Your first look at what's happening this week around Jacksonville
Open House: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Jacksonville Fire Department Substation, 1600 W. Lafayette Road | Kick off Fire Prevention Month. Tours, burn house demonstration, fire safety activities, and kids activities including bounce house and kids firefighter challenge course. Free lunch. Jacksonville Main Street Fundfest and Awards Concert: 2-6 p.m., Dowtown Jacksonville...
Carlinville writers workshop to cover getting started
CARLINVILLE — Carlinville Writers Guild will have a fall writers workshop from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Carlinvilla Motel. The workshop will feature sessions by Charles Bosworth Jr., a New York Times and Amazon bestselling author of seven true-crime books, and Lee LoBue, a Carlinville-based children’s author whose first book, “Sleepy Dinosaur and the Bad Case of the Bedtime ROARs,” was released in October 2021.
Bierbaum celebrates 70th birthday
ALTON – Rosalie Bierbaum will be celebrating her 70th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 16. Friends and family will gather at the Foster Township Hall, 2919 Main St., in Alton to celebrate from 2-5 p.m. Cake, ice cream, coffee and tea will be served.
Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled
A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
Oktoberfest set at Arenzville church
ARENZVILLE — Lutheran Layman’s League will play host to an Oktoberfest celebration from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arenzville. The menu includes brats, hot dogs, sauerkraut, red cabbage, German potato salad, desserts and homemade root beer.
Greyhound to join SMTD Transfer Center
DALLAS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) Transfer Center is welcoming its first national intercity transit provider. Greyhound will join the station in November. The new partnership aims to seamlessly connect local and intercity bus services. Each stop will include one arriving and departing schedule every day. Passengers can connect to over […]
Saturday night campout for homeless Vets
Fifth Street Renaissance and SARA Center hosted their 5th Annual Campout for Homeless Veterans on Saturday night and into Sunday morning on the campus of the Springfield Art Association at 700 North 4th Street in Springfield. The goal, to raise awareness of homelessness among veterans and the unique challenges they...
Jacksonville Memorial Again Offering Free Mammogram Screenings During October
Jacksonville Memorial Hospital is again working to help prevent breast cancer in the area. October is breast cancer awareness month and hospitals in the Memorial Health network are again offering Mammogram Mondays. The program offers free mammogram screenings from 3 to 5 pm each Monday in October. A physician’s order...
Peddler’s Permit in Jacksonville For Alternative Electric Supply Retailer to Last Through Saturday
The City of Jacksonville announced earlier this week they’ve issued a peddler permit to an alternative electric supply retailer. The permit for Clae Solutions Corporation started on Wednesday and will run through Saturday at 8PM. Representatives will be doing door to door solicitation from 9AM to 8PM each day and may ask homeowners to provide utility bill information and make an offer for homeowners to sign up for an alternative supplier for their electricity.
The Barefoot Restaurant Reopens in Hardin After 3-Year Hiatus
One of West Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants reopened over this past Saturday after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Barefoot Restaurant in Hardin, now located at 106 South Water Street, held a massive reopening starting on Saturday. The restaurant has been shut down since the summer of 2019 flooded its former location. Anticipation of the reopening for the restaurant had grown over the last several months after delays in equipment delivery had slowed down the reopening process.
Someone in Macomb is Trying to Give Away Racing Pigeons
I admit I did a double-take when I first saw this, but it is not a mirage, it's real. Someone in Macomb is trying to give away racing pigeons. Yes, racing pigeons. I found this unique offering on the Free Stuff page on the Western Illinois Craigslist. It's a genuine offer of racing pigeons and no cost to you. Here's a picture to prove I'm not making this up.
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
Langfelder Wants Another Push For Springfield Casino
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on the idea of landing a casino license for the Capital City. Langfelder says he will once again ask aldermen to approve a resolution stating the city’s interest in having a casino… which he hopes could spur state lawmakers to authorize a license in the spring legislative session.
Truck submerged at Springfield Marina
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
Last Minute Touchdown Gives Maroa-Forsyth Massive Win Over Williamsville
Maroa-Forsyth trailed 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Mitch Williams caught a 40 yard touchdown from Kaiden Maurer with 1:03 to play to give the Trojans a four point lead. Maurer then intercepted a Bullet pass in the end zone as time expired to give Maroa-Forsyth a 24-20 victory over Williamsville in a battle of the final two undefeated teams in the Sangamo conference. Aiden Riser scored two rushing touchdowns for the Trojans, Jackson Workman caught two touchdowns from Jake Seman in the first half.
School Board Member, Longtime Educator Mike Zimmers Dies
A veteran Springfield educator and school board member has died. Mike Zimmers was a teacher and administrator for 34 years in District 186. After his retirement, he was elected to the school board, where he served nine years until his death, including three years as board president. Zimmers passed away peacefully early Wednesday at his home.
World War II Navy sailor from Auburn accounted for
AUBURN, Ill. (WAND) - A Navy sailor from Auburn who was killed in World War II has finally been accounted for. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Thursday that Navy Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Edward L. Conway, 29, was accounted for on Oct. 1, 2021. On Dec. 7, 1941,...
Former Springfield School Board President and Financial Adviser Released Early from Jacksonville Correctional Center
A former Springfield school district president and financial adviser were released from the Jacksonville Correctional Center on Tuesday. 39-year-old Adam Lopez was sentenced in Sangamon County Court in June of 2021, to serve 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he pleaded guilty to theft. Lopez, who ran...
Farm fatalities declined in Illinois, but ‘still too high’
(The Center Square) – As the 2022 Illinois farming season winds down, the number of farm fatalities for the year is lower than average. So far this year, seven farm-related deaths have been recorded in Illinois. That’s down from 10 in a typical year. Rodney Knittel, assistant director...
Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville
Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
