Randall Wayde Shelden, 57, Atlanta, passed away on October 3, 2022 at his home. He was born November 13, 1964, in Noblesville to Russell Frank and Bonnie Elizabeth (Dean) Shelden. His local roots were in farming with his family, but he grew up in South Dakota due to allergies that were bothersome in Indiana. So he attended schools in South Dakota and graduated from Harding County High School in South Dakota with the Class of 1983. He then furthered his education at Anderson College.

ATLANTA, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO