icy lily (and just plain weird).
‘It felt like a miracle’: Woman tries to scam Memphis church with free piano
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The offer was music to the ears of the Evergreen Baptist Church. “It felt like a miracle had happened,” said Beverly Cruthirds, a longtime member of the church. “Something that we really, really wanted had just been handed to us.”. A woman emailed the...
tri-statedefender.com
Memphis gains eye of minority-owned investment firm
Financial investment momentum is building in Memphis as more developers look to plant their flags in the Bluff City. One minority-owned equity firm is joining the anticipated progression, with plans to invest hundreds of millions in the city they consider a “diamond in the rough.”. FTP Investments, a Washington-DC-based...
DeSoto Times Today
Tabernacle Church of God in Christ holds food giveaway
Tabernacle Church of Christ in God will be giving away FREE Food Boxes from 11am-1pm. Tabernacle COGIC is located at 7701 US Hwy 51 N Southaven, MS 38671.
The Inaugural Birdeye Gravel Festival
Martin Smith and studioDRIFT are bringing a new event to the Arkansas Delta and Crowley’s Ridge, the Birdeye Gravel Festival. Martin was the driving force behind a gravel ride from Jonesboro, Arkansas to Clarksville, Mississippi in November of 2021. He was also at the helm for the Delta Grind ride that took place in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas. Both of these events were much more than gravel rides. Martin, his studioDRIFT team, and his family have a record of turning these events into unique experiences by accentuating the area’s hospitality. Food and music are a big part of these gravel rides. In its Inaugural year, the Birdeye Gravel Festival looks to have the same recipe for fun and local exploration.
Transportation company officially opens new headquarters at former Mall of Memphis site
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Mall of Memphis has a new tenant. Memphis-based RDX, LLC, a transportation company, announced it officially opened its new headquarters Friday at the site on American Way. RDX bought the site in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed construction. RDX said it currently operates...
nashvillelifestyles.com
Camp Out Inside one of the World’s Largest Pyramids
Follow the music to your next road trip destination and find yourself in the lights of Beale Street, home of barbecue, blues, and one of the world’s biggest pyramids. Located right on the banks of the Mighty Mississippi River just three hours from Nashville, Memphis is a quick and easy weekend getaway for music lovers, foodies, museum-goers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
localmemphis.com
Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
Inc.com
5 Cities Where You Can Rent a 1,300-Square-Foot Apartment for $1,500 or Less
If you've looked for a rental lately, or if you read the news, you likely know that home rents are rising in every state, reaching an average of $1,326 this year--and an average asking price of $1,900 for renters looking to move to a new place. That might be worrisome news if you're an entrepreneur trying to keep your living costs down while you start your business--or if you're concerned about affordable housing for your company's employees.
Snowden School unveils new outdoor learning space
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Snowden School unveiled its new outdoor learning space for students Friday. School and community leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning. Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders said the new space will improve student growth, participation, and self-esteem. They said outdoor learning spaces can promote social-emotional growth. The spaces can also provide unique opportunities for children with special needs.
Child, adult injured in East Memphis crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m. Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to […]
