Silver Spring, MD

Arctic Monkeyss concert in Columbia, MD Sep 7th, 2023 – presale password

Excited to announce a presale code for a new Arctic Monkeys presale is available!!. During the time of this limited time presale you have got a wonderful chance to get concert tickets earlier than the public. Don’t pass up this wonderful opportunity to personally see Arctic Monkeys’s concert in Columbia...
Dunkin’ Next Generation Restaurant to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway First 100 Guests on Saturday, October 8

Dunkin Donuts at 15509 New Hampshire Ave. in Cloverly, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 8, beginning at 10am and the first 100 guests will receive free coffee for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:. “Dunkin’ today announced it...
Pizza Rosa Now Open in Gaithersburg, Offering Free Pizza This Weekend

Pizza Rosa, a pop-up pizza shop located inside of Open Hand Pasta & Provisions, which just opened at 220 Girard St. Suite B in Gaithersburg, is currently holding its soft opening. The store is offering a free small pizza (pepperoni or cheese) to anyone that stops by the location this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 4-9pm. Open Hand, who are a staple at local farmers markets, specialize in handmade Italian foods like pasta, cheeses, bread, sauces, and desserts. The new store eventually plans to sell beer and wine and has a hearing with the Montgomery County ABS scheduled for next month. Open Hand’s hours are 12-9pm Tuesday through Sunday, and Pizza Rosa is available each day after 4pm. Photos below:
“Johnny Rockets has officially opened in the heart of D.C.”

“Johnny Rockets has officially opened in the heart of D.C. at the Holiday Inn Washington-Central/White House. To add a twist to the iconic restaurant’s experience, the all-new location is serving up wings with the co-branded model of sister wing brand Hurricane Grill & Wings, Hurricane Wings. This marks the first co-branded location for both Johnny Rockets and Hurricane Grill & Wings. A grand opening celebration will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13 starting at 12 p.m. ET. The first 100 people will receive a free Original Burger and, if you can’t make it for 12 p.m. ET, you can stop by all day and receive a free Original Shake with any purchase.
New restaurant coming to Florida Ave across from Maydan

The new restaurant will be located across the way from Maydan. While the placard was initially listed under the name Tawle, I’m told, “There is something in the works in that space but it will not be Tawle (that is the legal filing name) or Kirby Club… it’s likely not to open until early next year.”
Latest on Wegmans, Rockville shopping center auctioned — plus Psycho Bunny & more at the mall

Don't let the cranes fool you — Wegmans is still years away. By the look of all these cranes at the new Twinbrook Quarter development — and the speed at which it’s rising on Rockville Pike — you’d think we’d be getting our Wegmans very soon. Unfortunately, developer B.F. Saul Company tells us we’re now looking at early 2025. At least we know there will be plenty of parking: Wegmans will have a dedicated lot with more than 1,100 spaces.
“Crowd is starting to tear down their signs and try to drive through them”

Thanks to Becca for sending around 8:45am: “climate protestors blocking 395 E bound!”. “Tomorrow (Saturday) they have a dirty horchata that I will wake up early for.”. Thanks to Jackie for the PSA: “La Tejana in Mount Pleasant is delicious. I tried three different breakfast tacos and loved them all. Tomorrow they have a dirty horchata that…
'Ghost Bike' Ceremony, Memorial Group Ride Scheduled For Oxon Hill Grad Killed While Bicycling

A 'Ghost Bike' ceremony has been announced to be held in memory of a devoted bicyclist who tragically lost his life while riding his bike on Indian Head Highway in September. Kaleab Yehenew was struck by a car on Thursday, Sept. 1, and fought for his life for several days before tragically succumbing to his injuries on Sunday, Sept. 4, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
2022 Legends Heels, Hats and Wheel Gala

The 2022 Legends Heels, Hats and Wheel Gala is coming to D.C. this weekend! So the curator and founder of the event, Saletta Coleman, joins Good Day D.C. to give us a preview.
Marshall Hall Went From Private Estate to Amusement Park to Ruins

Marshall Hall was once one of the most valuable properties in Maryland thanks to its prime location on the Potomac right across from Mount Vernon. That still wasn’t enough to stop the property from falling into disrepair. ‘The Mistake’ of Marshall Hall. When Marshall Hall was constructed in...
Nails Repeatedly Found in NE DC Bike Lane

Dozens of construction nails keep appearing in a bike lane in Northeast Washington where many residents suspect it’s deliberate. Framing nails – new and unused – keep appearing in the westbound bike lane on Franklin Street NE between 10th and 7th streets. The bike lane, which runs...
The Manhattans back at The Birchmere

Legendary group celebrates 60th anniversary with new member. It’s been a while since R&B legends, The Manhattans, have been able to visit Northern Virginia and play one of the group’s favorite venues, The Birchmere, but on Oct. 9, the golden voice of Gerald Alston will be back. “We’re...
Truck Driver Makes a Pit Stop, Goes Home with $27,163

A Montgomery County truck driver made a pit stop last Saturday as he was finishing work. He returned home with a big win. The 33-year-old Silver Spring resident made a stop at the Travel Centers of America in Jessup and went inside for groceries, according to Maryland Lottery officials. Once inside, he decided to try his luck with a computer-animated horse racing game and played the 5, 8, 3, and 11 horses in a Superfecta bet for 10 races.
