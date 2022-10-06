Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
readthereporter.com
Carmel International Arts Festival celebrates winners from across U.S.
The Carmel International Arts Festival (CIAF) committee recognizes this year’s winners, who hail from all across the United States. This helps to highlight how diverse and significant the festival has become. The 2022 Best of Show Award winner was Judy Goskey of Burton, Ohio, in Jewelry. Jerry Mannell of...
readthereporter.com
Randall Wayde Shelden
Randall Wayde Shelden, 57, Atlanta, passed away on October 3, 2022 at his home. He was born November 13, 1964, in Noblesville to Russell Frank and Bonnie Elizabeth (Dean) Shelden. His local roots were in farming with his family, but he grew up in South Dakota due to allergies that were bothersome in Indiana. So he attended schools in South Dakota and graduated from Harding County High School in South Dakota with the Class of 1983. He then furthered his education at Anderson College.
readthereporter.com
William D. Hewett
William D. Hewett, 79, of Noblesville, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born on March 27, 1943, to Harry and Ruth (Womack) Hewett in Durant, Okla. Bill attended University of Arizona for his undergraduate degree and law degree. He was a...
readthereporter.com
Westfield students volunteer at Heart Walk
Members of the Westfield High School Black Student Association recently traveled to downtown Indianapolis to volunteer for the American Heart Association’s Heart Walk at Victory Field. They helped set up water stations, the Kids Zone, hands-only first aid stand and passed out goody bags for guests. Great work, kids!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
readthereporter.com
Cross country: Four county teams unite in victory
The Noblesville girls and the Carmel boys were the team champions last Saturday at the Noblesville cross country sectional, which took place at the Chinquapin Ridge Course at White River Elementary School. In the girls race, the Millers had three of the top eight runners, and that helped them to...
readthereporter.com
Gary Duncan of County Surveyor’s Office graduates Watershed Leadership Academy
Gary Duncan, who serves as the Project Engineer for the Hamilton County Surveyor’s Office, recently graduated from the Indiana Watershed Leadership Academy in the 2022 class. Duncan has been employed by the Surveyor’s Office for the past seven years. As the Project Engineer, he is responsible for managing and...
readthereporter.com
Westfield’s Cole Ballard powers victory over Fishers
FISHERS – The No. 10 Westfield Shamrocks defeated the No. 8 Fishers Tigers 28-17 with strong play from senior quarterback Cole Ballard in a Hamilton County showdown Friday night. In the first half, both teams exchanged body blows with each defense stepping up with early three and out drives....
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County Community Foundation listed among Ivy Tech benefactors
The Ivy Tech Foundation recently recognized 19 Benefactor Award winners at its Distinguished Alumni Awards Ceremony last week. Locally, the Hamilton County Community Foundation was among those recognized. During this event, the Foundation honors individuals, corporations, and foundations from Indiana who have considerably impacted Ivy Tech communities and students. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
readthereporter.com
Pride of Westfield makes it to finals
The Pride of Westfield had an incredible weekend at the Bands of America Regional Championship in Louisville, Ky. This was their first ever Bands of America competition. They made finals and placed ninth among competitors with long lists of national championship awards. Congratulations to Band Director Andrew Muth and to all the talented student musicians and guard members.
readthereporter.com
Pickleball mania in Hamilton County!
MashCraft Brewing in Fishers adds pickleball courts. MashCraft Brewing, a locally owned brewery and taproom, is expanding its Fishers location to include an enclosed interactive patio and two pickleball courts. MashCraft opened its third location in Fishers in 2018 at 11069 Allisonville Road. The expanded patio area adds 3,500 square feet, complementing its 30 outdoor seats, more than 110 indoor dining seats, and a full menu.
readthereporter.com
Noblesville boys defend sectional title
FISHERS – The Noblesville boys soccer team defended its Class 3A Sectional 8 championship Saturday at the Fishers football field. The No. 7 Millers beat No. 5 Hamilton Southeastern 3-0 to win their 15th sectional in program history. Noblesville scored its first goal in the 22nd minute, with Sam Holland putting the ball in from the goal box. Holland got another goal early in the second half, scoring to put the Millers up 2-0 with 35:39 left to play.
readthereporter.com
Girls soccer: Noblesville cruises to 18th sectional title
The No. 1-ranked Noblesville Millers girls soccer team defeated Pendleton Heights 3-0 to capture the Class 3A Sectional 8 championship. It is the 18th sectional title for the powerhouse and fourth straight sectional title for the team’s seniors. Noblesville roared out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
readthereporter.com
Westfield Washington parents create special education advocacy council
The REPORTER & WISH-TV Westfield Washington Schools (WWS) parents have created a Special Education Parent Advisory Council (SEPAC). It’s a district-level parent group that provides input to the local school district on system-level challenges for special education-related services. It’s being touted as one of the first at a central Indiana school. The committee includes 12 to 15 parents and staff.
readthereporter.com
Fall’s First Friday fills Noblesville’s streets
Noblesville Main Street’s Fall Fest was this month’s First Friday event on the Square. Activities included a soup cook-off, costume contest, family photos by Studio Kate, pumpkin carving contest, trolley rides in Forest Park, scarecrow contest, and trick-or-treating. Next month’s First Friday event will be a Holiday Open House on Nov. 4. Visit NoblesvilleMainStreet.org to learn more.
readthereporter.com
Westfield’s Grand Junction Plaza receives first-place honors at 45th Monumental Awards
Westfield’s Grand Junction Plaza recently received first-place honors at the 45th annual Monumental awards presented by the Indy Chamber. The six-acre downtown park was nominated in the Landscape Architecture category. The Monumental Awards represent the nine-county Indianapolis region’s highest honor in the built environment. According to the Indy Chamber,...
readthereporter.com
Noblesville voter: Forgey & Haberman are leaders we need on the school board
Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of The Reporter, its publisher or its staff. You can submit your own Letter to the Editor by email to [email protected]. Please include your phone number and city of residence. The Reporter will publish one letter per person per week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
readthereporter.com
Adler Attorneys go purple with Prevail
The folks at Adler Attorneys, 136 S. 9th St., Noblesville, have gone purple with Prevail, Inc. for Domestic Violence Prevention Month. You can too! If you, your co-workers, friends, or family go purple with Prevail, send a photo to [email protected] and we’ll be sure to publish it! Please include the names of everyone in the photo. Thank you for helping raise awareness about domestic violence.
readthereporter.com
Own some Fishers history & help local nonprofits
Have your very own piece of Fishers history with the purchase of a brick from the original Parks Place Saloon, built in the 1880s in what it is now called Nickel Plate District. Before being torn down, this building housed a local favorite restaurant, Nickel Plate Bar & Grill. When...
readthereporter.com
Warren Central late score dooms Carmel on the road
The Carmel Greyhounds were riding high and confident with a five-game winning streak heading into their matchup with the Warren Central Warriors. It was a low-scoring game with each kicking two field goals to tie at halftime 6-6, but it was the host Warriors that were able to prevail late in a 20-13 win over the Greyhounds.
readthereporter.com
Football: Guerin falls to East Central
The Guerin Catholic football dropped an away game to East Central 41-7 on Friday. Anthony Ferrucci scored the Golden Eagles’ touchdown in the fourth quarter on a pass from Malcolm Houze, who finished the game 14-of-25 for 173 yards. Guerin Catholic is 4-4 and hosts Culver Academies next Friday.
Comments / 0