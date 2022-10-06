ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrecking Ball Claims Downtown San Diego's 4th & B Nightclub

Thousands of music fans attended thousands of concerts at downtown San Diego's 4th & B club over the years before its closure. The club, which had a capacity north of 1,000 guests, sat silent for nearly a decade, with glimmers of hope flickering and fading. In 2013, a sign went up on the marquee — Redefining Awesome.com — alerting the neighborhood that Avalon San Diego would be opening, but that EDM satellite of the LA mothership club never landed.
Karina’s Restaurants Celebrates 41 Years Operating in San Diego County

Karina’s restaurant celebrated 41 years of operation in San Diego on September 29. Since Day One, Karina’s has served the best south-of-the-border seafood cuisine to America’s Finest City and its suburbs, and over this time has grown into one of the county’s most formidable restaurant groups, including Karina’s Mexican Seafood (Otay Ranch and Bonita), Karina’s Cantina (La Jolla and Gaslamp), Karina’s Ceviches & More (Mission Hills) and Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos (Barrio Logan).
Things to Do in San Diego: Oct. 6-9

Every weekend in October, the San Diego Zoo is hosting a light-up Halloween spectacular with plenty of family-friendly entertainment that’s free with admission. This includes performances from Dr. Zoolittle and the HalGLOWeen Bubble Dance Party where kids can listen to halloween songs as tons of bubbles float all around them. Kids age 11 and younger can enter for free throughout the month and are encouraged to come in their best Halloween costume. HalGLOWeen will roll on from 5-9 p.m. every Friday through Sunday throughout the month, except Sunday, October 30. | 2920 Zoo Drive, Balboa Park.
The third annual Holiday Market returns to Petco Park

San Diego, CA–The San Diego Padres have released details surrounding the return of the third annual Holiday Market at Petco Park in San Diego. The event at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square will feature various local artisan shops, magical lighting displays, seasonal food and beverage, Santa and other holiday characters, and more.
This San Diego Taco Spot Is Ranked The Best In All Of America

A taco shop in San Diego has been named the best in the country. On National Taco Day, October 4th, Yelp named Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria, at 2265 Flower Avenue in San Diego’s Nestor neighborhood, the top taco spot in America. The South Bay restaurant is known for its...
Five more SVP’s to be placed in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in...
Dining Out? Four New Places to Experience at Beacon La Costa

Southern California is one of the nation’s culinary hot spots and Carlsbad features some of the best eateries in San Diego County. Every restaurant is unique in itself, but a memorable atmosphere and a personable staff can make for an unforgettable dining experience. The restaurants at the Beacon La Costa (at the corner of El Camino Real and La Costa Ave.) feature a variety of options for everyone to enjoy.
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA

If you ever visit San Marcos, CA, you’ll be visiting a small, warm town located in the North County San Diego. While it’s not known for having the most famous restaurants in the world like most cities, you can still find a nice variety of cuisine in this area.
San Diego named America's 'greenest' city

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is often named on "best of" lists. But, this one may surprise some of you. According to a new study by WalletHub, San Diego is the greenest city in America!. Rounding out the top five are:. Portland, Oregon. Honolulu, Hawaii. Freemont, California. Washington, DC.
Buonasera Cucina To Replace Trattoria Tiramisu In San Diego's La Mesa

The experienced San Diego restaurateur behind such concepts as Farmer's Table and Farmer's Bottega is gearing up to launch a new Italian bar & restaurant dubbed Buonasera Cucina in the La Mesa space that housed Tiramisu Trattoria for nearly two decades. Growing up near Palermo, Sicily, Alberto Morreale has been...
Gnarly Girl Pizza trades in garlic knots, beer, and nostalgia

I made it nearly nine years and a thousand Feast stories without ever having to reference the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. But that all ended the moment I walked into Gnarly Girl Pizza. Place. 2302 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego. The New York style slices and sandwiches counter recently took...
