SFGate
$825K home in Sacramento mesmerizing viewers with its trippy, whimsical interiors
We all know the saying "things are not always what they seem," and that certainly rings true for this Tudor-style home in Sacramento, CA. From the outside, the home seems perfectly proper. And then, you take a peek inside. This boldly colored abode listed for $825,000 caught our eye with...
KCRA.com
KCRA Weekend Roundup: Things to do in the Sacramento region for Oct. 7-9
From the return of the Sacramento Greek Festival to Oktoberfest and the massive Aftershock music festival and more, there’s a lot of things to do outdoors this weekend in Northern California. See the video below for the Sacramento region’s weekend forecast. Here is a look at what’s happening...
disruptmagazine.com
The Rise Of Sami Bundlez: The CEO Of One Of The Best Cannabis Menus In The USA
At the tender age of 11 years old Sami Bundlez knew the future of weed. He used to sell weed in the bathroom of Jackman Middle school while he was in the 7th grade. He remembers telling his mother “watch it be legal one day” after getting in trouble. Little did he know getting caught selling weed in the seventh grade would open a whole new world for him.This is where he became Sami Bundlez!
wesb.com
Watch: LAMB OF GOD Performs With Three Guitarists For First Time Ever
Former MACHINE HEAD and current VIO-LENCE guitarist Phil Demmel joined LAMB OF GOD on stage last night (Friday, October 7) at the Aftershock festival in Sacramento, California to perform the song “Redneck”. LAMB OF GOD singer Randy Blythe introduced Demmel to the crowd by saying: “We’re gonna bring…...
10 weekend events in Northern California | Oct. 8 - 9
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Does a glass pumpkin patch, a gem fair, or maybe even a rock and heavy metal music festival sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone this weekend in Northern California. The weekend weather has warmed back up just a...
KCRA.com
Sacramento International Horse Show features world's top show jumpers
RANCHO MURIETA, Calif. — Top competitors from across the United States and the world are showing off their jumping skills at the Murieta Equestrian Center this weekend for the Sacramento International Horse Show. The Sacramento International Horse Show got underway Thursday as riders and their horses compete to qualify...
KCRA.com
Aftershock ready to rumble in Sacramento over next 4 days
More than three hours before the gates were set to open Thursday, dozens of music fans were already lining up for the return of what is billed as California's largest music festival. Aftershock 2022 is back in Sacramento for the 10th year. "We're so excited to be celebrating our 10th...
mercedcountytimes.com
Fans brace themselves as Aftershock 2022 gets under way
Aftershock 2022 kicked off Thursday with headliner performances by Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Evanescence, and Stone Temple Pilots along with tens of thousands of rock and heavy metal fans from throughout California and beyond. California’s largest music festival is back in Sacramento for the 10th year, and one year after its...
Punk god of 1984 returns to Sacramento to mince words and fill up your ear holes on Oct. 10
Although most know Mr. Rollins for his brief tenure fronting punk rock greats, Black Flag, it’s his radio and internet presence along with spoken word mini-tours that have earned him great praise as of late. To say that Henry is well-versed in music alone would be a great understatement. From film to author, voice-over artist to world traveler, it seems there is nothing stopping Rollins from living out his bucket list and sharing those experiences with whoever will listen. His current run of shows is dubbed ‘Good To See You 2022’ and hints at many new stories both pre-and-post-COVID that are bound to tantalize and titillate. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts promptly at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $33.95 and go up to $179 for a VIP experience (this option is now sold out) and can be purchased at www.crestsacramento.com or via promoter, SBL Entertainment. The Crest Theatre is located at 1013 K Street in Sacramento.
Aftershock kicks off 4 days of music at Discovery Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people will be at Discovery Park in Sacramento for Aftershock as it returns for another year. Here’s what you need to know about the festival. Gates are scheduled to open at noon every day of the festival, and with no actual parking at Discovery Park, people in the area […]
4 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The California Highway Patro responded to a motor vehicle crash on Franklin Boulevard and 52nd St, around 1 p.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Mountain Democrat
Take an Old Sac ‘Octobertour’
SACRAMENTO — During the month of October, Downtown Sacramento Partnership and the Old Sacramento waterfront community welcome visitors to the historical downtown district with a special treat – an Octobertour. Guests visiting the district are encouraged to pick up a free holiday-themed map at the Sacramento Visitors Center (1000 2nd St.) while strolling through the district. After shopping at a store or visiting an attraction, guests will receive an Octobertour stamp to add to their map; after 10 stamps participants are eligible to enter into a raffle with exciting merchandise and gift cards to local stores and restaurants.
4kids.com
Pumpkin Patch Express
Catch a Harvest Time Train Ride and Pick the Perfect Pumpkin!. Roundtrip on Sacramento’s River Fox Express. Includes Fall Festival with Games and Costumes. Enjoy a trip to the pumpkin patch with a train-ride twist! Take your little goblins on the River Fox Pumpkin Express for a harvest ride through the countryside with views of ivy-covered woodlands, colorful orchards and the glistening Sacramento River.
cohaitungchi.com
13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA
You are reading: Places to hike in sacramento area | 13 Top-Rated Hiking Trails near Sacramento, CA. Excellent hiking trails and places to explore surround Sacramento. Several notable landscapes help define the capital city, including the American River flowing on the north side of town. Here, the Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail navigates the entire American River Parkway, stretching for 32 miles northeast to Folsom Lake.
Folsom Glass Pumpkin Patch returns for another year
FOLSOM, Calif. — Looking to add to your glass collection while keeping the spirit of fall? Then Folsom’s Glass Pumpkin Patch may be just for you. This is not your typical patch of pumpkins growing from the ground -- it's a patch of pumpkins made of glass!. Folsom...
Best Internet Providers in Sacramento
We looked at the 15 residential internet providers available in Sacramento and evaluated each based on five core metrics: availability, speed, affordability, reliability, and customer service. Once we identified the internet providers with considerable coverage, we then highlighted those providers that went above and beyond in one or more of our focus areas. The following companies in Sacramento satisfied our best internet provider conditions. Price range: $55-$180 per monthSpeed range: 25 Mbps - 5 GbpsFine print: No contracts or data caps, router includedConnection types: Fiber, DSL, and fixed wireless Get AT&T Internet For a versatile internet provider with a vast fiber network and history of spectacular customer service, you should consider AT&T. While its fiber internet service is not as fast as Xfinity’s, AT&T provides fiber internet speeds up to 5 Gbps in Sacramento — plenty of speed for any devices and activities your family desires.
New watering rules take effect Nov. 1 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento residents will move away from an address-based watering schedule starting Nov. 1 as the city prepares for the cooler temperatures of the fall and winter seasons. The city of Sacramento said both residents and businesses will have to follow the new watering rules when it comes to landscapes and lawns. […]
Sacramento Zoo searching for missing armadillo "Josephine"
SACRAMENTO - The search is on for an armadillo that escaped from the Sacramento Zoo. Zoo staff says they noticed the six-banded armadillo, "Josephine", was missing Thursday morning and couldn't find it in the zoo or nearby Land Park. Josephine is approximately 18 inches in length and weighs 12 pounds. The armadillo is part of the zoo's education program, so she's used to being around people and doesn't pose a threat to dogs or cats. The zoo says six-banded armadillos are native to the grasslands of South America and can be active during the day or night. Excellent diggers, these armadillos will readily shelter underground. They have poor vision but have an excellent sense of smell. They typically eat small insects. If you see or think you see Josephine, you're asked to contact the Sacramento Zoo at (916) 808-1952 to file your report.
The 13 oldest cemeteries in the Sacramento Area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cemeteries can represent a place of resting, of mourning, of remembrance, a place of history and sometimes a scary place. Here are 13 of the Sacramento area’s oldest cemeteries. 13) Roseville The first recorded burial at the now Roseville District Cemetery would be Rachel E. Berry who died on Nov. 13, […]
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
