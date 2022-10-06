ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charlotte Stories

Top 5 Fall Festivals Happening Around Charlotte This Year

As the leaves continue to change color and shops and restaurants pump out pumpkin spice everything, it’s time to grab your friends, lace up your boots with the fur, and find some fried turkey legs. In no particular order, here are the top 5 biggest fall festivals happening around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

FitFest, Plant Sales, Potters Market, More Fall Festivals, Pink Cupcake Walk, Diwali Carnival and More Things to Do This Weekend (10/6)

The shift from a hot, humid summer over to chilly fall days seems to have hit the Charlotte area a little faster this year – and with it comes plenty of ways to celebrate the season. Exercise your green thumb, catch a scary show, celebrate Cinema Week, shop local artisans, show your dog a little love and much more this week in the Queen City!
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
spectrumlocalnews.com

Holiday cheer coming early for some homes in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Now that it’s October, everyone is getting ready for Halloween, but some people are already getting ready for Christmas. Demand for holiday light displays went up for a local business owner. Angelia Schifferle owns Christmas Lights and Much More. She says people wanted some more...
CHARLOTTE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

A Full Hunter’s Moon Will Light Up Charlotte’s Night Sky This Weekend

As always, astronomy lovers and moon gazers, this one is for you. An incredible full Hunter’s Moon is set to shine brightly this Sunday. According to The Farmer’s Almanac, the Hunter’s Moon nickname stems from the autumnal equinox and when Native Americans turned to October’s full Moon as a sign to prepare for the winter months ahead by hunting.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ashes#From Ashes To New#Presale Passwords
country1037fm.com

Longtime Charlotte Barbeque Joint Reopens

It’s a story if we heard once, we heard a thousand times. And it’s not a happy one. You know how it goes. A family-owned restaurant thrives for years in the Queen City and then, Covid-19 hit. And the restaurant could not sustain and closed its doors. However, this time that story does indeed have a happy ending, or should I say, “new beginning.” Bubba’s Barbeque is back!
CHARLOTTE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Newton’s Railroad Museum Holds Celebration, October 8th

Newton, NC – The SE Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, located at the Newton depot, will be holding a birthday party for its steam locomotive on Saturday, October 8. Admission to the event is free and will feature birthday cake and drinks (while supplies last), visiting model railroads, and cab rides in the vintage diesel.
NEWTON, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Sportswear company makes NC debut blocks away from competitor Lululemon in South End

Outdoor Voices, a Lululemon athletic apparel competitor, is openings its first store in North Carolina just blocks away in Charlotte’s South End. Outdoor Voices opened Sept. 23 at 100 W. Worthington Ave. near the rail trail, the company said. Prices for the sportswear brand range from $58 to $118 for women’s leggings and men’s shorts and sweatpants, for example, according to the company’s website.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WSOC Charlotte

Bank of America to shutter one Charlotte branch, open another near NoDa

CHARLOTTE — Bank of America Corp. is permanently closing another Charlotte-area branch and opening a new one in the NoDa area next year. The Charlotte-based bank is shuttering its branch at 3401 The Plaza, near NoDa, according to an Office of the Comptroller of the Currency filing made last week. The branch will officially close on Aug. 29, 2023, according to BofA’s website.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Taking your kids Grilled Cheese to the next level

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are making and all time kids favorite sandwich. We welcome Melanie and Andy Tritten with Cannizzarofamiglia. Sliced Pepperoni (optional) Spread butter on one side of each slice of bread. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese on buttered side and press in to help it stick. Heat non-stick...
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
tinyhousetalk.com

24×8.5 Dual Loft THOW in Cozy Farmhouse Style

Here’s a beautiful 24 foot tiny home that’s for sale in North Carolina. This model features two lofts — one over a lovely u-shaped eating/lounge area and another over the 3/4 bathroom complete with a tiled shower. The whole home has a classy farmhouse feel, with shiplap...
MONROE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy